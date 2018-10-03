03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
His alleged partner in crime did not receive the same punishment.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Lebanese news outlet says the US president nixed a planned prayer session because of the presence of an exhibit expressing solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Queen of Pop is on a holy war in her visually stunning MDNA tour, but it’s not clear exactly against what.
By NIV ELIS
Can the church really take back my home?
By HAIM KATZ, SAM KATZ
With such negative associations related to amen, how did it end up as the most popular word in faith?
By DAVID NEKRUTMAN
The ancient city of Jerusalem is home to the oldest Protestant church in the Middle East.
By JIM FLETCHER
Anti-Judaic theology in the early Church starts with a rather unknown document called the Epistle of Barnabas
By TONY ROZINNI
We cannot understand the evil of the early Gentile Church’s negative approach to the Jewish people unless we make clear how far this was from Paul’s thinking and actions.
By ANTHONY ROZINNI
"Between Heaven and Earth" is a new photography book documenting churches and monasteries in the Holy Land.
By JOHN BLACK
Built by the French, Vatican-owned Notre Dame de Jerusalem a meeting point for mix of people.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
"We came here all the way from Chicago, ten thousand miles, hoping to see where Christ died and we were so disappointed," says upset tourist.
By REUTERS
Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years.
The civil war in Syria sparked a global refugee crisis, with more than 5 million refugees displaced from Syria alone since fighting began in 2011.
By LIBBY SOLOMON / CATONSVILLE TIMES
In wake of Texas shooting, Rev. Robert Bakke tells pastors to stop teaching weakness.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The Holy Fire is considered a miracle occurring every year on Holy Saturday.
"The fact that antisemitism has infected the body of the Church is something of which we as Christians must be deeply repentant."
Jerusalem holy site went through massive changes since 335 consecration
The ADL also took the time to praise the efforts of those at the General Assembly who reaffirmed the church's support of the Jewish right to self- determination.
In February, the Presbyterian Church USA said it was expected to lose more than 400,000 members in the next half-a-decade, an internal church document predicted.
Giammarco Piacenti, scion of a family of restorers, brings new life to the Church of the Nativity.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Pilgrims from around the world joined fellow Christians following clergymen who entered the church waving palm fronds and branches.
The monastery, which was built in the 6th century and served Mosul's Christian citizens for 1400 years, has now entered the long list of ancient sites in the Arab world that were destroyed by ISIS.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Zionist group condemns attacks on Dormition Abbey.
Letter filed to A-G urges action in face of "real danger to churches and Christian communities in Israel."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
An undercover investigation led by the police and the Shin Bet began immediately after the torching, and led to the arrests of the three youths suspected in setting the fire.
By BEN HARTMAN
Gunman opens fire at the historic African-American church in downtown Charleston; is still at large, US police say.
The protesters against the film say its presents a "factually incorrect and distorted" account of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By PAUL LEIGHTON / THE SALEM NEWS MASSACHESETTS
The woman took a week off of work and donated over $500 worth of food to the food pantry before being told she was no longer welcome.
By JTA
A new movie is in the works about the conversion of ‘God Hates Fags’ ex-church member Megan Phelps-Roper.
The church is a shared space with B’nai Jeshurun, a local liberal synagogue, since 1991.
The symbol was drawn beneath a banner that read 'Hate has no home here.'
Israeli group seeks support for recognition of Independent Orthodox Church’s bravery during WWII.
Australian Jewish doctor owns a Catholic church, after Polish court rules in her favor over stolen family property.
President discusses issues of security, scientific cooperation and Middle East peace with new envoys.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Church says Caterpillar, Hewlett-Packard and Motorola Solutions providing services that aid Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.
Ahead of vote on policy, archbishop urges United Methodist Church to divest from three companies doing business with Israel.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Des travaux ont été entrepris afin de restaurer l’Edicule du Saint-Sépulcre qui menaçait de s’écrouler. Une occasion unique pour les archéologues d’ouvrir le tombeau de Jésus
By BEN FISHER
La dernière attaque terroriste dans une église du Caire précarise un peu plus les chrétiens du Moyen-Orient
By MICHELE MAZEL
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
To sell or not to sell, that is the question...
By ALYSSA FRIEDLAND
In addition to its plethora of restaurants and galleries and its impressive landscape, Ein Kerem is an important site for Christian tourists.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Members are being challenged to “explore and challenge theories and beliefs that deny the right of Israel to exist."
As Pope Benedict resigns, Sephardi Chief Rabbi says he should be remembered for battle against anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial.
By JEREMY SHARON AND SAM SOKOL
Church votes to boycott goods produced in the West Bank, East Jerusalem; Jewish organizations voice outrage at decision.
A statement issued by Christian leaders in Jerusalem said the church would reopen on Wednesday morning.
By UDI SHAHAM,HERB KEINON
Tuesday is the third day that the church's doors are closed.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The new bill will make land leased by JNF and sub-leased by the Greek Orthodox Church property of the state.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Christian leaders attacked the municipality’s move, saying that it is harmful.
By UDI SHAHAM
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said that it is unfair that the residents of Jerusalem should continue suffering from the debts of the cities churches.
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat speaks with residents about church-land negotiations.
'The State of Israel must punish those who were responsible for such acts because it could easily lead to serious and unpredictable consequence,' cautions Council of Catholic Churches in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The churches' statement is signed by senior Christian leaders of Jerusalem and calls on world leaders to intervene and help them protect the status quo.
Israeli MK Rachel Azaria concerned this would change the character of the capital.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,GLOBES
Reuveni wrote “their gods will be destroyed” – a quotation from the Jewish Aleinu prayer – on the church.
Streets in capital to be temporarily closed until visit concludes • Light rail service slightly altered.
The site is a popular destination among religious pilgrims.
‘Individual churches do not need to succumb to pressure to discriminate,’ StandWithUs CEO says
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Zionist philosophy speaks of inclusion and integration, according to Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg.
By RO YEGER
"Idol worshippers will have their heads cut off," spray-painted on nearby wall; Police question and release 16 yeshiva students in area, launch joint investigation with Shin Bet.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,HERB KEINON,SAM SOKOL
Will the Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopen?
Acts of vandalism and violence have targeted important Christian sites, stoking anger among the Christian community and threatening Israel’s standing abroad.
By JIHAN ABDALLA
This year I have had the opportunity to visit the remnants of Jewish communities in two totally different countries and cultures.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Chief Rabbi tells Christian leaders in J'lem that peace in Mideast is stymied by culture of violence taught to Arab youth.
By JEREMY SHARON
General conference of United Methodist Church votes against divesting from three companies that trade with Israel.
Photography expert Tom Langford gives his advice on how to turn an average shot into the perfect photograph.
By TOM LANGFORD
Some may wonder what Alberto Canaan is doing living in the Negev, but he and his partner have made it their home.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Following the Pope's meeting with Abbas, relations between Israel and the Vatican are on shaky ground.
By DAVID SINGER
In response to Jewish extremism, rabbis raise money to rebuild torched Tabgha church
Israel’s Christian leaders – and average citizens – struggle to make sense of the extremist attack on the Galilee’s famed pilgrimage site, and what it means for the country as a whole.
By EYAL LEVY
Dozens of Muslims from the village of Kafr al-Waslin attacked the church after Friday prayers, smashing the windows and breaking everything inside.
The US president has to navigate a religious minefield in his visit of the holy site.
The attack comes a week before Coptic Easter and in the same month that Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Egypt.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
More than 25 killed in blast in the city of Tanta; at least two killed in second explosion in Alexandria.
Iranian media reports blame "Zionist propaganda" for targeting vulnerable Muslims, converting them to Christianity.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Following UNESCO decision, church leaders express hope that traditional guardians of Bethlehem site will preserve their jurisdiction of it.
The six-minute video clearly depicts the highly-publicized assault on the 85-year-old head of the Coptic Church in Ramallah.
Police say graffiti spray-painted on Dormition Abbey on Mount Zion, including the words "price tag" and "Jesus is a bastard."
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Halacha empowers the Jew to live a life of meaning and striving for the greater good.
By ELI KAVON
(With apologies to Maimonides.)
By BRENDA KATTEN
Furthermore, most Christians, whether religious or cultural, have not heard of Vatican II, but they have all read or at least learned what is written in the Gospels.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
I could hear Greek, Arabic, Italian, Armenian, English and other languages around me.
By ELIAS MESSINAS
It didn’t take long for the new administration to send a chilling message to the Jews.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Jefferson’s Legacy, America’s Creed (2013), historian and lawyer John Ragosta legitimately credits Jefferson for his ideological, political and religious commitment to freedom of religion.
Nostra Aetate changed the Church from as a predatory bully, to a world faith ready to discourse with other world faiths.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Just as I crossed the threshold of the cathedral, the travertine and basalt starkly alternating in white and black horizontal stripes, my open soul was stricken.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Those Jews committed to interfaith dialogue and mutual trust with Christians should take heed of the extreme anti-Israel sentiments seeping their way into mainstream Christendom.
By ABRAHAM COOPER,YITZCHOK ADLERSTEIN
Great crises often bring forth great men and it is my firm hope that the new pope will, with God’s blessing, rise to the occasion.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Walking in the new Coptic leader’s shoes.
By MAGDY AZIZ TOBIA
Delegates could pass any one of several resolutions calling for punitive economic measures against Israel.
By ABRAHAM COOPER AND YITZCHOK ADLERSTEIN
Despite the conciliatory efforts made by the Vatican toward the group, the Society has remained committed to its belief that it is correct, and that the established Church is the heretical institution.
By MARK WEITZMAN
Bob Simon of CBS placed the blame for Christians leaving Palestine squarely on Israel.
By ILAN TROEN
Christmas in the capital is set to be unforgettable with magnificent classical concerts, carols and banquets.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
A picturesque courtyard with flowers and foliage leads to deep pits with ancient, stone walls;these are the Pools of Bethesda.
By WAYNE STILES
4 quarters of Old City represent ongoing contentions that still exist, in spite of city’s reunification.