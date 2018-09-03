civil rights

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Civil Administration issued a demolition order against it already in 2009.
By ADAM RASGON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
There can never be social justice in a country with restrictive and anti-democratic laws that strengthen antagonism.
By ZELDA HARRIS
Laurie Cardoza-Moore is founder and president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, an organization dedicated education about the dangers of antisemitism and the BDS movement.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Newly appointed Kenneth L. Marcus has been critical of the Office for Civil Rights for what he called its failure to address “antisemitic incidents that masquerade as "anti-Israelism."
By JTA
Leaders stated that their organizations would continue to engage black communities despite the BLM platform, and expressed confidence that Jewish-black relations would weather the current storm.
By DAVID BRINN
Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus says the Greek government is controlled by Jews.
Israeli initiative cofounder: Group inspired by Europe’s anti-intellectual property law movement.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Justices say too soon to judge constitutionality of law cutting off funding for bodies recognizing Israeli independence as a tragedy.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND BEN HARTMAN
PM: Distortions in judicial system need to be fixed, but I will protect the courts’ independence.
By LAHAV HARKOV
C'tee set to debate bill limiting NGOs who file petitions against gov't authority decisions; Meridor threatens to quit if bill passed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
C'tee set to debate limiting NGOs who file petitions against gov't authority decisions; Meridor threatens to quit if bill passed.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Le regard biaisé de la presse occidentale sur le Moyen-Orient
By MICHELLE MAZEL
Les droits des homosexuels ont fait du chemin en Israël. Pas encore assez selon leurs partisans, qui réclament une reconnaissance plus large des couples, familles et avantages parentaux
By INBAL AHARONI
Voilà un an que les Domrani et les Shlomo sont engagés dans un bras de fer sans merci. Zoom sur une pègre qui n’a rien à envier à ses consœurs du bassin méditerranéen…
By AMIR ZOHAR
Why does the Council continuously ignore the many human rights violations all over the globe and focus only on Israel?
By JAGDISH N SINGH
The story of Mahalia Jackson remains untold, her involvement in one of the greatest speeches of all time unheralded.
By VIC ALHADEFF
Some of Israel's most popular TV stars and models have come out this week in an advertisement supporting a new bill allowing civil marriage.
By REUTERS
Thanks to a social worker from New York, there are now six centers in the capital that citizens can call for guidance in getting their rights.
By LISA GOLD
HRW report slams US and allies for allowing their military focus on fighting IS “to overshadow efforts to push Damascus to end its abuses.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Fighting broke out early on Thursday after pro-Russian separatists refused to lay down their weapons in line with the president's proposed peace plan.
The More than Music troupe brings students to the table with the civil rights leader.
By BARRY DAVIS
The legislation would boost the chances of anyone who served the country in military, civilian or national service to be hired for civil service.
IPS: No room left by next December without court-ordered expansion.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Bennett: The Education Ministry will not cooperate with organizations that harm IDF soldiers or defend our enemies.
By SARAH LEVI
The Israeli Public Defender’s Office noted prisoners' inadequate conditions in its annual report.
"The only one that was absent from this beautiful ceremony was the Orthodox rabbinate, which has a monopoly on marriage in the State of Israel.”
By JEREMY SHARON
Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) filed a petition in 2013 to fight what it viewed as attempts to oppress free speech and political action.
According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, in 2013, 8,939 marriages were conducted abroad with at least one Israeli spouse were registered in Israel.
The Movement for Digital Rights slammed the admission last week as validation for its attack on the biometric database idea as exposing citizens to a new level of invasion of their privacy rights.
Lawyer representing Arab women to ‘Post’: The difference now is that they are willing to take the risk; Woman who bypassed Sharia court says has been strong opposition from community.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Two bills, proposed by Yesh Atid and Meretz regarding civil unions and marriages were rejected each with a 50-39 majority.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
MKs complain NII does not do enough to inform people of their rights and entitlements.
Beduin residents in the mist of a legal battle with the state who wants to demolish their homes.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Court dismisses a civil rights petition, but leaves the door open for future cases.
As Palestinian women seek to gain greater economic and social independence, the territories have seen a surge in honor killings.
By JIHAN ABDALLA
She never gave up the struggle to make Israel a more cultured, just and peace-loving country.
By MOSSI RAZ
The proposed Civil Union Law is essential in an Israel trying to balance Jewish identity with democratic values.
By RUTH CALDERON
Actually, as a young girl, I really believed that Jews who had suffered so much understood the suffering of mankind, would do all they could to end suffering, if ever they had power over the machinery of government.
By ANNE ROIPHE
Michigan State University says selection panel reviewing accusations
against ‘Arab American News’ Osama Siblani.
By SAM SOKOL
The civil rights movement's impact on Jewish America will be a central theme in the 4-day Limmud conference in New York.
Felber alleges university violated her civil rights by not stopping an attack on her by pro-Palestinian student during "Apartheid week."
Celebrating the move from military rule to civilian rule may be premature.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
To deny Zionism is to deny Jewish People their right to exist
By ALAN KAUFMAN
The plight of Ethiopian Israelis is not fully understood by the media.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Attempting to awaken an ‘indifferent society,’ demonstrators demand an equal chance to succeed.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
As protests stretch into the third day across Iran many are left wondering what has fueled the spontaneous outburst and where it is going.
The Syrian president secured 88.7 percent of the votes cast in an election restricted to the parts of Syria under the control of his forces.
Iran has already banned use of social media web platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.
According to the report, only six percent of east Jerusalem children attend public preschools, despite being entitled to a free education.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel wanted to know how many warrants the PM's office had issued to the Shin Bet.
Activists to protest in Beersheba against proposed law regulating communities, claim human rights violations.
Employers' share on the rise according to report which focuses on 'median wage' not 'average salaries' to accurately represent workers' conditions.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Survey released by Hiddush shows Israel ranks among the bottom 23% that includes: Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.
Survey released by civil rights group shows Israel ranks among the bottom 23% that includes: Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.
Court rejects petition to pitch new encampment, giving city hall latest victory in struggle with social justice protesters.
Interior Ministry agrees to review its pilot of “smart” identity cards, to see whether centralized biometric database is best.
Adalah’s Hassan Jabareen, ACRI’s Dan Yakir awarded Goldberg IIE Prize for Peace in Middle East.
Social Movement activists, ACRI plan to petition High Court over issue of using central Jerusalem square for protests.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Civil rights groups, Arab residents in Acre file petition claiming ILA unfairly marketed land solely to religious Jews.
Coalition of nine human and civil rights groups file petition, calling law “price tag on legitimate political statements.”
Freedom of information advocates: Publish names and details on candidates.
Tents on beach part of campaign against new tourist resort; ILA says protesters misleading public.
Interior Ministry procedure that required foreign workers to leave the country three months after they give birth called by High Court.
By BEN HARTMAN
Beinisch blasts state for failing to solve severe shortage of classrooms; says almost half primary, secondary school students in capital’s Arab sector don't study in public schools.
By DAN IZENBERG
It was Thoreau who famously said that “men lead lives of quiet desperation,” and he urged civilians to act out of conscience, even if this results in some form of punishment.
By STEWART WEISS
I look back across the ocean at this race-obsessed landscape and think how the discussion of race poisons the mind.
However, recommendations are one thing and reality is another.
By EINAT KORMAN
Since 1960 a new feudal-style colonial elite has arisen. It was at first necessitated by the lack of education among the new states that were born in Asia and Africa.
It is time to acknowledge that it was the alt-left the American voter was responding to when he or she cast a ballot for Trump, not the alt-right.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The link between the anti-Zionist BDS Movement and BLM is evident in the posters seen at both their rallies.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
A peace settlement with the Palestinians will probably keep eluding us as the stalemate limps on, with no reason to change.
"Despite this fragrant violation of basic democratic norms, virtually the only discernible sound emerging from Israel’s ordinarily vociferous left is that of crickets chirping peacefully at night."
By MICHAEL FREUND
It is time for Israel to stand up for its rights, and not limit itself to the impressive story of the start-up nation.
By DAN ILLOUZ
It is obvious that the law recognizes that one may not enforce one’s lifestyle on another.
By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Even today most Jerusalemites have no idea that there is a refugee camp within the city’s jurisdiction.
By MEIR MARGALIT
Common-law marriage is the expression of autonomy in family relations. It is a declaration of partnership.
By IRIT ROSENBLUM
The March on Washington and the Jews; a reflection on the close black-Jewish alliance in the scope of civil rights.
By MARC SCHNEIER
It seems if you talk to anyone for more than 10 minutes in this country, the conversation inevitably turns toward politics.
By AMY SPIRO
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said “peace for Israel means security, and we must stand with all our might to protect its right to exist, its territorial integrity.
By MICHEL STEVENS
The same sensitivity that characterized Jewish Americans during the 1960s and mobilized them to participate together with King in the civil rights movement continues to live in the hearts and minds of the citizens of the Jewish state today.
By JPOST EDITORIALS
There has been string of recent incidents that should have sparked Jewish outrage, but were met with silence.
Many people, feeling the weight of longing among their gay friends, are willing to redefine marriage for the sake of human sympathy.
By CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
The organized Jewish community in the US has just cast a big vote of confidence for civil rights lawsuits to protect Jewish students
By KENNETH L. MARCUS
The goal is peace; you achieve peace by embracing one consistent policy of human rights, law, ethics, morality and principle.
By RAY HANANIA
The real challenge facing human rights groups is respecting and upholding the
civil rights of those with whom we often disagree.
By DAVID NEWMAN
British newspaper The Guardian is not particularly well-disposed toward Israel, and certainly not toward its right-wing politicians.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Citing Japanese internment camps as "precedent," Carl Higbie says immigrants do not get constitutional protections.
Amid cheers and a few protests, for the first time, hundreds of gay couples marry in New York City.