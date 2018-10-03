classical music

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Avec son nouveau jeune et dynamique maestro, il est en passe de regagner un nouveau public
By TALI KORD
“The first half of ‘Ehad’ is played on a good [well-tuned] piano. It’s sort of postromantic music – semi-Arab, semi-trippy, semi-classical, semi–Chopin, I don’t know what – sort of ambient; there’s
By BARRY DAVIS
The three-day conference, held November 14 to 16, featured panel discussions by musicologists and Beethoven scholars from several universities.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
French oud player Jean-Pierre Smadja says "It is a dream to finally come and play in Jerusalem."
By URY EPPSTEIN
The Israeli Opera performs Verdi's 'Don Carlo'.
The Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance honors pianist Prof. Allan Sternfield.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Commemorating 230 years since the death of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach.
Musicians from around the world will perform at the music festival in February.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Experiencing a musical weekend at the Pastoral Hotel in Kibbutz Kfar Blum.
The Eilat Chamber Music Festival features an intriguing mix of genres
The young piano prodigy first performed with the Israeli Philharmonic at the age of 16.
By AMY SPIRO
Keren Kagarlitsky conducts the opening concert of the Classicameri chamber music festival.
By NERIA BARR
Though young, these musicians did not disappoint.
Classical music will abound during the Spring Festival – Violin Leaves March 15-17 weekend, followed by something for fans of improvised music, on the April 12-14 Jazz – Playing Life As It Is.
Most cantatas and concerti radiated a joy of living, making them endurable for contemporary audiences
Renowned Israeli trumpeter Eli Preminger and his Chocolate Factory troupe are heading up the jazz side of this weekend’s Jacob’s Ladder Festival.
The Netanya Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra performs nationwide
By SARAH HERSHENSON
All said and played, Schumann, at the program’s end, was the recital’s consolation prize.
This ambitious undertaking of the JBO’s Season Opening concert makes one hope that it will maintain this high level of performance throughout the season.
David Garrett is no ordinary classical musician.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
International chamber music ensemble Trio Noga to perform benefit concert for SHEKEL at Hamezion in Jerusalem.
By HANNAH BROWN
The legendary conductor announced last December that he will step down from his post as music director in October 2019, exactly 50 years after he first became officially affiliated with the ensemble.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
The same goes for the intriguing Voices and Perfumes concert, in which the Vocal Octet hosts multifaceted artist and researcher oud player Yair Dalal.
By MAXIM REIDER
Israeli classical music can be excellent, so why do so few people give it a shot?
Mozart’s Requiem was performed just before Rosh Hashana, presumably to start the New Year in an appropriately mournful mood.
The Israel Chamber Orchestra devises an exciting season.
Rainer Honeck will perform at the Jerusalem International Chamber Festival
By OMER SHOMRONY
Tel-Hai International Piano Master Classes turns 25.
Musicians and audience members were having fun in a festival that is always a joy to attend.
The annual Keshet Eilon Mastercourse gets under way
Japanese violinist Sayaka Shoji returns to Israel
Bassist Gavriel Volé to perform in the Voice of Music Festival that opens in the Upper Galilee tomorrow
The Israeli ilharmonic Orchestra ends the season with two fantastic concerts.
Israel Prize winner Arie Vardi, who for years brought classical music to the wider public, tells of his romance with the field, his modest background and how he got his very first piano.
Hymn to the Poet honors music inspired by Jewish folk songs
The Genesis Prize Foundation’s Breaking Barriers competition winners plan to use their grants to support people with disabilities in the Jewish world.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Israeli Chamber Project performs in the periphery and beyond.
Lina Tur Bonet performs with the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra.
The veteran Israeli jazz drummer showcases his debut album ‘Alef Melody’ in Tel Aviv.
The violinist will teach a number of master classes and perform Brahms
To celebrate the 92nd birthday of veteran violinist Haim Taub, a congratulatory concert was performed as part of the Opus Festival
3 Israeli winners of Breaking Barriers, an initiative led by Itzhak Perlman, discuss their efforts to create a more inclusive society and show that a love of art & music is for everyone.
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will perform in Israel
Benny Sluchin will perform with the Israel Contemporary Players
The Israeli Opera presents Rossini’s comic opera.
Rali Margalit performs on
this unique string instrument.
Saar Berger performs with the Israel Contemporary Players.
Danny Ettinger conducts Gounod’s opera in Tel Aviv.
Pierlot says that the “Bach’s Journey” program puts the composer’s music in historical perspective and compares his music to that of Buxtehude who preceded him and Rameau who followed him.
Naama Perel’s ‘Atari’ is on the Tel Aviv Soloist Ensemble’s program
A concert series at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art presents contemporary Israeli chamber music.
The Mustonen music festival takes place February 13 to March 1.
The Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra hosts two Brazilian musicians for an eclectic concert.
Fifteen-year-old pianist
Alexander Malofeev performs in Eilat.
New York-based Israeli saxophonist Oded Tzur brings his cross-cultural musical baggage to this year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Italian pianist Federico Colli is on the esteemed roster of the Eilat Chamber Music Festival.
The orchestra will present several programs, for both classical music lovers and a young audience.
part in the Tel Aviv Museum concert series.
part in the Tel Aviv Museum concert series.
Jerusalem Theater, January 15.
A concise art and culture guide for the week to come.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Profeti della Quinta performs
Elam Rotem’s ‘Joseph and his Brothers.’
The Gabrieli Consort & Players will perform at the International Chamber Music Festival.
By OMER SHOMRONI
The Netanya Israel Kibbutz Orchestra opens a new season.
The Israeli Opera presents Donizetti’s ‘Lucia di Lammermoor.’
The International Eilat Chamber Music Festival takes place next month.
Soprano Keren Motseri performs in Tel Aviv.
The performance was not only accurate but also conveyed the work’s message of consolation with audible identification and enthusiasm.
LA-based Russian composer Anna Drubich rediscovers her Jewish roots in the new concert piece ‘Kaddish.’
The Mendi Rodan Chamber Orchestra opens its season with a world premiere.
Bach, Braham and Bartok were played at the recent concert.
The 80-year-old Indian-born conductor has been with the ensemble on a regular basis for close to half a century.
The Music in Omer festival keys in on music education.
The concert, replete with Christmas decorations, will take place December 19 at the Industrial Park at 8:30 p.m.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The Jerusalem Quartet is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Sir James Galway will perform with the Paris Vox Musicorum Orchestra.
The Tel Aviv Soloists Ensemble premieres the oratorio ‘Jonah.’
The Phoenix Ensemble performs the opera ‘Nabucco’ by Michelangelo Falvetti.
The Jerusalem Opera presents ‘The Barber of Seville’ in a modern setting.
Israeli tenor Guy Mannheim performs in Bellini’s opera ‘Norma.’
The well-meant purpose of this musical cocktail was presumably to attract classical music fans to folk music, and vice versa.
Everyone will get an opportunity to shine on the Beit Hayotzer stage as alumni and students join forces with internationally-renowned musicians
Renowned Japanese Conductor Tomomi Nishimoto arrives in Israel to work with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.
The violinist will perform in three chamber concerts.
Your weekend entertainment guide!
The Jerusalem Music Center expands its musical horizons.
The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra launches its new season.
The Musethica festival brings international musicians to schools and special-needs institutions.
Jerusalem’s School for Classical Eastern Music serves as a bridge between cultures.
By MORDECHAI BECK
Lahav Shani performs at the Jerusalem Chamber Music Festival
The entire ensemble has been in the midst of rehearsals for the past year in Tel Aviv.
By SARAH LEVI
Conductor-violist Krzysztof Chorzelski’s path to realizing his musical aspirations was a winding one
In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, ‘Metro’ tunes in to these music-makers.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The fourth edition of the Pianos Festival will focus on the late Hungarian-born
Israel Prize winning composer Andre Hajdu, who died in August at the age of 84.
The 32-year-old mezzo-soprano will have a run on the stage of the Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv in the company’s 2016-17 season opener, Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma.
Italian violinist-conductor Enrico Onofri is one of the world’s foremost performers of Baroque music.
The ensemble began life in Ashdod in 1994, with the goal of perpetuating the rich musical heritage of the Maghreb region.
Despite feminist claims of discrimination, women have a prominent presence in Baroque works
We at radio online eco99fm have prepared for you an Israeli summer music playlist, edited by Avi Koren.
By ECO99FM