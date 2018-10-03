coexistence

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The interfaith group's visit to Jerusalem has sparked outrage among Palestinians and also back home in Bahrain.
By BEN LYNFIELD
“This UK support will help Israelis and Palestinians work together to achieve tangible improvements in their lives and build understanding between people on both sides of the conflict.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The committee will look at allocating more water to the Gaza Strip and discuss taxes and the use of recycled water for agriculture.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Above all, I am an Israeli," says Abdullah Abed al-Rahman. "The dispute isn’t over the right to the land – it is the attitude," he says, and talks about threats, racism and alienation.
By UDI SHAHAM
Gush Etzion residents work to impact long-term political normalization.
By JOSH HASTEN
"We will take every possible action to ensure that they pay the full price for the damages they caused," says Barkat.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Meet Israelis and Gazans who, seeking coexistence, refuse to lose hope or remain silent but listen to the other voice.
By TAMARA BARAAZ
Haredim and Arabs must be integrated into society and
economy to take the start-up nation to the next level.
By GILAD MALACH,NASREEN HADAD HAJ-YAHYA
One of the main Environmental Protection Ministry recommendations involves setting a target of 30-percent greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2030.
By SHARON UDASIN
Christian coalition marks 50 for Jerusalem with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at UN.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Chance meeting between 90-year-old Jewish man and Muslim-American woman at Boston-area bookstore attracts online attention.
By JTA
Participants read from a custom-made haggadah, which consisted of both traditional Passover texts and modern additions such as Bob Marley’s reggae classic “One Love.”
Interfaith group of 20 Muslims and Jews gathered in Los Angeles for a day of co-joined prayer throughout the city seeking to plant "seed of hope and possibility."
By CORAL BRAUN
Seth Vogelman's vision of bringing three friends from Jordan for his daughter's wedding was harder to realize than he expected.
By ILENE PRUSHER
Ils sont arabes, secouristes et bénévoles. Leur credo : sauver des vies
By MARK TAINAR
Jewish-Muslim law student who grew up in coexistence village, is part of the Bar Ilan mediation team discusses her outlook on peace.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Over 100 people attend a KKL Finland Gala Evening on February 3, which took place at the Jewish Community Center in Helsinki.
By KKL-JNF
The scenic landscapes on the Galilee Coexistence Trail between Dalton and Gush Halav were a fantastic backdrop for the Merom Hagalil – KKL-JNF race that took place during the Passover holiday
By KKL-JNF STAFF
The Federation Movement is adamant that there is no way to divide the city of Jerusalem again.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Arab and Jewish women living beyond the Green Line team up in the name of photography.
By LAURA BEN-DAVID
Praying together in Jerusalem unites Christians, Muslims and Jews.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Museum of Islamic Art concert series showcases Nissren Kadry, a Muslim who is no stranger to Jewish society.
By BARRY DAVIS
A Jerusalem-based peace initiative is attracting settlers, haredim, left-wingers and Arabs.
The capital’s forgotten corners are so plentiful that ‘In Jerusalem’ is offering a second set of highlights.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
The Israel Festival’s Nekudat Mifgash tries to recreate the halcyon days when Arabs and Jews enjoyed a slice of watermelon together in no-man’s-land.
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs.
MK Oren Hazan (Likud) topped MK Omer Bar-Lev (Zionist Union) in the tournament finals.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
“It’s like a different world here; there is no prejudice on either side."
Security cameras showed the two praying inside of the United Hatzalah headquarters last Thursday night.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The party leader showed interest in a government that coexists with the Jewish religion.
By JEREMY SHARON
“The event was great,” said Ben, a student. “We learned a lot about American culture and met a lot of people from Israeli culture – Jews and Arabs. I think we can live together just like they did."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
150 kids from 12 elementary schools took to a Jaffa pitch on Tuesday for their January tournament organized by an organization known as “The Equalizer.”
Can philosophy forge pathways through one of the world’s most divided hot spots? Two professors of philosophy – one Palestinian, the other Israeli – weigh in.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Ayman Sikseck writes in his ‘stepmother tongue,’ Hebrew, to make himself, and his fellow Arab-Israelis, present in Israeli society.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Program works to promote a tolerant society through knowing the “other.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
49 percent of Israeli Jews said that they would not live in the same building as Arab families, compared to 42 percent who said they would be willing.
At coexistence dance event in Jerusalem’s YMCA, Arab teen tells Israelis: ‘I like people no matter what culture or religion they are from.’
By SAM SOKOL
"We have to learn to live together and to give space to everyone, it’s important for all citizens to come to the square and say ‘we don’t want violence and we want to fight for this state."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"The run begins exactly when the first day of the fast ends and the meal begins, so running is out of the question for our Muslim members," says group’s leader
A gallery in the Arab town of Umm el-Fahm uses creativity and culture to bring about change.
A Galilee gourmet ice cream venture builds bridges between Jews and Arabs.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
There is a great deal of underused and underappreciated entrepreneurial energy among Israel’s Arab population.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Exploring the role of Yiddish to bring you a weekly dose of Yiddishkayt.
By CHAVI MOSKOWITZ
An NGO leverages the love of soccer to transmit positive values to youth.
By URI LEVY
A new program teaches Israeli and Arab youth to play ball together.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein discusses the threat facing Christians in the Middle East and the world.
By RUTH JUDAH
Joint Israeli-Palestinian tour showed me that as a Palestinian that it might be possible to forge a new, singular narrative with my Israeli brethren.
By MUTASEM MAFARJEH
A new documentary called ‘Heart Brothers’ (‘Ahim Balev’ in Hebrew) tells the extraordinary tale of a soldier killed in uncertain circumstances and the recipient of his heart, an Arab student from Ibillin.
By DEBORAH DANAN
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Perhaps efforts by Shared Tourism, can serve as a model for the shared society we must continue to strive toward.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
Building friendship and cooperation between Jewish and Arab women, at a one-day 'peace-fest.'
By NOREEN SADIK
The MDA Wish Ambulance fulfills the wish of a man battling cancer; Jaffa art exhibition nods to Holocaust survivor; AMAL school hosts competition emphasizing coexistence.
By NATHAN WISE
The artists who contributed to ‘Effervescence,’ an exhibition that looks at life in mixed Arab-Jewish cities, are working toward full acceptance of each side.
Middle East peace may remain out of reach, but at least the Hebrew and Arabic languages have found a compromise.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Annual Jewish-Arab Relations Index shows that along with deteriorating view of Israeli policies towards Arab minority, 58% accept life in Israel.
By RUTH EGLASH
Anyone who claims that this country promotes apartheid needs to simply spend a day in a hospital and any of its wards.
By YAAKOV KATZ
On the importance of dialogue.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Statistics are already telling us that a majority of young Jews do not believe in equal rights for Arabs or in democracy for all.
By DANA WEISS
Sarah Kreimer epitomizes the principle that Israel’s most precious resource is its people.
By KENNETH BANDLER
When Judea and Samaria are unable to grow and prosper, both Palestinians and Israelis end up suffering from the lack of growth.
By DAN ILLOUZ
The secret to Israeli’s existence in spite of all the dangers and controversy that surround it is the democracy and freedom of Israeli society.
By RAMY AZIZ
Interfaith Encounter encourages open discussion about the differences between various traditions, and does so in such a way that these differences enrich the conversation instead of causing tension.
By YEHUDA STOLOV
Fifteen years on, the muddling of religions remains.
By URIEL HEILMAN
I have learned over and over again that Christians are no longer our enemy.
By RON KRONISH
Jews are meant to be holy. Non-Jews are meant to be righteous.
By KENNETH COHEN
There are various reasons why Israelis oppose possible peace with the Palestinians.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The Hazan-Bennett bill strengthening Arabic should be supported.
When we access culture, we can begin to de-stigmatize the other.
By ABBASS ABBASS AND KATE MORAN
In Israel almost every person who talks about coexistence presents a false and ill-conceived plan whose results will produce no change whatsoever.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
On My Mind: Neveh Shalom was not the first institution of Arab-Jewish cooperation in Israel to suffer an attack this year.