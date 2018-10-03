03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The BDS movement protested a Jewish comedian's appearance in Tunisia because he is a Zionist.
By JTA
“If we in America treat Nazis the way we treat women, at the very least, they will never become president.”
Belgian comedienne Laura Laune's crude joke comparing Jews to sneakers has not been taken lightly.
The beloved comedian and the US senator discovered that they have more in common than just their Jewish heritage.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Lewis traveled to Tel Aviv for a weeklong film festival in his honor, produced in association with the Steven Spielberg Jewish Film Archives.
By AMY SPIRO
Comedian urges those "disgusted by Trump and Nazis" to turn out.
Haredi comedian Ashley Blaker set to host new BBC radio show on ‘goyish guide to Judaism.’
Jewish comedian Simon Brodkin (also known as Lee Nelson) disrupts Conservative Party conference and is forcefully removed from the grounds.
By REUTERS,HAGAY HACOHEN
Dieudonné has a long list of convictions for antisemitism, inciting racial hatred and condoning terrorism.
By EYTAN HALON
The comedian was mocking recently-departed White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Lewis once summed up his career by saying "I've had great success being a total idiot."
By REUTERS
British comic will play one show in Tel Aviv in August.
"Why do religious people care that I work on Shabbat?"
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same again.”
By RAHAV YARKOV
“I extended a hand. I want to make peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” Trump said in the press conference. “And this little gremlin spits in my face. Tremendous.”
By RICK SAMPLE
“Both have had reputations as a ‘man of the people,’ so just imagine what the two can do together."
By BETTY BURNICK
“Well of course I will miss being picked up and then discarded on the beaches of Netanya. It was a good run while it lasted.”
By SLAX MINDLER
"We’re also looking at plans to replicate the Eiffel Tower – but a bigger and better version."
By LANINA TRULICK
“My ancestors always told me that part of the Jewish tradition is being a light unto the nations. Now with these impressive corruption levels, we have something to aspire to.”
By MONA HILARY TRAUB
Deep State meeting rejects Prime Minister’s Office claims.
By BILL GOFFMAN
The central theme of the video is the ethos of Purim - is it to be funny, or to consider suffering and salvation? Is it about passing around presents, or caring for friends?
Last time he was in Israel, Blaker performed his “Ungefiltered” act, and he promises that Israeli audiences will hear an all new show.
The AACI brings Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’ to Jerusalem
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
"Guess who's back?"
The Birthright alum has spent the last 5 years hosting a show named for him on Adult Swim, and has also played more traditional roles on popular sitcoms.
"I speak Hebrew like I'm parking in Tel Aviv."
"Israel is so small that when you look at the map of the world, the name 'Israel' doesn't fit."
Shachar Hason and Yohay Sponder give their take on what's really going on.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
6,000 fans got exactly what they came for in a hilarious two-hour show Tuesday night
I used to do shows with the Israeli/Palestinian Comedy Tour and the Palestinian comic used to say, “If we can laugh together, we can live together.”
Seventeen years since the last original episode of the 'Seinfeld' sitcom aired, the Jewish funnyman has reached mythic stature in Israel.
By DAVID BRINN
Sam Wills, the New Zealand comic known as Tape Face, is bringing his act to Israel for three shows
The annual French Comedy Film Festival will run in various cinematheques this week.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Australian stand-up comedian Jim Jefferies returns to Tel Aviv in January.
The Russian president cracks a joke about the Israeli army to deflect the panel.
Comedian Elon Gold talks about his upcoming stand-up shows in Israel and why he’s a bit like Radiohead.
Taking to the stage with a piece of gaffer tape across his mouth, Tape Face brings silent comedy into the 21st century.
"I personally would never touch gas chambers or the death of children or Jews at the hands of the Nazis," he said. "Everything else is okay."
By MAANE KHATCHATOURIAN/VARIETY ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERVICE
Viewers who watched Conan's Israel special before at a previewing were stunned to find a whole segment dedicated to the death of a Palestinian teen.
In addition to coming on the Fauda set, O’Brien visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem and had dinner with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife.
By HANNAH BROWN
The film is set in Nazareth’s Christian-Arab community.
Conan visited the Western Wall and the market in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A conversation with Sam Viviano, art director for Mad Magazine.
By BARRY DAVIS
Jerusalem Film Festival audience rebels during surprise stand-up show before screening of ‘The Big Sick’.
Adapted by Micha Loewensohn and Avner Ben-Amos from the book by David Grossman Directed by Dror Keren Cameri, Tel Aviv, July 17.
By HELEN KAYE
LA-based comedian Danny Lobell is taking his one-man show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Dear London - Please don’t be too heartbroken when our favorite comedians need to return to Israel at the end of their trip.
Israeli comedians Yohay Sponder and Shahar Hason share their perspectives on today's trending stories.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
“That guy reached millions in a split second,” said Liberman.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
"Melania went to the Holocaust museum [and] signed the guestbook 'I know the feeling.'"
Can the British handle Israeli humor?
The comedians land in Tel Aviv ahead of their Tuesday show.
"No matter what just happened, we were involved somehow. We have a pretty big conspiracy budget."
Jerry Seinfeld keeps audiences laughing with what he does best.
HaGashash HaHiver to perform alongside A-List Israeli comedians in a benefit for The Tal Center for Integrative Oncology.
"I'm still pretty sure he couldn't recognize it on a map."
Seinfeld is just one of a range of top comedians who have booked shows in Israel in recent years.
Comedian: I can't help but notice a pattern of Jewish sexual predators
The comedian's Holocaust jokes struck a chord.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Like Dry Bones on Facebook to get daily illustrations on your newsfeed.
By YAAKOV KIRSCHEN
Like Dry Bones on Facebook to get daily illustrations on your newsfeed.
O’Brien touched down in Israel on Friday, where he will be taping a travel special for his show.
"Step 1: Put him in a nursing home."