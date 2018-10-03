concerts in tel aviv

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rap star Azealia Banks is coming to Tel Aviv to rock out, "and that is THE END OF THE DISCUSSION."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Waters was responding to Nick Cave, who told a news conference he was performing in Israel to take a stand against BDS.
By JTA
The BDS rock star battle
By AMY SPIRO
US company Live Nation and Tel Aviv's Bluestone Entertainment have joined forces to launch Ticketmaster Israel.
Lorde canceled her show scheduled for June in Tel Aviv after pressure from anti-Israel activists.
On Wednesday, concert organizers announced that Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma will be returning to Israel this summer.
"There’s enough here to enjoy on many levels, but a more dynamic approach might make the memories last longer."
By ANTONY GELBERG
One of the show's promoters, Carmi Wurtman, posted a link to the show Tuesday and wrote that he had spent "years working on" bringing the band to Israel.
By DAVID BRINN
Romeo Santos to take Tel Aviv stage • Ticket sales open for Enrique Iglesias
The March concert is now slated for October.
A BDS activist called the lawsuit 'a stupid stunt.'
Latin superstar to play in Yarkon Park in May.
DJ Marshmello, Natalia Oreiro and Chad Channing are on their way to Israel - and maybe soon Lenny Kravitz?
Tomer Bar may be best known for his instrumental work, and lauded for his arranging skills, but his new venture will reveal some of his more singer-songwriter inclined gifts.
By BARRY DAVIS
Aware that fans had waited nearly three decades for a concert on Israeli soil, Take That enthused the crowd with their Hebrew efforts.
By EYTAN HALON
"It was important for me to come out against this silencing of artists," said Nick Cave.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Legendary ’80s Norwegian pop band will perform in Israel in June.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Singer Lisa Simone will perform in the Hot Jazz series
Concerts, yoga, and film festivals!
Rag 'N' Bone Man, Take That, Kygo and Holy Fuck all slated to perform in Israel - is Ringo Starr also on his way?
Strolling onstage brandishing a huge Israeli flag on a pole, Hynde didn’t even have to play a note of music to win over the crowd.
Keeping it real with the iconic band.
The JPost culture guide for the week to come.
Experience their electrifying live show as they perform throughout Israel in January 2018.
The pop crooner who was at the peak of his acclaim in the 1980s will land in the Jewish state this November for a special concert.
Peaches, The Pretenders, Cliff Richard, Bryan Adams and more still to hit the stage this year.
International musicians will headline half a dozen shows in Israel in the coming months.
The 34-year-old rapper first started his career as part of the Reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel.
Regina went from "On the Radio" to rocking in Ra’anana.
When she wakes up in New York, it is midday in Israel, and she sees all the messages from her loved ones there.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
Jazz musician Ken Vandermark strives to explore new vistas
Influential UK rock band overcomes BDS pressure to produce a memorable night in Tel Aviv
By RONNIE REMENY
Are they still good? An understatement.
By BENJI LOVITT
The Dan Tel Aviv hotel has made sure that the Guns N' Roses frontman will enjoy his stay in the city.
Can Ivanka Trump's rabbi solve the concert crisis?
The pop star radiated confidence, but her show was marked by lulls.
By NOA AMOUYAL,ERICA SCHACHNE
The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning star was spotted by fans at the Western Wall before her first-ever Israel gig.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning star arrives on an El Al plane for her first-ever Israel gig.
Choirs and soloists join the roster of the Vocal Fantasy Festival.
By MAXIM REIDER
How far is the Israeli city willing to go to welcome Britney Spears?
Hip hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis were slated to take the stage in Rishon Lezion on July 18.
Since he doesn’t seem to age anyway, perhaps Stewart will sail back to Israel for that encore in another few years.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Rod Stewart will dress up Hayarkon Park
Ahead of his three sold out shows in Tel Aviv, the Swedish singer/songwriter speaks to the ‘Post’ on his early influences, his albums and how his music calms children
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Brazilian musician brings ‘The Life Aquatic – A Tribute to David Bowie’ to Tel Aviv
Bandonean player Carel Kraayenhof performs with the Israel Chamber Orchestra
While at the most holy site in the Jewish faith, the rocker met designated US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.
Rapper is due to perform one show in Rishon Lezion.
The iconic rock band will kick-off its 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' farewell tour in Tel Aviv on Wednesday at Yarkon Park.
Bieber's back! International superstar's act mobilizes huge security operation; local pop sensations Static and Ben-El are opening act.
The two are part of a group of musicians who have signed an open letter calling on the British rock group to reconsider their performance in Israel, which is slated to take place this summer.
The 'princess of pop' will give her first-ever performance in Israel on July 3.
Half of famed American pop duo to perform benefit in Golan for ILAN
The legendary Welsh singer returns to Israel to perform in June.
Romanian pan flutist Gheorghe Zamfir is here in Israel to perform some of his greatest hits
Star DJ talks politics, partying, and changing times with ‘The Jerusalem Post.’
Bieber, Aerosmith, Radiohead - 2017 is shaping up to be a banner one for international touring acts. David Brinn highlights the main attractions and whether they're worth the shekels.
The iconic alternative rock band will be touring the festival circuit in Europe around the time of their July 25 Israel show.
Saxophonist Antonio Hart is performing in the Hot Jazz series.
Will the popular British rock band hold its first show in Israel in the near future?
Beiber's 2011 visit to the Holy Land prompted major traffic jams that put half of Tel Aviv in gridlock and thousands of teenage girls gathering at Park Hayarkon.
the popular Latin singer will perform in Tel Aviv.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
Disappointment was the overall sentiment expressed by many audience members following what they viewed as an abrupt 65-minute set on stage for an expensive admission fee.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,NIV ELIS
Lee Memphis King’s black hair, sideburns and skin-tight black leather suit elicited a collective gasp and wild applause from the Tel Aviv audience, as did note-perfect renditions of early tunes.
By ALAN ABBEY
The Latin rock legend Carlos Santana shared his soulful music with a crowd of nearly 50,000 Saturday night at HaYarkon Park in Tel-Aviv.
The Opera Workshop presents ‘The Turn of the Screw’.
The Samuel Torres Group will jazz it up in Tel Aviv and Zichron.
VOICE OF MUSIC FESTIVAL Kfar Blum, July 12-16
With thousands of avid fans on their feet from the get-go, the 68-year-old Alice Cooper showed no signs of aging – in body or voice.
By ELIOT ZIMELMAN
MEZZO, the popular TV channel dedicated to classical music, jazz and ballet, celebrates its 20th anniversary in conjunction with the IPO.
The legendary shock rocker will be bringing not only his grand theatrics to Ra’anana next month, but also Hillary and Trump
Grammy award-winning American musician Pharrell Williams to perform on July 21 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion.
The Fonograf Jazz Band will perform three concerts here.
Eyal Golan, David D’Or pull out of concert in support of Hebron shooter.
By BEN HARTMAN
Khalifa's show will be one of a number of star attractions set to rock the Holy Land in the coming spring and summer months.
"No artist has ever been asked to sign such a declaration and to think such a thing is delusion," government official is quoted as saying.
California rock band has recovered from trauma of attack during their show at Paris's Bataclan and is launching a world tour that will bring them back to Israel on September 5.
Scottish folk hero to promote transcendental meditation at April makeup date for canceled January show.
Israeli promoters are currently in the midst of negotiations to nail down a Springsteen date on his upcoming European tour this summer.
Legendary pop crooner to perform at Tel Aviv's Mann Auditorium on March 1.
The Latin pop sensation will perform in Tel Aviv on December 16 and 22 as part of his Sex and Love tour.
Calexico rock band returns to Israel for two concerts.
Bosmat Nossan presents her latest work at the Curtain Up Festival
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
The Young Philharmonic Orchestra showcases its dexterity
His Sex and Love tour will take place at Tel Aviv's Menorah Mivtachim Arena.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Comic to perform in Israel for the first time in December.
The four-member, Leeds-based band, whose Israeli fan base seemed immeasurable in its size and enthusiasm, managed to imbue the outdoor arena with good feelings.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI,MAYA PELLEG
Concerts, Balfour declaration celebrations, and chocolate tasting
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Thousands of people are expected to hit the pavement and run for a good cause at the donor-sponsored “Get Out and Run” event in Haifa on April 21.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
The band will perform Saturday at the Abraham Hostel on Tel Aviv’s Levontin Street as part of the Outta Space – Psychedelic Journey event.
Sitting down with the Taiwan-born Ching-Yun Hu, an Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition winner who will be back in Israel next week for an intriguing recital.
New Zealand native Lorde to perform in Israel in June.
The artists will perform in central Israel this summer.
Seinfeld is just one of a range of top comedians who have booked shows in Israel in recent years.
The pop diva is scheduled to hold her first performance in Israel on July 3.
Three major events collide during the first week of July.
The R&B artist has taken Israel by storm, performing and sightseeing.
By OLIVIA FINE