cost of living in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
By NIV ELIS
The cabinet hopes to increase competition with local retailers, and thus bring down prices.
Kahlon said the expansion will "help the economy grow and close social disparities."
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
“The reform will end the exploitation of the public in the compulsory insurance market,” Kahlon said.
Housing prices went up 4.4 percent in the past year, compared with previous rate of 3.4 percent.
The greatest drop-off in starts were in Jerusalem, where the figure dropped 52.9%.
Company preparing to go public, plans at least 100 branches of Super Cofix.
Man cannot live on bread alone, but man cannot live on Zionist sentiment alone, either.
By ORIT ARFA
Israël est l’un des Etats de l’OCDE où le coût de la vie est le plus élevé. Comment cela s’explique-t-il ?
Guide pour les égarés, destiné à ceux qui voudraient comprendre ce qui se cache derrière les prix du baril de pétrole et du mètre cube de gaz
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Moshé Kahlon pourrait bien tenir entre ses mains la composition du futur gouvernement
By LESLIE SUSSER
Combien vont coûter les élections ? Quelles conséquences aura ce scrutin anticipé sur l’économie israélienne ? Qu’adviendra-t-il des réformes en cours ? Entretien avec Richard Sitbon, économiste
By RICHARD SITBON
Food loss has social, environmental and economic consequences, such as an inability to use such food for the purpose of feeding the needy according to the comptroller.
By SHARON UDASIN
Up until 2009- 2010, most of the housing units being built in Israel formed part of low-rise buildings of one to four stories, despite being one of the most urbanized countries.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
The rising standard of living, alongside global warming, has transformed air conditioners from a luxury item into a product that is essential for surviving the long, hot Israeli summer.
By LIOR REGEV
Government finally recognizes Israel is too expensive for many tourists.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Established three years ago, B’Shutaf, a local cooperative, has opened a store in the Clal Center.
By PEGGY CIDOR
At 800 meters above sea level, Arnona’s selling points are its topography, rural ambience and location.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Why do corruption allegations unify Likudniks rather than repel them? And why do such charges not have enough of an impact on the general public to sway an election?
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Plenty of Israelis, especially young families, live in modest spaces for a variety of economic and ideological purposes.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
How did Israel get so expensive?
Deodorant, cosmetics would remain under strict regulation
By JUDY SIEGEL
Reasons cited for leaving the capital included prohibitive housing costs, an increasingly intolerant religious presence, subpar municipal services, and relatively low wages.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The bill sets regulations for the relations between renters and owners.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Chasdei Naomi hands out thousands of school-bags to children in need before the new school year.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
“Public battles can bring awareness and a real change,” says one of bill's initiators, MK Stav Shaffir.
Israel citizens and businesses will shell out roughly NIS 11 million for flags of all shapes and sizes.
Celebrations commence throughout country for Jewish holiday.
By REUTERS
Koolanu candidate and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Rachel Azaria met with members of The Jerusalem Post.
One of the biggest achievements of the €900,000-twinning program was the Israeli Environmental Protection Ministry’s publication of a draft Integrated Environmental Licensing Law.
Teachers will be rewarded for their work with students with learning disabilities, school counselors will be exempt from filing paperwork, and each school will appoint a coordinator to oversee.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
State comptroller: "Costs were not commensurate with the bedrock principles of proportionality, reasonability, saving and efficiency.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Disability rights NGO Access Israel and the Hilton Queen of Sheba have partnered up to offer an experience that titillates the senses while illustrating the difficulty of living with a disability.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The snooping can have an opposite effect.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"Police and media already judged and convicted me and sent me to Devil's Island," Kirschenbaum says.
Herzog is calling for an "emergency plan" to deal with housing, poverty and the cost of living.
NIS 70 m. complex scheduled to be completed in October 2016, will provide 400 beds.
Infrastructure Minister Silvan Shalom vows to work for further reductions, but prices will still be double what they were in 2009.
When it goes into effect, landlords will not be allowed to raise the rental price by more than two percent a year for three years.
"Beginning in 2015, there will be no water disconnections in the State of Israel."
Getting rid of some messy import policies would help spur competition and bring down prices.
Man behind movement to bring young Israelis to Berlin in protest of high cost of living reveals identity.
Of 155 countries listed in the 2017 World Happiness Report, published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Israel ranked 11th overall.
By PAUL ALSTER
Israelis are experiencing profound anxiety over their ability to secure a stable income and a decent standard of living.
By YOTAM MARGALIT AND YUVAL FELDMAN
A look inside a beautiful and small home in the Nachlaot neighborhood of Jerusalem.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
‘The Kishle had a very bad name way before the British got here; We tend to forget that there were Jews living in Jerusalem for hundreds of years, persecuted by whoever was leading.'
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Avi Katz, the founder of Cofix and the upcoming supermarket version, is out to change the world – NIS 5 at a time.
A Canadian log cabin in sultry Israel? Well, why not?
During her time as ambassador, Tova Herzl had to face lingering anti- Semitism in Latvia and anti-Israel feelings in South Africa.
By DANIELLE MAX
Many who opt for assisted living facilities note that they didn’t want to ‘bother’ their
children ‘with every little thing; They are busy, and have their own lives to lead.’
By AVIVA BAR-AM
How waitstaff gets paid affects not only the waiters but also the restaurateurs and customers.
For the first time, private developers are building houses in Beit She’an.
With Israel's average price for gas at $8.28 per gallon ($2.12/liter), it constitutes 8% of the average Israeli's daily income to buy a gallon of fuel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Because Israelis pay more for basic goods, housing and transportation, they have less money for other items, thereby preventing new forms of industry from developing and lowering the quality of life.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s retention rate is all the more amazing considering the fact that Israel produces more scientists, engineers and hi-tech workers per capita than most other Western countries.
While I recognize that housing is difficult for all, why is the problem more extreme in certain sectors of the population?
Purim is a moral is a message for all generations.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
Eight doctors assessed that wounds Badawi sustained in the first flog-gest had not yet sufficiently healed to allow for 50 more whacks to gash his skin again.
By SARAH HONIG
Israelis want Netanyahu and Ya’alon’s vigilance, not the unpredictability of Herzog and Livni.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
That so-called ‘atomic clocks’ are keeping more accurate time than the rotation of Earth, necessitating a ‘leap second,’ worries me a lot less than Iran’s atomic plans and ticking time bomb.
By LIAT COLLINS
OECD figures show Israelis working 251 hours per year more than the OECD average, with a 43-hour average work week.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Megillat Esther made my design students grabs art world's attention.
By IDO KENAN
See all our mock headlines in honor of the Jewish holiday.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF