culture in jerusalem

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The young and scrappy non-profit Made in JLM is offering hackathons that teach NGOs across the city how to do more with less
By NOA AMOUYAL
La Biennale de Jérusalem présente un éventail d’expositions des plus admirables
By MORDECHAI BECK
Avec un texte d’Elie Wiesel, Steve Kalfa nous entraîne dans les méandres des grands événements contemporains de l’histoire du peuple Juif, pour un voyage qui nous invite au questionnement
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
Elisheva Mazia steps up as the new general director of the Khan Theater
Ben and Talia and their spouses were angry at the decision and this caused a rift in the family.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
The similarities of Star Wars to the holiday that celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over a larger and more powerful empire was noted by many.
By BEN BRESKY
It must be increasingly difficult these days for professional photographers to catch people unawares.
By BARRY DAVIS
HaMiffal’s ArtBnB offers artists a communal residency experience
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Chirologist Talma Brill legitimizes hand reading as a tool for diagnosis and healing
Others, such as Soviet olim and Jews from Arab countries, immigrated to Israel because they were forced from their country of birth
A new kind of yeshiva where students learn by doing
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The younger girls live there, sometimes from as young as age four, but usually from seven until the age of 10 or 11.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
The bassist cites an incident that happened to him while producing a song for Fried.
Following her Jerusalem Theater showing, Saglam is planning on taking the display a step further, in a physical, dimension-oriented sense too.
With the capital going to elections for a new mayor in November 2018, ‘In Jerusalem’ introduces the candidates in a new series – beginning with the largely unknown Avi Salman
Clubhouse Jerusalem, one of three such centers in Israel is part of the Clubhouse International movement, which began in New York in 1948.
By KEREN PREISKEL
Unbeknown to most of the public, for the past 10 years or so a state-of-the-art gym facility has been ready and waiting, lurking beneath the aforementioned verdant public space.
In their desire for progress and modernity, they tore down historic buildings before anyone could step in to stop them
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The nascent union emerged, apparently, under an unfavorable star configuration – since there was animosity almost from the start.
Everything was planned to the last and least detail.
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs:not in our name
Examining Jerusalem’s boutique hotel trend from the inside
Rolling Stone:Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs
"I can tell you that making graffiti in Jerusalem is suicide," says artist. "People are not supportive. You can get stones thrown at you and you get reported to the police."
The 28-year-old Jerusalem-born actor, director and musician will present his My Heart Almost Stood Still show on Tuesday.
The City of David National Park is the fulfilled vision of Be’eri, a man who is considered by some to be a national hero and by others as a dangerous, religious right-wing activist.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
A new exhibition at the Bloomfield Science Museum celebrates the bicycle.
When my latest water bill arrived, it was shockingly inflated – close to three times what I usually pay.
The latest social news from Israeli life.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Last time he was in Israel, Blaker performed his “Ungefiltered” act, and he promises that Israeli audiences will hear an all new show.
By AMY SPIRO
In an interview which originally appeared in 1992 in the special edition celebrating the 60th anniversary of ‘The Jerusalem Post,’ Haim Gouri recalls the national mood in Israel in the 1970s.
By LIAT COLLINS
Music, museums and more in Israel.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Three Ladies, Three Lattes looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric. Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
By HANNAH BROWN
Our recommendations for the top 10 things to do this week
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The municipality confirmed that the service will be offered on Shabbat.
By UDI SHAHAM
I give Israel about 12 minutes to survive.
Once again, artistic director and internationally acclaimed trumpeter Avishai Cohen put together a diverse range of acts.
Dege Feder presents her solo dance piece as part of the Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival in Jerusalem
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
In honor of Dr. Pepper's birthday, Jerusalem's gourmet street food restaurant, Crave, has put together a one-night-only tasting menu inspired by the drink.
By SARAH LEVI
The conflict between Israel’s culture minister and artists using nudity in their performances has been thrown back into the spotlight.
Ground Heights will perform at the Hullegeb Festival
Rock singer Bryan Adams brings his Get Up Tour to Israel
By DAVID BRINN
This week's top 10 attractions of August 2017.
Little House in Baka, a spacious mansion built in 1930, today is a quaint 34-room hotel.
By STEWART WEISS
Controversy, politics, doubts fade away underground, as the astounding treasure of our history is revealed.
By BARBARA SOFER
‘Cinderella,’ Rodgers and Hammerstein’s upgraded and adapted musical, comes to Beit Hillel for Hanukka
This week's top 10 attractions in the week of November 17.
Over the years, African-American musician Daryl Davis has mixed it up with industry-leading acts.
Top 10 Things to do in Jerusalem
By SHAWN RODGERS
I have spoken before about our tendencies to avoid conflict with our youths, not wanting to identify their apparent concerning issues and symptoms when we notice them.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
Many people of a certain vintage, say senior citizens in their late sixties and older, can recall exactly where they were when they heard about the assassination of US president John F. Kennedy, in 1963.
The crescendo of sounds emanating from the Jerusalem Municipality’s city council hall bore little resemblance to the circular hall’s usual tones from its weekly city council meetings.
It’s a great week to be an arts-goer in Israel
By ARIANE MANDELL
The Gary Bertini Choir performs at the Oud Festival
By MAXIM REIDER
“I am happy to be back in Israel,” says internationally acclaimed tenor Rodrigo de Pozo.
The Between Heaven and Earth festival begins next week
The annual Jerusalem Oud Festival is warming up
Israeli-Ethiopian singer Ester Rada sees the world through multiple lenses in her second album.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Acclaimed Israeli choreographers Yossi Berg and Oded Graf present their interpretation of Stravinsky’s masterpiece.
By ORI J LENKINSKI
Ice, fire, astronauts?
Sharona Pick has co-created "Swan Lake Rock Opera."
This week's top ten attractions.
The Black Light Theatre of Prague performs nationwide.
Politics and comedy come together in Bloomfield Gardens with Theater in the Rough’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’.
By NICOLE BAUKE
One can imagine the clink of glasses and gay evenings that took place here at the turn of the century.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN
The JPost culture guide for the week to come.
David Breuer-Weil expresses love for the holy city in his modern sculptures he spreads around it.
By NADINE WOJAKOVSKI
Naturally friendly and knowing exactly what to do in front of the camera, Roberta Armani posed endlessly with fashion models and celebrities.
Acclaimed conceptual artist recently honored in Israel for decades-long impact on arts and culture worldwide.
By JOY BERNARD
... The Workshop Gush Etzion
By JOANNA SHEBSON
Hunting for the perfect dating place in the city of David.
Mayor Nir Barkat’s declarations were alarming at his press conference Monday.
“There are many religious people who are willing to accept the LGBT community, and we intend that the parade will be a platform for dialogue and understanding, not for hatred.”
The 33 tanks include many species such as stingrays, clownfish, sea urchins, and sharks.
By REUTERS
For music lovers, Mekudeshet at the magical venue of the Tower of David (September 7-15) never fails to inspire.
By MARK WEISS
It seemed like an impossible task.
From chocolate to "ancient" markets, Israel has much to offer in the week to come.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Where to go and what to do in Israel this coming week.
A round up of events from all over Israel.
Jerusalem’s Artists’ House provides aesthetic food for religious thought, for Tisha Be’av and beyond.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
The Palestinian Israeli rapper is bringing his unique style of wordplay to the White Night event at Jerusalem’s Museum for Islamic Art.
Social media is the Tower of Babel amplified.
By BRIAN BLUM
The average viewer is only vaguely aware of this if at all.