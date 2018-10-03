03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
One Piece furniture tells the story of days gone by.
Tami Bar-Lev may well be the country’s next big head-wear designer.
The new premises of ‘The Jerusalem Post’ are a breath of fresh air, in more ways than one.
For designer Abigail Panet, founder of emerging Tel Aviv-based leather goods label Lady Bird, the personal touch is a must.
The ‘Common Roots’ exhibition in Holon presents a contemporary design map of Central Europe.
New exhibition in Holon, "Common Roots," looks at how politics influences design.
Interior designer Orna Raz takes great pleasure in giving advice on design and decor, no matter how large or small the space.
Attention to detail is what puts the Other:Wise studio ahead in the interior design game
Students at Bezalel design school use "Interspace" page to bring together artists, photographers from around the world.
Cyber research experts, fashion and design and more.
27-year-old Danit Peleg used up to six 3D home printers over 2,000 hours to create entire collection.
Pop-up store is slated to feature 24 Israeli designers from various fields, including fashion, apparel, jewelry, textiles and home furnishing.
Experts claim that, with sufficient initial investment, Israel’s creativity and spin-offs from military satellites could generate a 3 to 5 percent share of that market, or $9 to $15 billion.
Le Musée d’Israël consacre une rétrospective au designer Dan Reisinger qui a façonné
l’identité visuelle d’Israël
Design graduate Noa Liber dreams of reviving the land plot with a green energy complex – powered by bicycles.
Work done at Stanford, BGU highlights issues we’ll face when we want to take control of autonomous vehicles
BGU, Bezalel engineering students team up to build race car for collegiate design competition.
The Brits played a major part in turning this country into a modern, thriving concern.
Getting to know the Israel Museum’s new curator of design and architecture.
Being able to laugh through our own pain has kept this nation alive through the worst of times.
My Little Factory, newly located on Hapalmah Street, offers high-end, environmentally friendly products for babies, children and mothers.
A temporary exhibition facility is providing artists with an opportunity to display their work in the capital – and not to seek employment at the other end of Highway 1.
Jerusalem’s Mamilla Hotel is going in a slightly different direction and is waxing nostalgic in the field of fashion.
American Academy artists and cultural leaders develop social projects.
American Bronze medal snowboarder Amy Purdy dazzles crowds in Brazil with dance performed in garment created by Danit Peleg.
New jewelry line, Autumn Cannibalism, combines raw materials with decadent metals and jewels, creating contrast and pushing the limits of creative design.
All-day, independently-organized version of popular international TED Talks series to feature luminaries in the arts, journalism, psychology and biotech.
From opera to Cliff Richard, oil paintings to raves, we present you with a round-up of what's hot this weekend.
The Community and Culture project presents Birth of the Phoenix, the ecological dance by Vertigo.
Art in Holon
A growing number of Israeli start-ups are excited by the potential of the growing civilian space industry, now estimated at nearly $300 billion.
After a career spanning four decades, Dorin Frankfurt, the grande dame
of Israeli fashion design, remains uncompromising.
New hospitals will use creative functional design, replacing bucks with brains.
Astrology for the week of JUNE 6, 2014
In lieu of reproductions of masterpieces, the new trend in interior
design is digital photographs printed on high-quality materials.
"Follow your dreams at all costs," says Israeli designer Hagit Pincovici who spends most of her time in Italy.
The creative minds behind Reddish Studios speak about their passion for inanimate objects.
For Gil Sheffi and Yoav Avinoam design is about a lot more than just style.
Designer Jaim Telias has traveled all around the world, but his biggest influence is always his daughter.
In recent years, Israeli style has become distinctive, with many people from abroad setting their sights on the local market.
Designers Gilli Kuchik and Ran Amitai of Bakery designs take their work to the next dimension.
Designer Carolina Herrera prefers to work – and to work hard – dressing women in her designs and wearing them herself.
Designer Iris Zohar has designed hug mugs for Max Brenner as well as helped minorities feel empowered.
If you are hosting the Seder, you will need it.
Looking more like an exhibition than a book display, the new Taschen corners in Steimatzky’s bookstores offer real gems.
Dumpsters and the streets of Tel Aviv: Designer Ori Ben-Zvi transforms junk into elegant objects.
Interior designer Yael Steinberger teaches the finer points of planning a home.
The exhibition includes some new works that feed of the same thematic early 20th-century sensibilities but with a contemporary twist...
Itay Noy has time on his hands and on his mind.
Attia is now opening her own business as a manicurist and pedicurist.
Paying respects to the sea through interior design.
A look into the Hod Hasharon home of designer Odi Sapir-Chen.
Life in a retirement home is fine, they say – many interesting lectures and study groups, a great swimming pool and well-equipped gym.
After having designed a number of Jerusalem homes, architect and interior designer Amy Cohn is much in demand.
The lady of the house is a keen mosaic artist and displaying her work was very much taken into account when designing the interior.
Although it seems like breaking the rules of design to put stripes together with floral, Elkin has the confidence to do it – and it looks wonderful.
The hot Beersheba sun might be blazing outside but in the house, all is calm.
A New Rochelle couple brings style, class and greenery to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Boyan and Gita Dulitz asked Boyan’s father, architect Benjamin Dulitzused to realize their vision in bricks and mortar when building their home.
From an old movie house to a boutique hotel, the Cinema Hotel in Tel Aviv is a relic of a bygone era.
Steve and Hannah Vago spent two years in Beijing for his work and found they didn’t mind living in an apartment rather than a house.
Author and interior designer Anne Kleinberg transforms home
After a long day’s work, the owners want to know they have a warm, tranquil home to which they can return and relax
‘The emphasis,’ says the architect, was on ‘quiet decor with a view to accentuate the feeling of space’.
How an old, unlivable apartment in a great location can be transformed.
Students from the Industrial Design Department at Bezalel exhibit unique projects that explore problem solving.
As you stare up at the ceiling you are treated to a psychedelic display of constantly changing shapes that meld and split, and go with the musical flow.
Take in a marriage of fashion and art at a six-woman exhibition.
Interior designer Yael Steinberger teaches the finer points of planning a home
When a new cultural event kicks off, artistic directors generally note that they are starting “a new tradition.”
The Brit bringing Chinese wood to Israeli homes.
The spanking-new Savyon center will improve cultural life for residents all over the Center, and beyond.
Safed Mayor awarded police officers in Safed special certificate of appreciation for helping a distressed immigrant woman give birth.
Charming 1920s apartment is 1 of over 100 buildings in TA that will open their doors to the public next weekend.
Israeli post-doctoral student in NYC looking to advise potential study-abroad candidates.
"One morning I woke up in a fantastic hotel with a new feeling of life and vitality, as if I had given life to someone," says Leeron Milstein about the Indigo Hotel.
Revolutionary designer.
The Cosentino Center offers a wide array of stone surfaces.
The new Herods hotel in Tel Aviv offers guests a journey back in time to the 1930s.
New products to welcome the warming weather.
Shay Dahari designs furniture made from materials he finds in dumps.
Special window treatments can transform a room from drab to fab.
The Ruth Rimonim Hotel in Safed celebrates its present and honors its past.
The newly refurbished Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel takes its slogan ‘We’ve got you covered’ very seriously.
The theme of feminist fashion house Comme Il Faut’s winter collection is emotions
Thin and plus-size models shared the runway at a recent Hamashbir Lazarchan fashion show.