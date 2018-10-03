disengagement

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Monday afternoon, the Bayit Yehudi faction in the Knesset is holding a debate on the issue.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Several Likud and Bayit Yehudi MKs lamented the realization of the disengagement plan at Tuesday’s event, saying that 11 years on, Israel is still dealing with the repercussions.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
‘A Tiny Piece of Land,’ a rare pro-Israel play that recently debuted in Los Angeles, tells it from the point of view of a family evacuated in the 2005 disengagement.
By KELLY HARTOG
Evacuating all construction beyond the Green Line except Jerusalem neighborhoods would cost NIS 224 billion.
By MOSHE LICHTMAN
US was ready to back fierce Israeli response, Kurtzer tells ‘Post’; Ex-envoy also says Netanyahu must present his own peace plan.
By HERB KEINON
Deputy prime minister says Jordan Valley must not be left under patrol of IDF, should retain citizen, agricultural presence for Israeli sovereignty.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
MKs say party founder gradually being forgotten; “Sharon camp has only one man left in Knesset, and that’s me,” says MK Shai Hermesh.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The Disengagement Pardons Law is being challenged in the High Court. Is it discriminatory, or a necessary part of Gaza trauma ‘closure’?
By RON FRIEDMAN
Gazans still awaiting world's promises.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The disengagement led to bitterness for most former Jewish residents of the Gaza Strip.
Study: Men who were evacuated from Gush Katif settlements in 2005 have more diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
New study sheds light on strategies employees should utilize when dealing with a difficult boss.
A recent warning that the "next war with Hamas will be its last" is a reflection of a deeper change in the military’s and government’s thinking.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Commemoration of synagogues destroyed in the Gaza Strip backed by many religious community members.
By BENJAMIN SPIER
Women reflect five years after the Gaza pullout.
Faction leader accuses Netanyahu of planning a second disengagement.
Justices strike key provision from temporary law dealing with detention of security suspects.
By DAN IZENBERG
Former Likud campaign manager who targeted NIF was involved in 2004 gov't referendum.
By BEN HARTMAN
MK Rivlin hopes purging criminal records of those arrested in 2005 protests will "help repair tears."
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
4 years on, Netanyahu says "peace will go back to being based on reciprocity, not unilateralism."
Orit Arfa's novel 'The Settler' aims to give the reader a better sense of the picture and human faces behind the disengagement of the Gaza Strip in 2005.
By LAURA KELLY
Kahlon absent from reunion to mark 10 years since Gaza withdrawal.
Only a clear vision of the final goal – a sovereign Palestinian state coupled with a final ‘end of the conflict’– could motivate compliance by both sides.
By GALIA GOLAN
Ten years on, many former Gush Katif residents are still mourning the loss of their homes.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Three anti-'expulsion' activists stand by the actions they took in the summer of 2005 and voice criticism of the current establishment.
BY LARRY DERFNER
Palestinian front is the only one in which Israel controls its fate, Mideast scholar tells INSS panel.
By OREN KESSLER
Victim was Neveh Dekalim resident picking up daughter from anti-disengagement rally; state to pay NIS 60,000.
Eight justices rule that law enacted for a proper purpose – to heal rifts in Israeli society.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
A million Israelis are now in Hamas’s missile range; Israel needs Iron Dome policy corollary when dealing with Gaza terror regime.
By NOAM BEDEIN
Law pardons arrested, charged protesters in 2005 disengagement; Petitioners say measure discriminates against Arabs.
The one-hour documentary, When They Took Gilad, will air Thursday at 9 p.m. within Amnon Levy’s “Panim Amitiot” program.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
One inevitable result of the Gaza withdrawal is that it has made a sizable portion of Israelis reluctant to consider a similar withdrawal from PA territories.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By ILAN EVYATAR
Within the next five years, expect Israel to begin to unilaterally disengage from the West Bank.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Wrecking Gush Katif wasn’t really about peace with the Palestinians, but crushing religious Zionism.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The settlements of Gaza were destroyed 10 years ago. Israel has been paying the physical price of the strategic lunacy of the withdrawal ever since.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
It’s been far too long without a remedy, and still there is no end in sight.
By JOSH HASTEN
Those who recognized the disengagement as the act of despotism it was ought to consider how our form of government affects the policies which are adopted and how it should be changed to ensure that a plan that pits soldiers against thousands of their countrymen is never approved again.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Our successive confrontations with Gaza are an explicit acknowledgement
that disengagement has failed, that we are not disengaged.
By SARAH HONIG
The millions of Israelis who opposed the withdrawal from Gaza do not seek personal vindication for being right.
The State of Palestine should require all of its citizens to study the state, its history, language, culture, etc., alongside of the particularistic subjects and content of the national minority.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The minority would have the right to oppose the decision, and even more so if the leader was corrupt.
By ARIEH ELDAD
The nation’s leaders have proved bereft of foresight – or hindsight for that matter. Can a dangerous ‘trust deficit’ be avoided?
By MARTIN SHERMAN
There is no contradiction between the fact that Israel continues to occupy Gaza and that Hamas performs governmental functions there.
By SARI BASHI
New Shin bet head Yoram Cohen’s commitment to his faith will only help boost his motivation to meet these myriad challenges and others.
While the world media show images of an oppressive regime butchering its own people, world governments watch, talk and do nothing.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
We can resist brainwashing, resignation by supporting Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights and east J'lem.
By MOSHE DANN
The Gush Katif settlements constituted a futile security risk.
By HILLEL SHUVAL
The fear of serious resistance to expulsion orders accounts for the renewed interest in a solution for settlers that would leave many Jewish communities within a Palestinian state.
By AMIEL UNGAR
The same Barak who told Beit El residents that "under no circumstances will we return to the ‘67 lines" spoke differently at the Herzliya Conference.
BY SARAH HONIG