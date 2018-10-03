economy of israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
By NIV ELIS
"There is a lot of room for cooperation," Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern told the 'Post' following a meeting he held between Israeli businessmen, politicians and Palestinians entrepreneurs.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Amit Lang was appointed to his post by Naftali Bennett in 2013.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Of the 739,000 tourists who arrived in Israel in the first quarter of 2017, about 655,000 traveled by air, 20% more than during the same period in 2016.
By SHARON UDASIN
In a dynamic labor market, challenged by technological
disruption and increasing longevity, flexibility is key.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Key to realizing the economy’s potential will be the development of policies that address economic issues like inequality, inefficient regulation and the increase both investment and human capital.
Billionaire Nochi Dankner’s collapse underscores the demise of a whole class of tycoons and the end of an economic era.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The World Bank’s 2016 ease of doing business index saw Israel fall three spots, to 53rd, down 23 spots since 2009, when it was ranked 30th.
Report finds "basic cognitive skills" in Israel below OECD average.
The committee, which issued its final report in June, set out plans to spin off the country's two largest credit cards from its two biggest banks.
In the first half of the year, 45 high-tech companies completed exit deals averaging $74 million, somewhat higher than the $72 million average deal last year.
So far, only two have been set up, one in Ashkelon and another in Nahariya, after the IEC received the last approval from the Finance Ministry’s National Planning and Building Committee.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Proposal would spin credit card companies out from biggest banks, allow them to become banks in their own right.
Private consumption, on the other hand, grew 4%, and investment in fixed assets grew a healthy 7.5%.
The report noted that Israeli inequality was near the worst in the OECD, near the United States, Turkey, Mexico and Chile.
He was also concerned that the Arab and haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sectors have not been adequately integrated into the workplace.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel is facing a shortage of engineers, a problem it might not face if a greater proportion of women studied STEM subjects.
The Economy Ministry said that the demand for chocolate in eastern Asia has tripled in the past few years.
This year's report examined gender breakdowns in the sector for the first time, and found that self-employed women comprise only around one fifth (21.8%) of all the self-employed in Israel.
A 2014 report found that two-thirds of government payments to suppliers were late.
Once the bill is passed into law, it will represent the first time Israel becomes a founding member of a global development bank.
By RABBI YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
The report also showed that some port workers in the Haifa port earned NIS 79,811 a month.
Avi Nissenkorn: "The wages in Israel are too low, and that is one of the primary reasons for the terrible statistics we saw in the last poverty report."
The plans for the southern portion call for roughly 17 km. of track – 2.5 km. in Tel Aviv, 4.2 km. in Rishon Lezion, and 10.3 km. in Holon.
Upon downloading the app, the user can take a photo and then select either the plant or animal category.
According to the Finance Ministry, the move would increase the state’s revenues by NIS 500 million a year and put taxation on natural resources closer to that of oil and gas.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz said the deal was cause for celebration and symbolized the country’s perseverance through difficult times.
Shoresh, Ben-David says, does not accept money from persons or organizations “that can paint us in any way, either right wing or left wing, and certainly not the government."
Fed leaves interest rate unchanged.
In total, royalties and fees from natural resources amounted to about NIS 359 million in the first half of 2015.
The increase in prices comes as Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon battles to approve the 2015-2016 budget, replete with plans for increasing the supply of housing.
Those employing Arabs, haredim, disabled or single parents eligible for financial assistance
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The kind of people you associate with supposedly says much about you.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Idéologie mais aussi stratégie politique ont poussé le ministre des Finances à annoncer des mesures sociales d’envergure
The market for toiletries and cosmetics is estimated at NIS 8.6 billion a year.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The findings further found significant gaps between men and women with regards to the entrepreneurial process, from the formulation of an idea until its implementation.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israel was first country to sign a free trade agreement with the US – in 1985 – while the US was the second country to sign one with Israel, the European Union was first.
Intel could make more acquisitions in Israel, and Check Point and the defense industries are also interested in the sector.
By GLOBES/DUBI BEN-GEDALYAHU
The goal of these programs is to break the “start-up nation” out of the “Tel Aviv bubble” and make it more accessible to Israel’s Arab minority.
The rumors about the death of the city center evidently overstated the situation.
By LIOR REGEV
Each year, the public is treated to the spectacle of the city reaching out to the national government to help it settle its budget woes.
By GLENN YAGO,JACOB UDELL
Four buildings will be designated for commerce and business and will rise 24 floors high, with another four 12-story buildings positioned in front.
By MAYA PELLEG
By MAX SCHINDLER
"The year 2017 was a good one for the Israeli economy."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Former Bank of Israel governor calls educational system 'bad.'
By YAIR ETTINGER
"Raising the minimum wage to NIS 5,300 is a direct continuation of our work in favor of narrowing gaps and strengthening the working population,"says Finance Minister.
As Israel began to develop its arms industry in the 1950s and ’60s, it became clear that the industry could not support itself unless it also exported these powerful products.
By SHLOMO BRODY
“The market of tomorrow is India and China and the rest of Asia.”
The month-long finance classes will be taught throughout the country in November of the upcoming academic year.
Inclusive innovation the key, says senior UBS global economist Paul Donovan.
Lauder: “This partnership between the Israeli and Chinese economy is an important development in the relationship between China and world Jewry.”
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews allocated some NIS 5 million to help elderly in need across Israel.
Knesset expected to approve program for January start.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Experts at JPost Conference spoke about the geopolitical implications of the discovery.
"We were elected to bring results to the citizens, and we need the tools to do that," Netanyahu says at cabinet meeting.
By HERB KEINON
In 2014, after swingeing cuts to yeshiva budgets were made by the previous government, state funding for these institutions amounted to NIS 454 million.
By JEREMY SHARON
Halperin will replace David Gilo, who resigned in August in protest of a deal regulating Israel's natural gas industry.
Plan calls to fund the second phase of a student village in Sderot and to expand the civil resilience network within the city.
Kahlon: Budget reflects new order of priorities, to improve citizens' lives
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israel Football Association chairman Ofer Eini said on Tuesday that all local soccer action will be suspended from next week should Economy Minister, Aryeh Deri, not authorize Shabbat matches.
By ALLON SINAI
Though Israel’s financial system and conservative banking regulations helped it navigate 2008- 2009 global financial crisis, there is only so much a small, open, export-dependent economy can do.
Countries that are well prepared will enjoy accelerated innovation and growth, and a rise in employment levels.
By DAPHNA AVIRAM-NITZAN
The shekel continues to soar, but Israel’s economy remains strong, defying the doomsayers
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Not quite, but Israel certainly has a lot to learn from Switzerland, which has nearly double its per capita GDP.
Eliezer Fishman faces the largest ever bankruptcy of an Israeli businessman. How did the banks allow things to go so far?
If people of goodwill work together and engage in hard protests of all kinds, social change can and will happen
The implications for Israel of a declining dollar are serious; does the government have a contingency plan?
Assaf Razin became a world-renowned economist without losing sight of the centrality, humanity and needs of the individual.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Why has Israel sold weapons to rogue regimes like Myanmar, and why is the public not informed?
By YOSSI MELMAN
Israel’s growth exemplifies how ingenuity overcomes adversity
By GLENN YAGO
Israel’s tariffs, regulations, cartel system and monopoly protection probably rob the Israeli people far more than BDS successes ever will.
By ORIT ARFA
On average, corporations in Israel have to comply with 33 tax payments a year.
By CORINNE SAUER
Current donor efforts to prop up the Palestinian economy, while well intentioned and much needed, are no substitute for the internal participatory systems of transparency and accountability.
By OWEN KIRBY
The purpose of this piece is to familiarize you with the essentials, to demystify complex legal terms and clarify key issues usually encountered when starting your own company.
By IDAN BAR-DOV AND OMER GOLDBERG
Thoughts on the consumer law proposal on price reductions
By SHOSHANA RABINOWITZ
Every new settlement established on the basis of agriculture or commerce, rather than dependent on donations from “Distribution Funds,” was a practical manifestation of economic independence.
By URIEL LEDEBERG
It may be only a question of time until a long suffering Israeli majority will finally revolt again against their destructive political system.
By DANIEL DORON
"What is needed is a combination of an effective mixed (private/public) economy on the one hand, and universal humanitarian values on the other."
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
By ZHAN YONGXIN
By RUBY GEMEL
Netanyahu was setting the stage to portray himself as a victim – a victim of political conspiracies from within his party and within his coalition.
The protests of the summer of 2011 did not achieve all of its goals, but did bring about a change in consciousness.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
With a broader coalition of 66, the government is better positioned to pass a budget that addresses and seeks to solve economic difficulties facing the nation.
If it does so, it will become the first major Israeli economic institution to thereby adapt to the world economy, according to TASE chairman Amnon Neubach.
“With GDP growth averaging nearly four percent since 2003, Israel is consistently one of the strongest performers in the OECD.”
By IZZY TAPOOHI
The belief was that cronyism and corruption were the cause of inflated executive pay. And if stockholders were empowered to stop it that’s what they would do.
In late 2015, Israeli retail industry does not make any progress, while fashion and food chains encounter difficulties.
By REUVEN SHIFF
After 20 years, we'd changed so much. Everyone and everything does, of course. Why would I expect that we’d be exactly the same as when we first got together?
By BRIAN BLUM
These programs must all become part of a broader, macro-level housing policy with clear, quantitative goals.
Israel has stood at the forefront of advances in hi-tech, in advanced technology, but at the same time we are still facing significant socio-economic gaps in Israel.
By GILA GAMLIEL
It is clear that the Israeli economy is and has been performing commendably. However, when the focus shifts to poverty statistics, a different, more troubling picture emerges.
By ALEX BENEDYK,ROBERT M. SAUER
"It’s no exaggeration to say that many developed economies – mired in debt, out-of-control welfare spending and high unemployment – would envy the Israeli economy’s current overall trajectory."
By SAMUEL GREGG
The Israeli economy is growing at a slower-than-expected pace, according to figures report the Central Bureau of Statistics issued last week.
Much has been written lately about the gas monopoly and how the state should or should not deal with it.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
A billionaire who cares.