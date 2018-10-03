editor notes

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A third of young Arabs said they do not use safety belts.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Send letters by e-mail to: [email protected]
By JPost Editorial
Our cover story this week highlights five female journalists...reporting from Israel to some of the most influential international news outlets.
By Laura Kelly
For well over a decade now Jewish women’s rights organizations have marked the Fast of Esther, which proceeds Purim and falls this year on Wednesday, as International Agunah Day.
A country is not measured by a single leader, no matter how powerful he or she might be.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The police recommendations might have chiseled a small crack in Mr. Teflon’s armor, but it is still far from shattering.
The overall situation is not black and white – it is a complicated and delicate attempt to balance policy and values.
Anyone who claims that this country promotes apartheid needs to simply spend a day in a hospital and any of its wards.
In a volatile region like the Middle East, every day of quiet is a blessing.
The new year 5778 can be the year of change. It can be a year of decisions.
Just this past week activists posted a large billboard- looking ad alongside the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, which claims that Israel is stronger without mixed units.
Kushner should be applauded for his honesty.
Israel existed (and even thrived) before Netanyahu, and will continue to do so after him.
Europe, Souad Mekhennet explained, continues to live in a state of denial.
The general assessment in Jerusalem is that this is just the beginning.
Will Palestinian leaders take Trump’s advice and stop glorifying terrorists?
The packed day brought into focus the fact that Israel and American Jewry don’t always see eye to eye.
It will be interesting to see what the courts decide on this issue, mostly because Israel itself had trouble deciding what to call the fighting through the summer of 2014.
There was a time not too long ago when we knew what it meant to be helpless.
The role of a newspaper is not to shy away from tough issues. It is to embrace them.
Tikkun olam is an important piece of our national story, but we should not forget the core of the Jewish people’s narrative – an ancient nation that returned to its historic homeland.
Contractors resist change, claiming that strengthening safety measures on building sites would cut into their bottom line.
Politics need to be stripped of religion. When that happens, people will be able to enjoy the basic rights every democracy is meant to provide its citizens.
Is it realistic to expect the security cabinet to function more effectively, given the current system of political rule in Israel?
We are asking Obama to consider one more commutation – that of Jonathan Pollard.
Israel is facing major challenges and flux both in the region and in its relations with the US and Russia.
There is discord and instability throughout the region.
Drafting a new law especially for “religious institutions” – a thinly veiled code word for mosques – is counterproductive.
The day after the election is the time for healing to begin.
Palestinians’ preoccupation with ancient history has little to do with culture or science and everything to do with politics.
Ideologically speaking, Israel shares America’s values.
The Jewish people’s yearning to return to their homeland draws its inspiration from the prophets of the Bible.
As mayor of Efrat in Gush Etzion, Revivi is used to getting phone calls from his residents. This one though came from a Palestinian.
The haredi population is growing at an annual rate of around 4 percent, with the average haredi woman having 6.9 children.
One of the goals of the Olympic Games is to bring together the nations of the world to compete in an atmosphere of good sportsmanship and mutual respect.
One inevitable result of the Gaza withdrawal is that it has made a sizable portion of Israelis reluctant to consider a similar withdrawal from PA territories.
It is unlikely that elections held in either Gaza or the West Bank will be particularly free or fair...
The high number of Arab children killed in accidents reveals a glaring inequality that must be addressed.
Still, it is unclear whether this preliminary probe will lead to a full-blown police investigation.
This Shavuot, we should keep in mind something Rabbi Jacobs reminded me of – the place where the Torah was originally given to the Jewish people was in the desert wilderness.
A Palestinian draft of a resolution for statehood would have the UNSC state its opposition to Israel’s settlement activity in the West Bank.
Strict rules of engagement also foster discipline. A trigger-happy soldier is dangerous not just to the enemy but to his comrades.
On Sunday it was a bus driver’s recklessness that resulted in the death of six and the injury of a dozen.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Just as free and open markets are a boon to economies, so too will a freer religious environment encourage more vibrant Jewish religious expression.
Readers share their opinion on the recent articles and news.
In addition to planting trees and holding Tu Bishvat Seders, no day is more fitting then Tu Bishvat to deal with pressing environmental issues facing the State of Israel.
“We are so used to Jews being killed because they are Jewish,” wrote Charlie Hebdo editor-in-chief Gerard Biard.
No conditions should be set for receiving basic rights such as equal funding for health, housing and education, or adequate law enforcement.
By deciding to limit morality, ZAKA is already losing direction.
Haftom Zarhum, an Eritrean migrant, was shot by a guard and beaten by a mob during a terrorist attack at the Beersheba Central Bus Station last month.
The lack of judges has generated a tremendous backlog of cases waiting to be tried, particularly on the High Rabbinical Court where hardly any judges are functioning.
Increased cooperation, particularly when it is supported by Turkey, a country with immense importance to Israel both economically and militarily, should be encouraged.
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev demanded on Wednesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel cancel talks for a planned performance in Tehran by Daniel Barenboim.
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
The Vatican announced this week that it was poised to sign a treaty with the Palestinian political leadership.
With regard to “Netanyahu facing Likud rebellion over portfolios” (May 8), we finally seem to have a government – but at what cost?
We are left with the burden and the blessing of free choice, and with the choices that we make.
By JUDY MONTAGU
We endorse whatever measures are necessary to make our sporting events family-friendly and safe for all – fans and players alike.
Hezbollah is plainly busy elsewhere as is Assad’s chief military mainstay against the rebels.
1 interesting difference between a bus and a car is that when people reach their bus stop they get off, in a car the person cannot just get out and continue.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
One of a politician’s most important roles is to ensure that hard-earned taxpayers’ money and public resources are allocated fairly and honestly.
The air force attacked Hezbollah targets on the Lebanon-Syria border on Monday night, according to Lebanese and other Arab media sources. The IDF has declined to comment.
Zilber, who has over the past four decades composed and performed some of Israeli music’s greatest hits, has become known for his extreme right-wing political opinions.
A roundup of news from across the country.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN