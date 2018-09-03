eli wiesel
Eli Wiesel is a Holocaust survivor, human rights activist, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, an American professor and the author of 57 books. He is the author of the internationally acclaimed novel Night, an autobiography of his experiences in the Nazi German concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald in 1944–1945. Wiesel was born on September 30, 1928, in Sighet, present-day Romania, to an Orthodox Jewish family. His family was deported to Auschwitz when he was 15-year-old. His parents and younger sister perished in the Holocaust; he and his two older sisters survived. After the war, studied in Paris and went on to work as a journalist. In 1969, Wiesel married Marion Erster Rose. They had a son a 1972, who they named Shlomo Elisha Wiesel, after Wiesel’s father. In 1978, US President Jimmy Carter asked Wiesel to head the President's Commission on the Holocaust. In 1980, he became Founding Chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. For his human rights activism, Weisel has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States Congressional Gold Medal and the Medal of Liberty Award, the rank of Grand-Croix in the French Legion of Honor. After he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, his wife established The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity.
eli wiesel Related Images
eli wiesel Related Articles
Hundreds march in memory of Elie Wiesel in his Romanian hometown
"This was the will of Elie Wiesel and we had to see it through," FSU Limmud Founder said about the Holocaust honor march.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Congressional bill named for Elie Wiesel aims to stop genocides
The Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2017 introduced Thursday serves to improve US efforts to prevent major casualties overseas.
By JTA
Why Elie Wiesel never moved to Israel
Friends seek answers as Limmud FSU opens Wiesel Memorial Exhibition at Hebrew University.
By STEVE LINDE
US House passes bipartisan resolution honoring Elie Wiesel
“Elie Wiesel’s tremendous impact has reached millions across the globe, and I believe he is truly one of the most influential and important figures of our time,” Congressman Steve Israel said.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
House passes bipartisan resolutions on Israel
The resolution on Wiesel, passed by voice vote, "honors the life, work, and legacy" of the iconic figure.
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI
Netanyahu: Israel employing anti-terror measures not used in the past
PM says cabinet next week would discuss a program to strengthen Kiryat Arba after attack that left 13-year-old murdered.
By HERB KEINON
The strange flight of the painted bird
After 50 years ‘The Painted Bird’ remains among the most illuminating of Holocaust imaginings.
By MATT NESVISKY
Feuerstein foundation names Wiesel as president
Holocaust survivor to help organization that developed method to ‘maximize human potential.’
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
WATCH LIVE: Elie Wiesel discusses Holocaust, anti-Semitism in special JPost interview
Following the inauguration of the “Holocaust Cellar” educational center in his pre-war home, author talks to 'Post' about his childhood memories of the old Jewish ghetto in Sighet, Romania and his views on Israel today.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
PM made late-night bid for Elie Wiesel to be president
In the last hours to submit candidacy, Netanyahu tried to find someone other than Rivlin to support.
By LAHAV HARKOV
A shameful attack on Elie Wiesel
Elie Wiesel's legacy is more important now than ever, a point that Jewish publications ought to consider before publishing weakly argued, hate-filled drivel.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Grapevine: Remembering and reassessing
POLISH PRIME Minister Beata Szydlo, who arrived in Israel on Monday evening, with a group of ministers from her government, had dinner with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
From Aleppo to Darfur, Jews must not stay silent
Thanks to the widespread coverage of the conflict in Syria by world and Israeli media, the world has not remained silent in condemning the slaughter in Aleppo.
By SHELDON GELLAR
No Holds Barred: At Bibi’s speech with Elie Wiesel
This week I traveled with Prof. Wiesel and his wife, Marion, and my wife, Debbie, to the prime minister’s speech as guests of Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
No Holds Barred: The fear and awe of Elie Wiesel
Here is a man who survived the Holocaust; but he survived as someone who challenged; he raised his fists to the heavens - he dared to know why.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH