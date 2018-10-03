elie wiesel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Despite the attempts at vilification, the tweets came in stark contrast to the majority of outpourings from world leaders, public figures, and countless people touched by Wiesel’s works.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Ad saying “Jews rejected child sacrifice 3,500 years ago... now it’s Hamas’s turn” was penned by Elie Wiesel and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.
By JERRY LEWIS
Director Greenfield discusses with 'Post' latest documentary examining global political assault against Jews.
By HANNAH BROWN
No one denies Elie Wiesel the right to keep writing about the Holocaust, but his latest novella fails to live up to its great potential.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN
In a room filled with attendees from the former Soviet Union, it was Sharansky’s words about Wiesel that people came to hear.
By KELLY HARTOG
Last Sunday evening, some 1,500 people marched in Sighet, Romania in memory of Elie Wiesel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2017 introduced Thursday serves to improve US efforts to prevent major casualties overseas.
By JTA
In an interview with the ‘Report,’ Elisha Wiesel, son of Elie Wiesel,
explains that the March of the Living is essential to help students
put the Holocaust into the narrative of Jewish history.
By DAVID BRUMMER
By YAAKOV Y. KERMAIER
Three-day conference ends with launch of Eli Wiesel exhibition in London.
“Elie Wiesel’s tremendous impact has reached millions across the globe, and I believe he is truly one of the most influential and important figures of our time,” Congressman Steve Israel said.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Titled “Elie Wiesel, from Sighet to Moscow via France and Israel,” the exhibition opened Wednesday at the Israeli Cultural Center in the Russian capital.
By STEVE LINDE
"Secretary Clinton emphatically rejects these offensive, hateful, and patently absurd statements about Elie Wiesel.”
“Elie Wiesel’s works brought forth into the public eyes a consciousness to the Holocaust.”
'Jerusalem Post' readers explain what the revered Holocaust survivor, author and Nobel Peace Prize laureate meant to them.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Channel 10: Party officials close to Deri say that if Yishai does not accept Deri's leadership, he will be ostracized.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
'Deception: Betraying the Peace Process,' contends, the PA promoted messages of hate in order to undermine the peace process with Israel.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Avec un texte d’Elie Wiesel, Steve Kalfa nous entraîne dans les méandres des grands événements contemporains de l’histoire du peuple Juif, pour un voyage qui nous invite au questionnement
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
« Elie Wiesel n’a pas survécu. Il a triomphé. »
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
La petite ville de Sighet en Roumanie abrite la maison qui a vu grandir le prix Nobel de la paix, transformée aujourd’hui en musée de la Shoah.
La petite ville de Sighet en Roumanie est en passe de devenir un lieu de pèlerinage. Elle abrite la maison qui a vu grandir le prix Nobel de la paix, transformée aujourd’hui en musée de la Shoah
President Shimon Peres arrived on a pre-Christmas visit at the official residence of Archbishop Elias Chacour.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Holocaust is “exploited for political or commercial gain,” engineered to “suit popular tastes and made into award-winning entertainments.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel talks about Iran, his optimism over the peace
process and why Israel mustn’t deport the children of migrant workers.
By Ilan Evyatar
Mayor DeBlasio: "New York City is proud to honor his memory."
By EYTAN HALON
Obama visited Buchenwald concentration camp with Wiesel in 2009— the beginning of a long relationship, grounded in their shared commitment to the State of Israel, the president said.
By MICHAEL WILNER
During live interview with Wiesel on Fox program, words at bottom of screen read "Holocaust winner" instead of "Holocaust survivor."
4th round of voting tied; Egyptian candidate continues to face stiff opposition over anti-Israel comments.
By HAVIV RETTIG GUR
By E.B. SOLOMONT, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Hearings begin today on sentencing for perjury, and to determine whether Kadima MK will be banned from politics for 7 years.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Wiesel speaks of petition against Ahmadinejad, signed by 50 Nobel laureates.
BY JPOST.COM STAFF
Over the past month, women and men around the globe have been speaking out about assault and harassment they suffered in the past. Some have brought up events from decades ago.
By AMY SPIRO
To keep describing Wiesel in all the obituaries as a survivor does an injustice to the totality of his life and accomplishments.
Shlomo Maital recalls five decades of living in Israel since making aliya right after the Six Day War and looks ahead to what’s in store for the country over the next 50 years.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Elie Wiesel had an expression that could pass in a moment from joy and gaiety to infinite sadness.
By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Diana Henriques’s book on Bernie Madoff underlines that greed is a great impairment of vision.
By MATT NESVISKY
Elie Wiesel can pick up the phone to the US president, the Israeli PM and almost anyone else, and his opinion will be heard and respected.
By COMPILED BY MARION FISCHEL
Holocaust survivor to help organization that developed method to ‘maximize human potential.’
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
President calls Nobel laureate "the leading figure in the United States of America" in keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Worth an estimated $5 billion, Sumner Redstone is a true rags to riches story.
1st prize to be awarded by Netanyahu in 2014; to be given in recognition of Jewish achievement, contribution to humanity.
By SAM SOKOL
Nobel Prize laureate, Holocaust survivor returns Hungarian award, says Budapest "whitewashing tragic, criminal episodes."
By REUTERS
Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Laureate Wiesel says in Globes interview: "I compare nothing to the Holocaust."
By YANIV MAGAL / GLOBES
After baptizing the long-passed parents of Simon Wiesenthal; Elie Wiesel calls on Romney to address the issue.
Former Democratic senator says he was "disappointed," surprised by US vice president's comments saying he opposes Israeli agent's release.
Find in forest northeast of Bucharest contains bodies of men, women, children shot in 1941; police seal off area to public.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Part of US administration "charm offensive" aimed at Jewish community.
Interwoven with Elie Wiesel’s experience of undergoing heart surgery and the period of his recovery is his meditation on life and death
By MIRIAM KATES LOCK
US President focuses too much on Jews' suffering, too little on their contributions to mankind.
By DOVID EFUNE
As the only son of the world’s most famous Holocaust survivor, Elisha Wiesel has unequaled credibility in representing the Jewish community.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Saving the Jews of the Soviet Union and bringing them to freedom, especially to Israel, was, for Elie Wiesel, the most important mission of his life.
By YOEL RAPPEL
The Kaddish prayer is among the holiest of the Jewish canon. It contains multitudes of mystical secrets, and much of its meaning is a mystery.
The difference between today and some 75 years ago is that today is today we have a strong State of Israel.
By GILA GAMLIEL
WE MISS not only the particularity of Elie Wiesel’s voice in the matter of Holocaust remembrance, but the universality of his message in the face of these executive orders.
By IRWIN COTLER
Power made her reputation in the world of human rights by following in Elie’s footsteps and criticizing bystanders to genocide in places such as Rwanda.
On this occasion, the best remembrance, and the best tribute we can pay to Elie Wiesel, is to commit to action.
It’s hard to imagine that Israeli exports 66 years ago were Oranges, kerosene burners and artificial teeth. Today, Israel is known for its impressive hi-tech industry.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Today this wonderful disciple of the greatest masters is our teacher, our leader, our master, our hero, and will continue to be so for generations to come.
By JACOB DOLINGER
Lessons in Jewish survival and ‘rising’ from an archive thief, Rav Kook and Elie Wiesel.
By GIL TROY
What struck me most about Wiesel was his extraordinary ability to articulate the universality of the lessons of the Holocaust while never losing hold of the particularity of the horrors of the Shoah for Jews.
By FRED LAWRENCE
Elie may have left us, but his memory lives on.
By RONALD S. LAUDER
To keep describing him as a survivor does an injustice to his life and accomplishments.
Elie Wiesel, a warm, compassionate human rights activist. The world needs many people like you to stand against evil. May your soul rest in peace that you so deserve. I will miss you.
By RAPHAEL COHEN-ALMAGOR
Wiesel’s blend of belief and doubt, of questioning while clinging to Judaism and to Jewish belief, left a unique heritage and set the tone for Jewish life after the Shoah.
By REUVEN HAMMER
I asked my daughter why she was crying. "If we God forbid lose Elie Wiesel, there will be no more special people alive any more. There will be nobody left. He is the last of the giants," she said.
When I suggested to Governor Christie that he should meet Professor Wiesel he agreed immediately.
By RABBI SHMULEY BOTEACH
Wiesel will celebrate his 86th birthday on Simhat Torah and so I believe this is the perfect opportunity to hear from him and to talk about his writing.
By JOEL RAPPEL
We can’t hate even our enemies; it seeps into our blood and poisons us. But what happens when it is not our enemies but the enemies of humanity itself?
"'The mass of men,' observed American poet and historian Henry David Thoreau, 'lead lives of quiet desperation.'"
By STEWART WEISS
On this one point, I remain unsure, and continue to despise those monsters who would murder a child because of his nationality, religion, or race.
While the Holocaust was “uniquely unique” as Holocaust scholar Yehuda Bauer put it, there are important universal lessons to be acted upon
It isn’t a blessing, it’s a curse, leaving you bitter rather than blessed, scarred rather than humble. Few endure it without serious trauma.
Robert Deniro plays mastermind who swindled billions.
July 2 made for one of those moments when real life is “stranger than fiction.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF