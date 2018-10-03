eritrean migrants in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
15 of 49 members of the Congressional Black Caucus have signed the letter, including some who over the years have taken a lead in advancing pro-Israel policies.
By JTA
Among the slogans: "Money for the neighborhoods — not for another Holot [Detention Center]" and "No expulsion, no Holot — rebuild the neighborhoods."
By MAARIV ONLINE
The Health Ministry is currently treating 184 Eritrean and Sudanese migrants for HIV.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The government is creating a false reality to deport African migrants, says MK Rozin.
Thursday’s ruling may provide a respite for thousands of men who received deportation notices earlier this month.
Under the Refugee Convention, which Israel is a party to, persons who cannot return to their country of origin because of threat of persecution must be granted refugee status.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Majority deported to Rwanda and Uganda said to end up homeless and exploited.
According to Amnesty International, the vast majority of Eritrean and Sudanese nationals identified themselves as refugees to the human rights organization.
The numbers have now become unwieldy, said Rivlin, and in the process, the related problems have multiplied.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Last week, we spent time in south Tel Aviv chatting with asylum seekers on the verge of deportation as well as with residents who expressed their concern over the degradation and
crime in the area.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Two-thirds of the public (65.9%) support the plan, but there is a gap between Israeli Jews, 69% of whom back it, and Israeli Arabs, among whom only 50% are for deportation.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Several Israelis attending the protest said it was inhumane to send "the refugees back to the horrors they ran from."
Government plans on expediting deportations * Eritrean leader says Israel should pay refugees $50,000 each to leave
The civilian inspectors will exclusively work for two years to identify and expel approximately 38,000 Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers.
Nearly 500 college professors sent an open letter condemning the government’s refugee plan
Amnesty International accused the Isreali government of blocking thousands of asylum applications and forcing African migrants to return to dangerous counditions.
By AMY SPIRO
Following the meeting, Amnesty International Israel called on the country to allow all the migrants to stay.
“These people are not looking for problems; they wanted to flee violence and work hard to support themselves. Where is the humanity?”
Residents accuse the prime minister of scapegoating African asylum-seekers.
The Interior Ministry is reviewing only a fraction of the 3,300 annual applications that the High Court requested it evaluate.
New tax rules force employers to put part of migrants' salaries in a fund which can only be accessed once they leave Israel.
By REUTERS
‘The Schoolhouse’ gives freedom-seekers an opportunity to learn, contribute and make a change.
By BEN FISHER
Some in south Tel Aviv see soldiers’ volunteer efforts with immigrants as an affront to the area’s working class Jewish residents.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Israeli NGO the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, slammed the report as being based on a much smaller number of interviews than in previous years.
Fetwi Yoseif saw his toddler cousin stabbed repeatedly in the head.
By BEN HARTMAN
Cabinet learns of figure for first time, amid reports of government incentive program and and under-the-table deals with African nations.
By HERB KEINON
The baby, then 18 months old Kako Yamena, was stabbed three times in the head by an Israeli man from Afula named Michael Zaretzky.
The four indicted men include an IDF soldier and a prison guard.
Father Semere summoned to Holot detention center.
One of the two men was named as Inspector Ronen Cohen, while the identity of the second, a prison guard, remains under gag order.
Will the state hesitate more to charge the guard and the crowd because of the current security tensions regardless of whether they acted reasonably or based on some racism-influenced presumptions?
"Police view the incident with the utmost severity and will not allow civilians to take the law into their own hands."
By BEN HARTMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
US Pentecostal delegation visit asylum-seekers as guests of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
By JEREMY SHARON
Court rules that the Knesset must come up with revisions to the bill within 6 months, and temporarily limits the length of detention at Holot to 12 months.
The attack took place on June 28th, after the complainant, aged 21, left a bar intoxicated and by herself, and was set upon by some of the assailants.
Judge says state is not paying the migrants enough or making it possible for them to work in the area around the detention centers in the South.
Migrants or refugees, Eritreans and Sudanese are afraid to return home and feel they will never be accepted in Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The state defends its migrant policy in High Court hearing; says landscape has changed, as many migrants leaving voluntarily.
Mayors would do well to explain to the government why integration is not only a moral imperative, but a practical one too.
By TAL HARRIS
The Eritreans/Tigrayans are proud people, who have survived for the past 3,000 years, kept our Orit/Torah religion and culture, language and way of life.
By HABTOM MEHARI
The lies around this affair go beyond the basic facts of the situation.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel is creating an abomination, and over the next few weeks it plans to create a much-larger one.
By YONATAN GHER
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and former interior minister Silvan Shalom have both issued press releases in support of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki’s regime