european jews

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Herzog wrote that giving a stage to Barghouti undermines efforts to advance Middle East peace and help the Palestinian people.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In many ways, Europe is hostile territory for Israel advocates. But that is not deterring several Jewish groups who are fighting for justice on behalf of the Jewish state.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Christian group founder says this fight against antisemitism is for all who believe in freedom.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The tally for last year is six times higher than the total for 2016.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The FPO, which says it abandoned Nazi ideology espoused by its founders in the 1950s, entered government last month as a junior partner of Sebastian Kurz's conservatives.
By REUTERS
Notes written on envelopes by Polish postmen read: "The Jews have been expelled."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
On Friday, the World Zionist Organization released a survey comparing perceptions of antisemitism; 51 percent of respondents in Europe said wearing Jewish symbols in public made them feel unsafe.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
The 38-room hotel has an in-house synagogue and elevators programmed for use on Shabbat.
By JTA
“We must draw strong and unequivocal red lines against all interaction with far-right European political parties,” European Jewish Congess President Dr. Moshe Kantor told President Macron.
Jewish groups have claimed that France's lack of judicial action against antisemites in the past amounted to a cover-up of hate crimes against Jews.
“It is an enrichment of the cultural story of our city and of the presence of the Jewish community in Bologna.”
In Podgorica, the rabbi's role will be to “convert the local Jews to Judaism.”
"Looking at this place is staring at the abyss of the Nazi death machine," says historian 75 years after massive deportations.
The Vatican and European Jewish leadership discussed their mutual interests in combating racism and what they perceive as a disappearing freedom of religion.
By JEREMY SHARON
According to the European Jewish Congress, the rise in Polish antisemitism "appears to have permeated many layers of Polish society."
By EYTAN HALON
Amid rise in terror, communities get more help from state.
Jews, it appears, will be living under the “Tryzub” – the gold trident that forms Ukraine’s national symbol, for some time to come.
By JONATHAN SPYER
A team of historians stated that remains in the collections may belong to Jewish Holocaust victims following two years of research.
The event included work sessions that featured case studies and exchange of information on the status of religious freedoms in European countries and initiatives to limit them.
“Restitution is a human rights issue, not purely a Jewish concern"
The poll asked Austrian Muslim students if they felt that “Jews have too much influence in Austria,” and 48% agreed with the statement.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The Conference of European Rabbis is the primary rabbinical alliance in Europe, bringing together for more than 700 religious leaders of the mainstream synagogue communities in Europe.
The Brussels conference focuses on the status of restitution in countries that endorsed the Terezin Declaration.
Rabbinical Center of Europe discusses concerns on extremism at conference.
Some Jewish organizations see the ruling as an affront to religious freedom, while others see it as a victory for secularism over radical Islamists.
The Conference of European Rabbis holds a panel on situation of continent's Jews.
The new European Parliament president warned that antisemitism is not a thing of the past.
With increasing antisemitism and a shrinking community, Scottish Jews are still proud of their history and country but wary of the future.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Coordinator Katharina von Schnurbein reflects on year in post.
"The only country unsullied by any one act of persecution of the Jews."
By BARRY DAVIS
Yad Vashem mission participants visit Shoah sites in Poland, Israel.
British Justice Minister Gove, supporting UK withdrawal from EU, makes comparison ahead of referendum on issue.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The need for "inclusive narratives" of diasporas was discussed at the European Union conference.
By HANNAH BROAD
“The situation on the ground has become dire, the challenge to the Jewish communities has become nothing less than existential.”
“Yes, indeed, rooms are not rented out to Jews,” was the reply of the hotel after the Jewish leader inquired.
The man in his 40s, wearing a djellaba – a loose-fitting Moroccan robe, and carrying toy Kalashnikov rifles, entered the Chabad.
In 2013 the EU’s Agency for Fundamental Rights dropped a definition of anti-Semitism from its website, eliciting harsh criticism from Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.
By SAM SOKOL
Around sixty seven out of seventy thousand Latvian Jews died in the holocaust, he said.
“Our partnership with EJC will facilitate ADL’s involvement in helping provide a safer environment for European Jews,” said ADL national director Jonathan Greenblatt.
Challenge for governments will be to better understand patterns of anti-Semitic violence and to encourage citizens to report incidents.
Sweden's threat level was raised up to four, on a scale of five, meaning that there is a high probability that "persons have the intent and ability to carry out an attack."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"Let us hope this was an isolated incident," says local community leader.
France experienced a 101% increase in anti-Semitic acts last year, says report.
The rabbi theorized that the government was attempting to deport him was due to his opposition concerning the destruction of an old Jewish cemetery.
“What we hear from community leaders and what we can validate from statistics is that people are not leaving Europe in masses.”
“Anti-Semitism is not only an attack on Jews but an assault on the core values of any democratic and pluralistic society,”
"Many people in Germany have not had a chance to meet Jews in
Germany," said board member Eva Haller.
Pew’s findings came only two months after the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry released its report finding a 40 percent surge in attacks against Jews worldwide.
The day is commemorated every year on the 26th of Iyar which in 1948 fell on May 9- Victory Day.
Anti-Defamation League director Abraham Foxman says Europeans “have to change the way they are managing and monitoring everyday society,” like Americans did after 9/11.
Speaking by phone, Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich thanked EJC President Dr. Moshe Kantor for the grant.
Interfaith work, “is particularly relevant in the wake of recent attacks on the Jewish communities of Europe and the Catholic communities in Africa and the Middle East,” Moscow rabbi says.
By ERIC J. LYMAN
On the Eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the former president releases a video in support of the European Jewish Association campaign to fight anti-Semitism.
A quelques jours de Yom Hashoah, l’institution vient de mettre en ligne une nouvelle version de son site Internet, spécialement conçue pour le public francophone
By NATHALIE BLAU
La centralité mémorielle de la Shoah a provoqué l’effet inverse de celui qui était recherché
By MICHELE MAZEL
La communauté juive hongroise est en plein essor. Mais avec elle fleurissent également le nationalisme, l’antisémitisme et le révisionnisme
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The largely unknown story of these lost communities is being told by poet Hava Pinhas-Cohen.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Prince Charles also suggested in the letter that American leaders needed the "courage" to "stand up" to the "Jewish lobby."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The history of the 500-year-old ghetto shows that minorities can integrate and keep their identity.
Shots were fired and words in Arabic shouted before the two explosions were heard, according to Belgian media.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Ancient Law tells the story of Baruch (Ernst Deutsch), the son of a rabbi in Galicia during the 1860s.
By HANNAH BROWN / FROM THE BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL
In addition to having to cope with a resurgence of antisemitism and terrorist threats, the diplomats are also faced with additional difficulties on the home front.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Michal Baratz Koren's exhibition comprises eight large color prints that depict Jewish tradition-connected scenes.
“Strangers at Home,” a project of the Global Reporting Center, features nine clips, each from a different country, in which locals share their experiences.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu and Weber spoke about diplomatic and security issues pertaining to Israel and Europe.
Annually, the society holds its Electricity Conference in Eilat, but why now out of the country?
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky speaks about the balancing act with European Jewry – protecting the ones who choose to stay, and empowering those who choose to leave.
An exhibition shows how Jews were involved in Emperor Franz Josef I’s grand scheme to invigorate Vienna.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
A new tome traces peaks and deep valleys of Jewish life in Spain.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Two books examine how the delegitimization of Israel commingles with anti-Semitism
Portugal is a must, whether it’s to visit, to live or to invest.
By ANA MENDES GODINHO
Will the countries of Europe see the need to seize the imperative? Or will the easier path of looking the other way cause Europe to fail its Jews twice within memory?
By DANIEL S. MARIASCHIN
Is Europe's past antisemitism connected to the antisemitism today on the old continent?
By HEN MAZZIG,EMILY SCHRADER
A look into the past and present of European Jews.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
There should be no doubt that anti-Zionism is a modern form of antisemitism.
By GABRIEL ROSENBERG
Israel should be held up as an example of how it is possible for a country to maintain a strong religious identity while at the same time upholding the religious rights of minorities.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Jews of Western Europe feel like strangers in their places of birth.
By DOV MAIMON
In this world, where we are trying to eliminate racism, misogyny, homophobia and more, it is time to include the age-old hatred of Jews as well.
By MONIKA SCHWARZ-FRIESEL,JEHUDA REINHARZ
Europeans have been schooled to view the Nazi period as a unique phenomenon unrelated to anything that happened either before 1933 or after 1945. But the opposite is true.
By CAROLINE GLICK
The immediate impact on Israel and Jews in Europe is that the uncertainty will lead to empowerment, not only of antisemites on the continent and Islamist extremists.
Only when they have warmed up to the idea of Europe as a single country, comprising many complementing elements, will a European union succeed.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
It’s time to admit that through Arendt’s writing runs a thread of European white supremacy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By joining forces to restore cemeteries and share heritage, not only do we protect the memorials of the dead, we also welcome the living, and send the message that Europe belongs to us all.
By THORBJØRN JAGLAND
Islam is to terror as rainfall is to flooding.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
There was something biblical about the arrival of the Yemenite Jewish immigrants – the ingathering of the exiles. Would that all immigrants come purely from choice, without the need to seek sanctuary
By LIAT COLLINS
Jewish life will continue to thrive in Europe and the EJC will stand against those who seek our egression and stand with those who wish to see us flourish.
By MOSHE KANTOR
As I was leaving the Stockholm airport, a young man came over to me, introduced himself as a local Jew, and strongly suggested that I remove my kippa because he believed it was dangerous to wear one
By DOV LIPMAN
Over there we didn’t feel the need to glance over our shoulders to see who was coming up behind, as we presently tend to do in Jerusalem.
By JUDY MONTAGU
Who always seems to get caught in the crossfire, if not deliberately targeted first? The Jews.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER
Unlike other anti-Israeli organizations that are grassroots movements consisting mainly of Arabs, the “Jerusalem Committee” consists of Swedish politicians.
By NIMA GHOLAM ALI POUR
While the hiding of one’s Jewish identity may be the main indicator of this reborn galut mentality, there are many others.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
There are those in Wales who believe that they are one of the Lost Tribes of Israel.
By RUTH CORMAN
How many body bags must be filled with murdered Jews before European leaders grasp the enormity of the situation?
By KENNETH BANDLER
The voice of European Jewry.
By STEVE LINDE