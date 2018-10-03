famous jews in history

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Hundreds of social media users poked fun at the latest Palestinian claim to a piece of Jewish history.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Francis Salvador and the Jews of South Carolina championed independence.
By BENJAMIN GLATT,BENJAMIN GLATT
"There is no statute of limitation on the truth.”
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Coincedentally, the anniversary shares the same day this year as Tisha Be'av, a somber Jewish holiday commemorating the destruction of the ancient Temples in Jerusalem.
Bergmann's athletic accomplishments were removed from the record books by Nazi officials.
By JTA
Beit Hatfutsot Museum is trying to shift paradigms when telling the Jewish story.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Dr. Ruth Westheimer may be 84 years old and come from an Orthodox home in Germany, but she still offers one of the most progressive voices on sexual health and happiness for all ages.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Batim Mibifnim, the Jerusalem edition of an annual open-house event, draws our attention to a range of impressive, grandiose, historic or simply beautiful edifices in the city.
By BARRY DAVIS
“They say no one is irreplaceable, but I don’t know if someone else could have started the great process that Herzl put in motion."
What Zionist relic is up for auction in June?
By AMY SPIRO
Critics argue first alphabet an amalgam of Semitic languages.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israel’s first female ambassador also served as MK, adviser to Golda Meir, fighter in the Hagana and chairwoman of the International Harp Contest.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Diplomat was envoy to France and US, advised Begin.
"My life was like James Bond. I never knew what the day would bring." Moshe Dayan's ex-wife visits her old circle on its 90th anniversary.
New book: It’s the Same Moon: An Odyssey to Vietnam
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The shirt is purple, long-sleeved, one that Itzik would never have worn on such a hot summer morning.
By HAIM WATZMAN
Freedom of religion – for Jews as well.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The story of impoverished and maligned newcomers who rose within a generation into the ranks of the middle class provides a fascinating case study.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
“Someone is playing my piano.” She raised herself on her elbows, felt a creak in her lower back, and looked down at her research assistant.
Norman Mailer and Philip Roth often made the American Jewish community squirm.
By MATT NESVISKY
When the Jewish people have great leadership, times of great uncertainty have become times of opportunity and transformation.
By RACHEL SABATH BEIT-HALACHMI
The history of printing hassidic stories.
By LEVI COOPER
Historian Jeffrey Gurock delves into the rise, decline and revival of Jewish Harlem.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Scholar Daniel Gordis brings Israel’s history to life and makes it accessible for a new generation.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Lesovoy’s own story is a miracle; Only someone like him can give over the wonder and miracle of Israel to Russians, who can contribute so much of their talents and abilities to the State of Israel.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Taking a look at 'modern history' on offer in the Holy City
By MEITAL SHARABI
The ‘Family Album’ photography show provides an inside look at the Dayan dynasty
A glimpse into the lives of survivors and victims of the wreck.
By CARL HOFFMAN
A family whose example of leadership and sense of mission is unparalleled.
By DAVID HATCHWELL ALTARAS
Jews could never simply ignore the world around them. And if they did so, it was at their own peril and ignorance.
By ELI KAVON
At a time when tensions between religious and secular Israelis are once again on the rise, we can all learn an important lesson or two from Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Vitebsk.
By MICHAEL FREUND
In founding the first library of America in Philadelphia, Franklin observed: “Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.”
By DANIEL KURTZER
The story that we tell of Herzl, Nordau, Bialik, Alterman, Ben-Gurion, Rabin, Golda and the like is no longer most Israeli most Israelis’ narrative.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Authentic Jewish leadership comes from dedication, humility and a willingness to dirty
your hands; Not just from visibility or money.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The right of Jews to fight as a group was unusual, unprecedented. Because of the intervention of Esther and of Mordecai, the king had sanctioned the preemptive Jewish strike against the anti-Semites.
There are still Jews today who see Davidic messianic monarchy as an ideal, rather than democracy.
Matt Rees and the late Yehuda Avner ask the question: What could have happened if Israel was established in 1938?
By DAVID BRINN
The recycling habits of the Netanyahu's should be examined too.
The author recollects about lessons from his parents’ generation.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
On the outside, this was a gruff and dour man, without a saving social grace; Rabin I see with a cigarette and a scotch and soda and a grim, closed face.
The truth is that the question of birthdays in Jewish tradition is an age-old discussion.
The ship may have sunk while bringing raw materials from France to a factory making wine bottles.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN