fatah hamas reconciliation

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In mid-October, Hamas and its rival Fatah signed an agreement in Cairo to advance reconciliation efforts. However, the efforts have not yet reached fruition.
By ADAM RASGON
“We are always ready to achieve a prisoner swap deal with the Zionist entity through a mediator, but the entity is not moving in that direction.” said Saleh al-Arouri.
The two Palestinian factions reconciled last month, but the process of building a unity government is slow and daunting.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Officials set up a fund to make payments to families that lost their sons in the internecine Palestinian conflict in 2007, in return for publicly renouncing the demand to avenge their deaths.
A 2017 Kia Picanto compact car, for example, now sells for $20,000 instead of $22,500, and a kilo of beef costs 40 shekels ($11), down from 50 ($15).
By REUTERS
The handover follows the conclusion of a reconciliation deal in October between the two Palestinian rival factions.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to maintain Israel's defensive edge following the strike on the tunnel.
By EYTAN HALON
A number of Hamas, Fatah and other Palestinian officials on Friday visited Abu Naim’s hospital bedside.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, and smaller militant groups in Gaza have tens of thousands of members, who possess thousands of guns, rockets and other weapons.
Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar says the issue is only ‘when to erase’ the Jewish state
By ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Most analysts contend that Hamas will not lay down its arms, as called for by PA President Mahmoud Abbas as a precondition for assuming control over the enclave.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The contents of the deal, reached last week, had not been revealed until now.
The two groups met in Cairo Thursday afternoon.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
While Hamas and Fatah have said they want to reunite the Palestinian territories, they have to overcome a number of obstacles to do that.
Abbas has pledged there would be "one authority, one law, one administration, one weapon," but Hamas says it won't surrender arms.
Saudi news site Elaph reported that Director of Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Major General Khaled Fawzy met with Israeli officials to discuss the Hamas-Fatah talks.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah applauded the talks between Palestinian leaders.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Hamdallah: “I urge everyone without exception to embrace the leadership, reconciliation and national unity and to put our national interest above factional and party considerations and interests.”
Palestinian leader says he will not accept a recreation of "the Hezbollah model" in the Gaza Strip.
“Hamas is trying to gain international legitimacy, without accepting Israel’s right to exist, without disarming and without accepting the Quartet principles.”
By HERB KEINON
It is hard to see any way the PA can govern the Strip in a sustained way while Hamas retains the military power it refuses to relinquish.
The visit is part of a historic bid to work on ending the territorial division between the West Bank and Gaza.
Hamas opted for reconciliation with Western-backed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah because it is short of funds and friends.
The decision to send the PA government to Gaza came just over a week after Hamas announced the dissolution of its governing-body in the Strip.
Hamas also consents to PA to taking over Gaza and holding elections; Fatah welcomes Hamas announcement, but says it needs to confirm its veracity.
Attempts to reconcile the two groups and form a power-sharing unity government in Gaza and the West Bank have repeatedly failed.
The statement was released following a meeting led by Haniyeh and the Egyptian Intelligence chief.
Earlier this month, the PFLP claimed responsibility for the murder of Israeli policewoman Hadas Malka, killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on June 16.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Gaza is caught in an endless tug of war.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Mazen Fuqaha was found shot to death near his home in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City on March 24.
In his attempt to develop a multi-lateral threat against Israel, it is unclear which Arab armies Fathi Hammad thinks may be tempted by his offer to become brothers in arms.
By ZACK PYZER
On the ground in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Abbas is likely to intensify his crack down on Dahlan loyalists, Abu Sada predicts.
The post continued by stating that "170,000 martyrs" on the Palestinian side have been killed over the decades-long conflict with Israel, with hundreds of others locked inside Israeli jails.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
This is the second intra-Palestinian dialogue to be organized by the NGO in the country this year.
By JTA
The two parties have remained in conflict for the past decade, after Hamas was elected into power in 2006, in Gaza.
"Abu Ammar fought against us, confiscated our weapons, jailed us, tortured us and had security coordination with Israel," the Hamas official said.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The arrest of three men suspected of planning a terror attack using hand grenades and machine guns sparked a harsh reaction from the Islamic fundamentalist organization.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Ziad al-Thatha, a senior Hamas official, said that the talks with Fatah would continue in the future to discuss a number of “thorny” issues.
Hamas, which has been in power in Gaza for almost 10 years, is reported to be preparing for a new wave of suicide bombings against Israelis.
Differences erupt among Palestinian factions ahead of PLO parliament meeting; Abed Rabbo: Session will just be about personal changes.
PLO accuses the former British prime minister of playing a "suspicious" role.
EU statement: “The PA must take greater responsibility in the Gaza Strip, including in the field of security, civil administration and through its presence at the Gaza crossing points.”
Statement comes in response to the PA’s ongoing security crackdown on Hamas supporters in the aftermath of the Islamist movement’s victory in the Bir Zeit University elections last week.
Mahmoud Zahar says "Abbas does not speak on our behalf and we never accepted his [political] plan.”
The new Palestinian government, headed by Rami Hamdallah, has refused to pay salaries to the Hamas civil servants.
Chief PLO negotiator calls on international community to boycott settlement products, divest from companies involved in the “Israeli occupation.”
Shapiro says US opposes announcement of thousands of new units over Green Line; attempts to allay Israeli concerns that US to work with Palestinian unity government: "We will not work with a gov't in which Hamas sits."
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Erekat says Palestinians will meet Israeli punitive moves taken in response to new unity government with charges of war crimes.
William Hague calls unification of West Bank and Gaza, “A necessary condition for resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict.”
By JERRY LEWIS
Announcement originally intended to accompany 4th prisoner release but delayed with the collapse of peace talks.
As Fatah-Hamas unity deal comes closer to completion, official in Jerusalem says PA president will be held responsible for any violence by the Islamist group against Israel.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
"Hamas denies the Holocaust while trying to bring about a new Holocaust through the destruction of the State of Israel," PM says.
The deal Abbas reached with Hamas was the best present he could have given Netanyahu. Instead of having to risk his coalition by making concessions to keep Abbas at the table, he can declare that the PA is uninterested in peace.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
PA official says Netanyahu used split between Palestinians as excuse to reject peace in past, and is now using Palestinian unity as excuse for the same thing.
By YASSER OKBI
L’expert Jihad Harb répond aux questions du Jerusalem Post sur les prochaines élections palestiennes
The burgeoning truce with the PA is Hamas's admission that when it came to governing it had no idea what to do.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Envoy calls on PA, Hamas, Israel to find solution
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is in precarious position having alienated the White House and losing the unconditional support of regional Sunni countries.
Over 3,500 officers from multiple units to oversee tens of thousands of pilgrims expected to converge on capital.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
The PA government has only held its weekly cabinet meeting in Gaza a handful of times since Hamas ousted it in 2007 from the Gaza Strip.
Though Abbas's Fatah signed a reconciliation agreement with Hamas, the deal has yet to be implemented.
Fatah and Hamas are currently struggling to implement a reconciliation deal that was reached earlier this month.
"We return to Gaza in order to conclude reconciliation and national unity and end the painful impacts of divisions and to rebuild Gaza brick by brick," says PM
Fatah and Hamas officials are slated to meet in Cairo in the next week to discuss reconciliation.
Underlining the political schism, about 800,000 Palestinians were expected to vote for representatives in 145 local councils in the West Bank, but not in the Gaza Strip.
Elections take place days after Hamas issues so-called 'softer' charter. Palestinian Authority official asks to see meaningful steps towards mending split.
The upcoming municipal elections, which were delayed several months amid disputes between Hamas and Fatah, are slated to take place in the West Bank only on May 13.
Abbas and Qatari Emir talk Fatah-Hamas reconciliation; Sisi and Palestinian leader to try to mend differences.
The Palestinian factions have reached numerous reconciliation agreements previously that ultimately have gone unimplemented.
Palestinian researcher says Fatah cannot declare itself the dominant force in Palestinian society.
The Fatah and Hamas negotiators, who have been holding discussions in Doha since Sunday, announced that they have reached agreement on a “limited practical perception.”
The cartoonist responsible for the drawing replaced the initial illustration with one that appears to be a sequel rather than an entirely different scenario.
Ourdouni, leader of Fatah's branch in the largest refugee camp in Lebanon, survived previous attempts on his life, but it is unclear if his death is linked to past conflicts or violence from Syria.
"The delegation discussed Palestinian unity and the political situation in the region. This meeting will hopefully develop relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia," the source told Reuters.
"They started cursing my mother, cursing my sisters, slapping me around. Then they punched me, while asking questions about how Hamas won the elections."
Gaza has been struck with bombings and shootings that have targeted both Hamas and Fatah members in the strip.
Western governments sought to advance a United Nations Security Council resolution that would confer upon the Ramallah administration a mandate to rule Gaza.
“The camp has been hijacked by an armed group that is terrorizing and threatening to kill residents who dare to speak out,” the Fatah Office of Information and Culture said.
PA president planning to visit the Gaza Strip for the first time since 2007 following the announcement of the unity government.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Abbas associate says story of abduction "full of contradictions"; claims Israel trying to foil Hamas-Fatah reconciliation.
The security cabinet included the humanitarian condition that Hamas must return the bodies of Israeli soldiers as well as the two Israeli citizens it holds.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
They are not friends of Israel; they are bitter enemies.
By GERSHON BASKIN
It is unlikely that elections held in either Gaza or the West Bank will be particularly free or fair...
Hamas’s entry to Palestinian politics could have been a watershed moment.
By JOSH LIPOWSKY
The lie lives on, as does the lip service enlisted in its embellishment.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Israel is likely to be a prime victim of Obama’s last-stand aggressive foreign policies.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG