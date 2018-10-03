03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
According to Canada Post, the various stamps depict "pride in Canada being a land of enormous diversity."
By EYTAN HALON
Strategic Affairs Ministry, Israeli Embassy in London and British philanthropist launch four-day sampling of Israeli arts and food scene.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Ce festival phare de Jérusalem adopte une approche pluraliste et s’attache
à gommer les frontières
By MARK WEISS
“This year's festival is the first in a tradition we are creating here, to hold an annual flowers festival in the center of the country."
By KKL-JNF
“Respect for all religions is fundamental in a city that is already experiencing anomalous violence. And we do not need any kind of religious phobia," says mayor.
By JTA
The 7'th edition of the Shaon Horef Festival brings an assortment of free cultural events to the Israeli capital.
By BARRY DAVIS
The Holiday of Holidays bash certainly helps in that regard.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
When I Die makes for an engrossing experience.
Jason Lindner, a 43-year-old American jazz pianist, will bring his Now vs Now trio to the Jerusalem Jazz Festival.
At the 360 Location-Dependent Theater Festival“Every day ... has a different feel.”
By KAYLA ROSEN
What to expect from this year’s musical lineup.
“It’s a human experience that the viewers can identify with."
The park and its activities will be geared toward children and the entire family. It will be open each day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..
By HANNAH BROWN
The repertoire includes localized versions of such perennial favorites as Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy,” Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine."
Next weekend, Monteiro Freitas will arrive in Israel for the first time to perform this work during the Israel Festival in Jerusalem.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
In Jerusalem’s beating heart, next to the light rail stop, a place has been set up to enable people to meet and talk, listen to music, catch a show and more.
Leading men and women of letters from around the world will rub shoulders with our own leading literary figures.
The Israel Festival is not the single actor in the arena of culture imports to Israel.
By RUTH ABRAHAM
A true jazz festival puts out a captivating vibe right across the host environment.
The funding, reportedly about $600 worth, has sparked controversy.
Rain waters and poor drainage mix with animal sacrifices from Islamic festival causing odd scene in South Asian nation's capital.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The French Film Festival opens on March 13.
The cinematheques pay tribute to Ingmar Bergman.
Long awaited film will kick-off Haifa film festival.
The Feast of Israeli Music festival gets under way.
By MAXIM REIDER
MDA has finalized its preparedness towards Rosh Hashana, which begins on Wednesday next week.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The David Intercontinental held Colorfood Festival at its Aubergine restaurant.
By AMY SPIRO
New York-based Israeli guitarist Avi Rothbard brings his cross-cultural musical baggage to this year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Musicians and audience members were having fun in a festival that is always a joy to attend.
Bassist Gavriel Volé to perform in the Voice of Music Festival that opens in the Upper Galilee tomorrow
... of the film festival.
It’s a date.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Truly the toast of the town
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Christian Rizzo presents ‘Based on a True Story’ at the Israel Festival
Jazz guitarist Stian Westerhus will perform at the Israel Festival
By DAVID BRINN
For the first time, the exhibition will take place in conjunction with Hebrew Book Week.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Livni defends festival, saying: "This is culture, not pornography."
Police go undercover, seize drugs at psychedelic desert festival.
The classical music programs are becoming more diverse and dynamic.
The movie got plenty of laughs at the press screening and the first reviews were good.
By REUTERS
Air pollution levels soar across the country as Israelis celebrate Lag Ba'Omer festival.
By SHARON UDASIN
Jacob’s Ladder springs eternal, May 18 to 20.
Spring Festival, Kfar Blum, March 23-25.
A look at the 2017 winter edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Music, art, light instillations, and holiday foods will mark the neighborhood festivities.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Guitarist Pat Martino performs at the Tel Aviv Jazz Festival.
The Abu Ghosh festival celebrates its 50th edition.
Singer Roy Young will perform in the international festival.
“The human ear is an incredible radar system, people will be able to perfectly hear every single detail in the Crusaders fortress.”
By BEN FISHER
The 30th annual Red Sea Jazz Festival focuses on local talent.
This year’s Diver Festival centers on the concept of trad(e)ition.
The Zimriya festival features operas, concerts, master classes and more.
This year’s Animix festival is awash with fascinating fare.
Dror Liberman presents his latest piece at Intimadance.
‘Julieta’ is Almodovar lite.
The annual Karmiel Festival features dozens of styles and techniques.
The living dead try to take over the Old City in ‘Jeruzalem.’
What to do this weekend and beyond.
Vocalist Sharon Lewis performs at the Tel Aviv Blues Festival.
The hills will resound with the Voice of Music Festival.
The Jerusalem Film Festival opens on July 7.
Tarantino, who last visited Israel to promote his 2009 film, Inglourious Basterds, is one of a great number of exciting guests who will take part in this year’s festival.
The lineup of movies in the Israeli competition categories for the 33rd Jerusalem Film Festival was just announced, and it’s an especially strong group.
East melds with West at the Israel Festival.
Award-winning mother-daughter novelists Anita and Kiran Desai participate in the event.
By LAURA KELLY
The Israel Festival takes place May 24 to June 11.
Jacob’s Ladder Festival celebrates 40th birthday with stellar lineup
The Yiddish music festival takes place April 23 to 25.
Old City to be transformed into illuminated wonderland Wednesday night through July 6.
If your idea of an exciting day spent out in nature revolves around two wheels, then you’ll be happy to know that there a number of cycling groups for beginners and experienced.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Considering the festival was the first of its kind, some were impressed with how it was run.
Lahav Shani performs at the Jerusalem Chamber Music Festival
The Mekudeshet music festival is all about making Jerusalem relevant.
The Holy City is alive with things to do this summer, and the list is topped by three iconic events that are transforming the city.
The sky is the limit for fun activities at the Hot-Air Balloon Festival
Korean Christians aim to introduce Israelis to their culture through a festival opening tomorrow featuring tae kwon do, costumes, a traditional Korean fan dance and a Shavuot-themed musical.
Mediterranean Biennale features works from more than a dozen countries
By ARIANE MANDELL
Faith and art come together at a special exhibition in Jerusalem by artists from the Omanut Ve’emuna gallery in the Jaffa Flea Market.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
What really happens at Rainbow and other nature parties?
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Holon’s Print Screen Festival provides plenty of food for thought – on the way we consume, have sex, sleep and dream.
As usual, the program covers numerous bases, with writers of different generations, cultural baggage and literary bent spread across the four-dayer agenda.
The members of the audience at Thursday’s Night Shows at Nekarot will be able to rock, and maybe even do a little rolling, to a selection of Monica Sex numbers.
Tim Isberg, a lieutenant-colonel in the American army, will be one of the star turns at this year’s Jacob’s Ladder Festival.
The event will take place in the museum’s Israeli Art Gallery, and people can get up and move around and even take out candies and happily rustle the wrapping paper.
Themes of the festival include Israel, a cancerous tumor; Israel, a fake, racist and colonialist regime; and the Quds-occupier regime (Israel) and terrorism promotion.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Tu Bishvat provides an opportunity to reexamine our environment policies to see how they hold up to the demands of Jewish tradition.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
From a place of shock and death, I was shown and given life. The sukka was the portal.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
We talk of waving the lulav, but the most interesting fruit is the etrog.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Although we are less than 0.2 percent of mankind, the Jewish People have been able to accomplish extraordinary things because of our belief that the impossible could be achieved.
By ADAM MILSTEIN
West Side Story was performed in the vast Felsenreitschule, originally built in 1693 as a riding school. It has been converted into one of the main venues for the festival.
By IRVING SPITZ
Indie rock discoveries at ‘Israel’s friendliest festival.'
By BRIAN BLUM
In Israel there’s always a feeling that we go from festival to festival.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN