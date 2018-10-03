food in tel aviv

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Practice halted in Israel years ago at behest of chief rabbinate.
By SHARON UDASIN
Bamba, Israel’s beloved, crunchy, peanut snack, is now being sold in Trader Joe’s grocery stores.
By ORIT ARFA
A listeria outbreak forces the food giant to voluntarily recall some of its most popular spreads, mimicking a similar move made it August 2016.
By JTA
Pergamon restaurant opens as the new, vegetarian addition to Pergamon Club
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Gabriel Piamenta, a 12th-generation Jerusalemite who lived in northern Israel for most of his youth, was virtually a tea novice when he opened the store in this downtown locale in 2012.
By YAEL BRYGEL
The Ofaimme Cafe in Beit Hakerem is based on a vision of sustainable agriculture
Chef Tamar Cohen-Tzedek’s Cucina morphs into Hess 4
By BUZZY GORDON
The Tel Aviv Hilton invites patrons to come in out of the cold
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Chef Barak Aharoni of Alena, Tel Aviv, celebrates returning to simpler fare
By MIRIAM KRESH
OCD delivers a unique dining experience
Jaffa’s Onza masters the combination of excellent Mediterranean food and an informal vibe
By JONATHAN GILAD
Quattro gives Italian cuisine a Mediterranean flavor.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The ‘fish and complements’ restaurant celebrates 10 years of kosher fine dining in Tel Aviv
The Brasserie serves local ingredients with a French accent
Double Standard is an excellent example of why Tel Aviv should be known as the city of cocktails.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Application-based food tours get a special upgrade as part of ‘Open Restaurants’ in Jerusalem
By AMY SPIRO
Vicky Cristina evokes the tastes and atmosphere of Spain
The gourmet restaurant in Zichron Ya’acov is a true classic.
Dining is warm and wonderful at this Jaffa gem
The Dan Hotel will take part in the culinary festival
Israel’s trusted name in tapas hosts a chef from Barcelona
Mint makes everything refreshing, and in this Nana beer it works wonderfully.
By DOUG GREENER
Johnny Hill is a great new addition to the Tel Aviv dining scene.
By JASON MESKIN
Angus has been making a name for itself in the big city since the Galilee steakhouse chain expanded to Tel Aviv nearly a year ago.
At this point in the meal, the restaurant manager came up with a surprise suggestion: to try the grilled chicken breast (NIS 78).
Wine tasting festival to take place next week in Tel-Aviv.
Lilyot offers a flavorful summer lunch menu
A local brewer introduces a juicy and fruity beer.
Enjoy a fresh salad from Thai cuisine with a flavorful Israeli twist.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
No controversy, terror, or corruption here; just sit back and enjoy some good ole fashion 'food porn'.
La Padella is an Italian delight
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Israeli chef Alon Lysy shares his exclusive gourmet tips and recipes.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee takes Asian cuisine to a high level.
The Hod Hasharon eatery celebrates its third anniversary.
In business, Israelis aren’t always known for looking out for others, but in the Western Galilee, a pastoral picture of cooperation and quality comes to light.
By NOA AMOUYAL
If you can’t make it to the Philippines, or are simply interested in going on a domestic culinary journey, the Filipino shuk is not to be missed.
By AVERY ROBINSON
Peruvian chef Pedro Luis Guimet cooks up a superfood storm at the Sheraton.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Sweetest Israeli-Palestinian love child found in a Tel Aviv bakery.
Hotel Montefiore’s French-Asian cuisine combines the best of both worlds.
A variety of refreshing lunchtime treats is added to this week's list.
By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF
Memphis launches its premium burgers, and Burgerim rebrands.
...a cut above the culinary classic
At Minna Tomei, don't overthink your order - almost every dish on offer is set to please.
The tastes and aromas of Mumbai.
The Neveh Tzedek restaurant celebrates So French, So Good.
Craving some homemade Mexican food in Tel Aviv? Mexicana is a delightful option in the heart of the city.
The B-12 steak restaurant lands in Tel Aviv
For those looking to take their desire for a night out with friends to the next level, Table Talk could be just the right place.
By SARAH LEVI
The SufganiKing will be sold for about $4. It will be available through Jan. 1, the last day of Hanukkah, according to reports.
OCD presents a nine-course dinner that is an experience in itself.
California eating at Santa Rosa restaurant.
From appetizers to desserts, Emilia Romagna dishes up the true taste of Italy
The celebrity chef’s Hiro Ramen Bar is one of the stars of Sarona.
Hamburgers get respect at Burger Saloon and 26 Hamburger Gourmet.
Chinese Wall is both kosher and authentic.
Rustico serves delicious fare in a delightful atmosphere.
Racha banks on a move to Tel Aviv to up its game.
Chefs Sasson and Raz have a field day with Hashedra.
Miss Kaplan’s spring menu improves on an already good thing.
Good food and creative cocktails are a dynamic duo at Tel Aviv’s Double Standard
Ruling is heavy blow to alternative kashrut licensing.
By JEREMY SHARON
Raid in Atarot yields 30 tons of beef with fake kosher certification.
By BEN HARTMAN
Surveys show that people aren't feeling the effects, however; the study cited survey that show 93% of Israelis believe prices have continued to rise.
By NIV ELIS
‘Game of Chefs’ finally returns for its second season, bringing drama, laughter, tears and a range of ‘Only in Israel’ stories from its diverse group of contestants
Some of the rescued creatures cuddled teddy bears hanging from the ceiling, while others clung on to walls smeared with their excrement.
By REUTERS
The Seven Species are more than symbols of Tu Bishvat.
By LES SAIDEL
Tel Aviv’s Ha’achim bistro has reopened after a major renovation of décor and menu.
Sakon Nakhon is as authentic a Thai restaurant as can be found in this country.
Cooked in one pot, the Middle Eastern delicacy maklube is a warm, comforting, filling dish that is easy to prepare
By NERIA BARR
The food does all the talking at the new sushi bar Yan
For extra-special doughnuts try recipes inspired by different cuisines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Chef Nir Tzuk puts a modern spin on classic cuisine
By MERAV YACHIN
The new kid on the block is an old hand at fine dining
Oban Koban brings healthful Japanese street food to Tel Aviv.
Zou Bisou is a warm and inviting cocktail bar.
The Fresh Kitchen brand launches a bistro line of restaurants
The Round Tables culinary event is being held next month in Tel Aviv and will bring head chefs from some of the world's most prestigious restaurants to Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Concierge cocktail bar and restaurant has just the right ring to it
The new Rio Grande steakhouse is a boon for meat lovers
Think small when making potluck pasta salads.
By SUSAN M. SELASKY
One visit to this fine Japanese restaurant deserves another
Fifty years and a new chef at the TA Hilton
This romantic dining experience transports you to France.
Monday night is ceviche night at Tapeo
Piccolino hits the right chord in Jerusalem’s Kikar Hamusika
Gordon Balcony sets for scene for delightful dining
Koby Abed brings kosher Greek cuisine to the Israeli public
A toast to the new kosher restaurant in Tel Aviv
An extravagant wine bar and restaurant in the Sarona complex
And, of course, some people add jelly filling inside.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Cooks’ use of tart fruits as flavorings and of generous amounts of fresh herbs give Azerbaijani soups a distinctive flavor.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Not-so-complex carbohydrates: Two options for everyday easy baking
Focusing on easy cooking tips for children.
When the owners of Dinings in London heard that Golding was in Israel, they approached him to open a branch of the established London restaurant in Tel Aviv.
Chef Chen Shamgar thinks hip, fresh, seasonal and local.
Presenting Rothschild-Allenby, Tel Aviv's new food center.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Three weeks ago Litzman declared war against junk food, as the cause of obesity and other health problems, in the course of a cardiologists’ conference.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF