03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France."
By REUTERS
The status of Jerusalem has been one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians for generations.
Prince Albert of Monaco vowed to continue to work for the commemoration of the Holocaust.
By JTA
The boy had been at synagogue with his family when he was attacked while exiting the building.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,TAMARA ZIEVE
"PayPal has zero tolerance for the use of our secure payments platform to facilitate illegal activities."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Police are looking into a possible antisemitic motive.
"I request that you accept the incredible gratitude of the French people for one of its most loved children whose example will never leave us."
By EYTAN HALON
The 16th-century oil paintings by the Flemish master Joachim Patinir were handed over Monday in Paris to the descendants of Herta and Henry Bromberg.
"We find this law unwelcome, we must not rewrite history, it's never very good."
The incident marked the second time in less than a month that Jewish children were targeted and violently attacked.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident Tuesday night.
Kobili Traore is accused of the murder of Parisian Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017, a crime to which he has confessed.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
France has one of the most robust anti-BDS laws in Europe.
Belgian comedienne Laura Laune's crude joke comparing Jews to sneakers has not been taken lightly.
“In recent days, numerous serious incidents have begun occurring in the Paris region."
The alleged victim was wearing the uniform of her private Jewish school, Merkaz-Hatorah, when the attack happened during lunch break Wednesday.
Celine was reviled in France for his support of the Nazi occupation, and later self-exiled in Denmark and Germany.
"Religious imperatives have no place in an educational establishment."
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe: “In our country, antisemitism is alive. It is not new, it is ancient. It is not superficial, it is well-rooted and it is alive."
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The attack took place during a youth party in the synagogue.
The current wave of legislation in Belgium and the Netherlands follows an earlier drive to ban ritual slaughter.
The alleged perpetrators saw that the victim was Jewish because she was wearing a Star of David pendant.
The town, which is situated 90 miles northwest of Marseille, had a large Jewish population in the 13th century.
Jewish groups have claimed that France's lack of judicial action against antisemites in the past amounted to a cover-up of hate crimes against Jews.
Unlike mass round-ups of French Jewry in major cities, the persecution of Jews in small French communes was carried out quietly and barely noticed by local residents.
The teacher, who was suspended in August 2016 and has declared herself to be on long-term sick leave, did not attend her trial in October, citing her psychological state.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Last week, the same family was targeted by an anonymous perpetrator who set their car on fire.
The slaying of a young Jewish Parisian returns to the headlines more than a decade later as anonymous culprits desecrate a memorial erected in his name.
By JOY BERNARD
Claudine Kauffmann blamed a Jewish party spokesman for her suspension from the party.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced “a new plan to combat antisemitism” during a speech at Paris’s Buffault Synagogue.
"You are Jews, you have money," the attackers told the victims before beating them.
The judge cited international human rights norms in his decision to reinstate halal and kosher-friendly options.
Il est inquiétant que Marine Le Pen et Jean-Luc Mélenchon, qui représentent 40 % des Français, nient le rôle de la France dans la déportation des juifs
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Leclerc nullified the recognition move, which had no bearing on French foreign policy.
"Islamist radicalization is a threat to our society, and not just when it leads to violence. It's a challenge every time the law of the state is respected only if compatible with religious tenets."
Melina Bougedir will serve a 7-month sentence in Iraq before being extradited to France for another trial there.
"We are not renouncing anything, we are starting a new chapter in our history," says far right leader.
Only two Western countries joined the many totalitarian regimes that held annual military parades: Israel and France.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The French singer's social media claimed that the French state, not jihadists, were respinsible for terrorism.
US President Donald Trump warned of a last chance for 'the worst deal ever negotiated,' Britain, France and Germany have begun talks on a plan to satisfy him by addressing Iran's ballistic missile.
Gennevilliers' Communist mayor announced the move on Friday.
During a three-day killing spree in January 2015, gunmen killed reporters and illustrators at satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, police officers and shoppers at a Jewish supermarket.
The president of the publisher said in a statement that his establishment “clearly never intended to cast into doubt Israel’s existence,” saying the card in question was an “error.”
Arabs fight Afghans in ‘hellish’ refugee Lesbos camp.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The incident was one of several cases in France in recent years in which criminals apparently singled out Jews based on the belief that they have money.
The man helped orchestrate a lethal shooting spree that heralded an era of Islamist-inspired attacked all over France.
US soldiers fight alongside French forces and locals in Niger.
The two will perform 'Love Letters' for two performances in March.
By AMY SPIRO
The agent meant to send the information to a colleague.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Her success is due in part to the rift between Saudi Arabia and Qatar that has sparked massive divisions between the countries of the Arab world.
By RINA BASSIST
Abdelkadar Merah is accused of helping his younger brother, Mohammed, kill four Jews and three soldiers in 2012.
Christine Riviere visited her son in Syria several times and regularly sent him money.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Mohamed Merah's older brother, Abdelkader, has been remanded in custody since the attacks that killed seven people in 2012.
"Titanic of the Mountains" to be rebuilt and re-used for train and mountain lovers.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
France has been in a state of emergency following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants over the last two years, including attacks in Paris in November 2015 which killed 130 people.
From a Nazi-sympathizer father to Jewish grandchildren, Liliane Bettencourt led a complicated but colorful life.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The former administrator said that he feared Jewish students would be harassed at his institution.
The French Film Festival opens on March 13.
By HANNAH BROWN
Walter Bingham, commemorating his comrades in arms, says he hopes lessons of defeat of Nazism will be remembered.
Journalist Zvi Yehezkeli feared for his life, tells The Jerusalem Post his biggest revelations on the Muslim Brotherhood were in the US.
Victims in light-to-moderate condition following altercation on port city’s promenade
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"The building only counts 9 floors, and therefore cannot house a so-called special unit on the 13th floor."
By GLOBES
The department currently has 20 Hebrew-speaking employees, and is in the process of hiring five more.
By ELA LEVI-WEINRIB/ GLOBES
The Israeli delegation to UNESCO attempted to submit a formal letter of resignation only to be sent away as the UNESCO offices are closed until early January 2018.
Ben (Benjamin) Mec, 32 years old, was fatally hurt in a motorcycle accident last week. His family decided to donate his organs, saving the lives of five people.
Trump ponders his moves—moving the US embassy, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital—or neither.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
All of the politicians are French and include mayors and members of the European Parliament.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The annual French Comedy Film Festival will run in various cinematheques this week.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The French comedy film festival regales nationwide.
Tossed from a train heading to the Drancy Transit Camp in 1942 a restored violin again makes music.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Armenian-French singer, often hailed as the French Frank Sinatra, will be awarded the Wallenberg medal on behalf of his parents who hid Jews in their home during the Nazi occupation of France.
Salah Hamouri was one of the 1027 prisoners who was freed in 2011 in the exchange for Gilad Schalit.
Communication in class hasn’t been easy, especially during the breaks – we’ve had no choice but to try and chat to each other in broken Hebrew, with some hilarious results.
By BENITA LEVIN
By MATTHEW GRANOVETTER
Exploring French Ashdod.
By MEITAL SHARABI
The film is tasteful but lacks that certain ‘Ozon layer’.
"Our missile work is... in line with our defensive policy, which poses no threat to any country," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said.
The foreign ministry also said France was concerned about Iran's ballistic missile program and its activities in the region.
Citing Iranian influence in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, Macron said Tehran's foreign policy "can sometimes be a factor of destabilization and we need to have a dialog with the Iranian regime."
Iran is a key ally of the Syrian government in the seven-year civil war and it says it has no intention of withdrawing unless Syria requested it do so.
Syrian experts reported on Monday that President Bashar Assad’s regime conducted a fresh chemical-warfare attack.
Macron's statement lays blame on France’s allies rather than its estranged trade partner Iran for a perceived risk of escalation.
Among those arrested is a man once convicted of running a jihadist recruitment network in France.
‘No other solution than two states, and not without agreement by both sides.’
French response: "When you have spent your days massacring your people, you should be generally a little more discrete.”
Diplomatic offensive achieves success in Paris meetings with Macron after months of post-referendum uncertainty.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely not negotiate on defense and missile issues," the spokesman told state media.
Hariri’s resignation, which still is not formalized, threw Lebanon into political crisis and put it center-stage in the Middle East's overarching rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Lebanon's president says Hariri expected back in Beirut on Wednesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of sanctions following Iran's launching of non-defensive missiles.
France has supplied weapons to the SDF, has special forces operating in the region and has been one of core countries bombing militants as part of the US-led coalition.
It’s easy to snigger at US President Donald Trump’s diplomacy- by-tweet policy, but in 2009 then-POTUS Barack Obama didn’t want to lift a finger.
By LIAT COLLINS
Mohammed Merah has since been followed by other Muslim terrorist murderers in France.
France's grappling with its involvement in the Holocaust has taken decades.
By MICHAL GALANTI