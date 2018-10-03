free syrian army

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Islamic State was effectively defeated last year, but Washington says its troops are prepared to stay to make sure the Islamist militant group cannot return.
By REUTERS
For Israel, the next chapter in Syria’s war will be a nightmare scenario.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Ambassador Gary Koren was asked to speak to Russian officials in regard to Israel’s alleged air strike in Syria near the city of Palmyra earlier in the week.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Among the most horrifying aspects of the five-year-old Syrian civil war was Assad’s use of chemical weapons, including the massive August 2013 sarin gas attack that killed more than 1,400 civilians.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, former head of Northern Formation, calls on powers to divide Syria, Iraq into smaller ethnic states.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
West fears ‘desperate’ Assad will resort to chemical weapons.
By AARON HECHT
US ups its troops in an increasingly complex battlefield and risks straining relations with Turkey.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
US Army General Ray Odierno tells Senate allies may send support and resources to help in fight against the Islamic State in Syria.
Jolie accuses international community of forgetting the Syrian crisis and implored them to work on finding a solution to end the conflict.
By NOA AMOUYAL
"We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel," said the Israeli prime minister
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON
Top Russian parliamentarian says Israel should use influence to get opposition groups to lay down arms.
By HERB KEINON
The United Nations says 50,000 people remain in rebel-held Aleppo.
It has been difficult for the Council’s special investigators to gain access to certain countries, even though they are tasked with fact finding, Hussein said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Leading Israeli analysts are not optimistic that the cease-fire will hold over the long run or lead to a peaceful political settlement of the war.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Terrorism wave in Jerusalem on the decline, says Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee chair.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Participation in the tournament was a precondition in qualifying for the upcoming 2016 Olympic games that will take place in August in Rio de Janeiro.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Kerry’s threat of the existence of a US ‘Plan B’ for Syria if negotiations fail is only as powerful as it is believable.
By MICHAEL WILNER
An eyewitness report from Aleppo where rebels battle the heavily armed forces of the Syrian regime
By JONATHAN SPYER
Clashes in Syrian refugee camps are putting the spotlight on the unusual plight of Palestinians in the war-torn regime.
By SCOTT KRANE
The US should offer to buy Syria's WMD before they fall into the wrong hands.
By PORCHER L. TAYLOR
"Trump urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces."
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to crush the Kurdish fighters in Afrin.
Backed by Russian strikes, government forces have escalated military operations against Eastern Ghouta in recent months.
The full details of what happened on Wednesday are clouded in secrecy, like many other alleged and acknowledged Israeli air strikes in Syria.
"I am not the one to write the history of this conflict... but at the current moment I don’t think anyone can actually claim to have won the war."
Idlib province, the only Syrian province that is entirely under rebel control, has been a major target of Russian and Syrian aerial strikes that caused hundreds of civilians casualties.
Israel cannot expect Russia to act against Iran in Syria, says former US ambassador Robert Ford.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi said to have been killed in Raqqa attack amid advances by US-led coalition forces.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Kurdish, Arab fighters open offensive on Syria’s last ISIS stronghold, occupied since 2013.
Trump: "These heinous acts by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated."
Six years into the civil war, a minority within the opposition is arguing that the taboo on Israel is no longer relevant.
The Syrian Army’s seizure of the rebel-held area in eastern Aleppo puts the Assad regime clearly on the ascendancy, but the civil war is far from over.
The Syrian metropolis’s collapse as the Obama presidency expires is a fitting finale to one of the worst foreign policy records in US history.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Idea of storming country has been dropped, commentator says.
As the preliminary maneuvering begins to take Islamic State’s capital, Raqqa, the forces that seek to take control of the city are also at war with each other.
"This is not a friendly port call. In two weeks, we will see a crescendo of air attacks on Aleppo as part of Russia's strategy to declare victory there," a NATO diplomat said.
Along with omitting news of the ceasefire, the regime website and TV are projecting the theme of “We are winning the war and will fight on until victory.”
The Syrian army said a seven-day "regime of calm" would be applied across Syria, and it reserved the right to respond using all forms of firepower to any violation by "armed groups".
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
This is the only border area Islamic State still shares with Turkey, and Turkey has wanted a buffer zone as well as a no-fly zone there since last year.
The Amnesty report documents 65 "torture survivors" who detail flagrant abuses by Syrian prison guards, including rape and beatings.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
NGO accuses world leaders of not doing enough.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
“Israel finally agreed to allow in three types of aid: medical, educational, and food,” American-Israeli organizing aid flow tells Post.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has recorded an uptick in cease-fire violations by both sides in recent days.
The Islamic State militant group and the al Qaida-linked Nusra Front have both mounted suicide bomb attacks in Lebanon since the eruption of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights described the Syrian army offensive as the heaviest assault yet in a three-week campaign.
Opposition to Assad accuses US of big concessions to Russia.
At a security conference in Munich, US Secretary of State John Kerry repeated his belief that the Syrian conflict has no true military solution.
Regime forces storm village of Samdaniya al Gharbiya in the Syrian Golan Heights.
Syrian rebel group posts video to YouTube claiming responsibility for the assassination of the Hezbollah terrorist.
Fate of second pilot who also ejected from plane is unknown.
The army, backed by Hezbollah, has long sought to wrest control of Zabadani, near the Lebanese border, from the rebels who have held it since 2012.
According to the Jeddah-based 'Okaz' daily newspaper, Syria's Intelligence services have alerted various Alawite families to arrive in Latakia within 48 hours.
“Hamas does not fight any Arab regime or any Arab society and does not interfere in the internal affairs of any society," Hamas representative claims, despite evidence that group has trained rebels.
“At the moment, some 100 countries are involved in the Iraqi conflict. The number of [foreign] participants that are fighting alongside Islamic State has grown from 13,000 to 20,000 -- that is our es
Khaled Khoja wins in slight majority at closed opposition's meeting in Istanbul.
In a four-minute video clip which was posted on the Internet by the rebels, Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in a building in Quneitra, just near the boundary between Syria and Israel.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
A recent video shows a pink Hello Kitty notebook next to the Syrian rebel leader as he lashes out against the Islamic State's 'dirty bastards.'
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
"The Syrian opposition deals with Israel as a usurper and occupier of Syrian land,” rebel leader says.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Activists posted a video on YouTube of four men being treated with oxygen. A voice off-screen said Assad's forces used "poison gas in Harasta."
Violence hits outskirts of Damascus reportedly by opposition forces; Observatory for HR: 15 rebels, at least 16 soldiers killed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Paris apprehensive about giving Free Syrian Army heavy weapons, assure recent Assad gains don't mean "complete victory."
'Wall Street Journal' reports buffer zone near southern border with Jordan would be used to train rebels, protect refugees.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
Wary of rising sectarian tensions, women of Syria say they are preparing for an all-out war.
Moscow seen as struggling for relevance as its Mideast grasp slips away.
By MICHEL STORS/THE MEDIA LINE
Tehran tells Press TV weapons targeted by missiles in Damascus were not en route to Hezbollah; ready to train Syrian army for battle.
Aleppo resident recounts detainment with Free Syrian Army; brutal tactics rampant amid third year of violence.
Masks made from container, coal, cotton soaked in soda; rebels say alerts of imminent use of chem. weapons by regime are more frequent.
By YASSER OKABI
Free Syrian Army say they captured Um al-Mayathen post on main Damascus-Jordan highway after heavy fighting; dozens killed.
'Times' reports the Kassam Brigades have broken ties with former ally Assad, began training members of opposition in Damascus.
Syria fighter jets fired missiles into Lebanon; other signs show growing involvement of Iran and Syria in conflict.
Syrian opposition sustains additional setback with injury of FSA commander after resignation of National Coalition head.
Russian FM: Assad's exit must not be a precondition to negotiate peace; Moscow flies 77 of its citizens out of Syria.
A collapse of daily life leads many Syrians to struggle to get food and medicine.
Five people killed including one child, in what activists say is biggest attack on Daraya as troops try to recapture area from rebels.
Rebels say they're arming Palestinians to fight pro-Assad faction; over 180 people killed in Syria in past day, many in gov't air strikes.
Bashar Assad's army command announces 3-day truce to mark Muslim holiday, says it reserves right to respond to any rebel attack.
Internal opposition members call for peaceful end to president's rule, rare meeting went ahead despite recent arrests.
No UN monitors hurt in the attack that sends a plume of smoke into the Syrian capital's skyline; FSA claims responsibility.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Defected PM says the regime in Damascus is collapsing, claims Assad now controls "no more than 30% of territory."
At least 20 killed in 2nd day of offensive to retake northern Damascus suburbs, rebels say; Assad forces using heavy artillery.
Witnesses say young men summarily executed; Rebels seize border post with Turkey, army infantry school.
Helicopter gunships bombard Damascus neighborhoods; rebels say undertaking battle to "liberate Aleppo."
White House consulting with Syria's neighbors over chemical weapons; US believes stockpile remains under Assad's control.
The complex regional and international arena adds to the risks and dangers of all options for Israel.
By ISSAM ZEITUN
“Russia now controls everything and the US is not interested in investing any capital with Syria.”
By KENNETH BANDLER
The CIA program, dubbed ‘Timber Sycamore,’ was created in early 2013 and was intended to support ‘moderate’ units from among the Syrian Sunni rebels.
By BAKIR LASHKARI
The Kurdish commitment to gender equality is yet another reason that Kurdish statehood merits Western support. There is no gender discrimination in the Kurdish army.
By NOAH BECK
The US made its choice to back PYD a while ago as the main support against ISIS. It thinks groups in the northern countryside will join the SDF sooner or later, but the American plan will not work.
By RUZGAR MUHAMMAD
To date, the group has raised over $180,000 and, with the help of other local agencies, has filed refugee sponsorship applications for four Yazidi families.
By SHARON CHISVIN
Assad and his family are survivors. They have been willing to sacrifice most of Syria for their own need to cling to power.
Does Olmert think that running down the prime minister will be to his advantage?
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
By empowering legitimate groups with the firepower to achieve results, Obama could have removed the space for al-Qaida to operate.
By JOSHUA JACOBS
After 11 months of conflict and despite recent progress made by the rebels, most parts of Syria are still under Assad’s rule.
By AHMAD HASHEMI
Syrian Kurds will likely abandon the position they have adopted throughout the uprising: remaining peaceful during the revolution.
By SIRWAN KAJJO
State Department reacts to reports of starvation, food shortage.
With rebels now in control of large swathes of Syria, leadership of the Free Syrian Army moves into the "liberated areas."