03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The film starring Gal Gadot has been banned in Lebanon and Tunisia.
By JTA
"This man announced his support for the Israeli aggression against Lebanon," he said in an address. "He paid Israel from his own money... to kill your children and destroy your houses."
By REUTERS
H. Stern, Bamba, Gal Gadot and the Mossad deemed among the most successful Israeli brands.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The United Nations, world leaders, and noted celebrities reflected on the meaning of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on social media.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
In 2008, a 'Jewish Journal' writer said director Brett Ratner harassed her during interview.
By AMY SPIRO
The media and the masses disagree.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Criticized for being sexist, Alamo Drafthous decides to double down and expand its women’s-only program to other franchises.
The move came after the Oct. 21 appointment of the superhero to fight for gender equality sparked heavy criticism, with nearly 45,000 people signing an online petition.
The Israeli actress became a cultural icon in 2017 for her embodiment of the title character in the film 'Wonder Woman.'
Gal Gadot has been the headlines recently for showing her support for fighting sexual harassment in Hollywood.
By REUTERS,JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The awards show will be held on January 2nd in Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot herself took part in the celebrations as well, though she didn't dress up as Wonder Woman.
The skit involves Hollywood celebrities reading aloud poorly written statements from critics found on Twitter.
Jpost's editorial board compiled the annual ranking of the movers and shakers of the Jewish world.
Wiig, the Saturday Night Live star, is in talks to play the villain in the comic book sequel.
The Wonder Woman actress was nominated for favorite movie actress.
While Wonder Woman didn’t receive any nods from the big awards ceremonies this year, the film – and Gadot – received the National Board of Review’s Spotlight award.
While no one will admit that they pay for fake followers and likes on social media, it's no secret that plenty do.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot responds to fans disappointed by "Wonder Woman"'s Academy Awards snub.
"I can't, in good conscience, accept this award from the brand."
The movie theater will open with a showing of Israeli director Eran Riklis's new movie "Shelter."
Elie Saab deletes Instagram post touting Israeli actress’s look after complaints.
Actress among hundreds of women who pledge to fund legal defense for blue-collar workers.
Despite 'Wonder Woman' snub by awards ceremony, Israeli actress will make her first appearance this year.
Sure Gal Gadot is huge, but she’s far from the only local making a big buzz this year.
Gal Gadot is IMDB’s No. 1 star of 2017
Also last week, the American Film Institute named Wonder Woman one of its top 10 films of the year. The movies will be honored at a special AFI luncheon on January 5.
The SNL star was quite taken with the Israeli actress when she hosted show.
Foxtrot is Israel's submission for the foreign language Oscar award for 2017.
From the delights of Israeli food to the Israeli who fell in love with Hip-Hop.
In spite of negative reviews of new superhero film, critics call Gal Gadot its shining star
President receives warm hug from 'Wonder Woman' actress on red carpet
The event was specifically designed so that there would be no infraction of the laws of the Sabbath, so that religious and secular alike could attend, including no music.
By JEREMY SHARON
Israel's Likud government showed a tactful fondness for the US president so far, but it seems that the floodgates have been opened and Israel's patience with Trump is running out.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Gal Gadot was this summer's queen of the box office.
Can Gal Gadot be the reason behind the late night comedian's expected visit to the Holy Land this month?
Hint: he probably picked up the phrases from former co-star Gal Gadot.
Gal Gadot wows Comic-Con, teasing her next appearance in the Justice League film.
As rumors swirl, film continues to buzz at box office and Gal Gadot visits Comic-Con.
A path could be paved for millions of Israeli and Palestinian wonder women and wonder men to nurture the natural affinity that exists between the two peoples to foster love.
By GOL KALEV
Movie becomes highest-grossing live-action film by female director.
One thing is sure: With the global success of 'Wonder Woman,' it's clear the Israeli actress will be negotiating far fatter paychecks in the future.
Big hugs from Wonder Woman.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Family, friends, Rosh Ha’ayin natives celebrate Gal Gadot’s star turn.
The Jerusalem Post gets a sneak preview of this summer’s blockbuster
By HANNAH BROWN
From WWII to Wonder Woman, here are the blockbusters you need to be paying attention to this summer.
By SHAWN RODGERS
"As an Israeli, I can tell you we always say we need to celebrate life and life is stronger than anything and now we're trying to celebrate life, right?"
Gadot has a special message for her Israeli fans.
By ARIEL WHITMAN,ARIANE MANDELL
Israeli actress fights fiercely in teaser footage for the upcoming Warner Bros. flick.
Gadot will be accompanied by British action star Jason Stathum in an advertisement for Wix.com, a free website-building company based in Tel Aviv.
Gadot shared a photo on her Facebook page of her husband, Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano, holding her stomach alongside the hashtag #mommyforthesecondtime.
It’s not just playacting, either. Gadot, who served in the IDF, has weapons and combat training.
By VIVA SARAH PRESS/ISRAEL21C
Israeli actress who has the lead role in the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster face politicized social media chatter after trailer debut.
In new video, World Jewish Congress argues that Lebanon,Algeria and Tunisia banned the blockbuster, not because the protagonist is played by an Israeli but because she's a woman.
In IMDB ranking, Gadot outshines fellow Israelis Natalie Portrman and Odeya Rush. Anticipation mounting for upcoming premiere.
Israeli comedians Yohay Sponder and Shahar Hason share their perspectives on today's trending stories.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Gadot will join other Oscar presenters including Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland and Emma Stone.
Woman who rejected Revlon award over Gal Gadot also deletes Twitter posts.
“We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director,” the famed Jewish singer-actress also said. “These are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”
Gal Gadot joins fashion 'blackout' on the red carpet, and 'Maisel' wins big at the Golden Globes.
The gift comes after Clarkson went full fan girl at Variety’s Power of Women L.A. luncheon and honored Israeli actress Gal Gadot as a "bold female figure."
'It's not just me... [everyone] echoed the same sentiments'
The award was rebranded in the Israeli star's honor.
Report says Israeli star demanding financier be dismissed before signing on to lucrative second movie.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,AMY SPIRO
The Israeli actress met real-life 'wonder women' for a 'People' magazine photoshoot.
'LATimes' exposé comes just days after producer honored by JNF
The 'Wonder Woman' actress used social media to empower women to say 'no' to sexual violence and injustice.
"They have me eating hummus in every sketch."
'Wonder Woman' star experiences two American firsts on show — Reese's peanut butter cups and charades.
The model-actress-superstar-superhero is on the cover of the biggest issue of the year.
Another worthy title for the Israeli actress.
Think you know all there is to know about the hottest Israeli actress and star of Wonder Woman? Take our quiz and find out.
Every so often, a new public figure pops up who may or may not be Jewish.
By MATT SIENKIEWICZ,ALIZA LIBMAN,JOE MCREYNOLDS,JOSH MOSS
Bar Refaeli has never struck me as a role model.
By LIAT COLLINS
Life for Jews in Iraq became increasingly difficult with the rise of the Ba’ath Party.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The public expenditure on hasbara in Israel is well over a billion shekels a year, divided among a large number of government-funded organizations, ministries and programs.
By MATAN CHAIM
The wonder of Israelis watching ‘Wonder Woman.’
By HERB KEINON
Our heroine is ready, able and determined to save the world.
By BARBARA SOFER
WONDERWOMAN MAY be banned in Lebanon and Ramallah, but last night a group of approximately 130 women went to Cinema City Jerusalem for a special screening.
Gadot’s popularity in the world triggers so much pride precisely because Israelis are so used to experiencing the opposite.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Rivlin feels so much at home at Hazvi Yisrael that he forgoes presidential formalities and shows up without suit or tie, and, like many Sabras and veteran immigrants, came in an open-necked shirt.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
The Wonder Woman leading lady pulled out of the dinner, evoking rumors of sexual allegations against Ratner.
Amid rumors of allegations, ‘Wonder Woman’ star pulls out of evening honoring Brett Ratner
Will we see a darker side of the beloved heroine?
The Oscar nomination is a long shot for a comic book film.
When a young fan is overcome by tears when meeting her heroine, Gal Gadot saves the day by graciously comforting her.
Milana Vayntrub cast as 'Squirrel Girl' in new series.
Hint: It has to do with Wonder Woman.
Tunisia joins Lebanon in the ban on the DC Comics mega-blockbuster because of leading lady Gal Gadot's Israeli background.
Test your news knowledge with a quiz on two of this week's most popular topics: Gal Gadot and Qatar.
Lebanon has reportedly decided to ban the film over the nationality of its leading lady, Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot.
Tel Aviv is celebrating the Wonder Woman star ahead of the film's Israeli premiere.
Israeli supermodel tells Jimmy Fallon how she found out she got the role as 'Wonder Woman.'
How ‘Wonder Woman’ has pushed Bar Refaeli off the Israeli pedestal
The startup nation has been working on overdrive lately.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
Wonder Woman and The Transporter moved from the silver screen to the sports arena for Israel-based Wix.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
A full-length Wonder Woman movie starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot is scheduled for release by Warner Bros in June 2017.
By ASHER WEBER,REUTERS
UN spurs outcry as it taps comic book superhero - whom the Israeli actress will play in a movie to be released next year - as honorary ambassador.
Wonder Woman is poised for a Hollywood mega-career.
By DAVID BRINN