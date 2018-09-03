03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778

gal gadot

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress and model, born in Rosh Ha'ayin on 30 April 1985. Having won the title of Miss Israel in 2004, at age 18, she subsequently traveled to Ecaudor to represent Israel at the Miss Universe. She failed, however, to garner a spot in the top 15, but she caught the attention of Israeli and European agencies and companies and worked on a long line of advertising campaigns. After serving in the IDF from age 20-20, Gadot decided to shift her focus to acting, and her role in the fourth segment of the Fast and Furious films catapulted her to fame. In 2013, Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice film which is due to be released in May 2016. Gadot is married to Israeli businessman Yaron Varsano and the couple have a daughter called Alma.

