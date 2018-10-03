gaza latest news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"If we are helping Hamas, do you think the Israelis (would) allow us to go inside and come out?"
By REUTERS
Imad al-Alami, 62, died at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, a report said.
By ADAM RASGON
Army deploys more troops in search for terrorists who killed an Israeli civilian in a shooting attack.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Today we point our fingers directly at the occupation and its spies,” deputy Hamas chief in Gaza has said in the wake of what the group's officials have called an "assassination attempt."
Hamdallah: “I urge everyone without exception to embrace the leadership, reconciliation and national unity and to put our national interest above factional and party considerations and interests.”
Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt calls on the Palestinian Authority to eject Hamas from power in Gaza.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The sewage travels in Gaza through Wadi Hanun, near Beit Hanun and continues into Israel around the area of the Erez Crossing, Bromberg said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The lack of power has crippled the treatment of sewage in Gaza, such that some 90,000 cu.m. of sewage flow daily into the Mediterranean Sea and other waterways.
‘Will also strengthen utility performance by encouraging good payment behavior through monthly installments’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The electricity crisis is having a critical impact on Gaza’s health sector.
Killing captured on camera and broadcast on Facebook Live.
Human rights groups have condemned Hamas for carrying out executions in the past.
Two accomplices were also sentenced to death for the March assassination.
As Israel begins construction of an underground barrier to thwart attack tunnels from Gaza, the Islamic group will have to decide whether to react or lose a strategic option.
By YOSSI MELMAN
A “perfect storm” of events could make life in Gaza unsustainable.
Hamas on Saturday threatened to take "intensive action against Israeli agents in the coming hours and days" in retaliation for the assassination of Mazen Fuqaha.
It is the first time ever Hamas has closed the crossing since taking over Gaza in 2007; humanitarian cases are said to still be allowed to return to the Strip.
The Hamas Health Ministry said two people were killed in the incident.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Four men indicted for planning attacks under the instruction of a senior Islamic Jihad official in Gaza.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz outlines his port plan, and how close it is to being realized, in an exclusive interview with the ‘Post’.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Dr. Asaf Ashar, a leading port and shipping international expert, tells ‘The Jerusalem Post’ why setting up a port for the Strip in Egypt is the most practical – and secure – solution
Israel back proposal to build port on an island; Palestinians more hesitant.
By BEN LYNFIELD/THE MEDIA LINE
The plan, revealed on Thursday, will cost an estimated $568 million less than previously estimated, according to the report.
By JTA
Last week, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Nickolay Mladenov urged donors to step up to the plate to help rebuild Gaza.
Turkey downgraded diplomatic relations and ejected Israel's ambassador in 2011, a year after Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara.
Danny Yatom: Hamas dragged Israel into a conflict, and Israel failed to understand this
Four targets hit by airstrikes after the IDF reported that soldiers stationed in the area came under mortar fire.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Latest tunnel uncovered goes from southern Gaza into Israel; IDF does not know when it was dug; Senior source: This is a violation of sovereignty; Hamas fired on us as we approached tunnel.
Hamas's military wing, faced with the prospect of losing its trump card, is escalating the situation.
"I think nobody here in the region is looking for a war," Mahmoud Zahar says.
Haniyeh’s announcement came in response to reports in the Israeli media to the effect that Hamas is preparing for another war with Israel.
By ABU KHALED TOAMEH
According to Palestinian media reports, one Gazan citizen was killed and three others were injured.
The death of the commando came amid signs over the past year that Hamas is attempting to bolster its capability to attack Israel from the sea.
UNRWA director: "We are very concerned about the impact of the long-term blockade on health facilities, supplies of medicines and bringing equipment in to Gaza."
EU statement: “The PA must take greater responsibility in the Gaza Strip, including in the field of security, civil administration and through its presence at the Gaza crossing points.”
By HERB KEINON
"Israel must pay for everything," said Hamas official Ismail Radwan, who did not confirm the presence of the two Israeli nationals in Gaza.
"I ask you soldier to move from our boat. Don't threaten us. Go away," activist heard shouting in newly-released footage.
The drone crashed on its own before the IDF had reason to engage it, landing on the Israeli side of the border.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The Judea Military Court handed down sentences of between seven years to eight and-a-half-years on Wednesday, but the decision was only announced Thursday.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Attacks on Israeli civilians "did not justify IDF’s violations."
A spokesperson said the game is meant to "concretize" the idea of defending the land as a natural right and not as terrorism and to leave in the minds of the players the idea of the Palestinian hero.
By DOV LIEBER
Gaza needs more than 800,000 truckloads of building materials to repair infrastructure damaged in the 2014 war with Israel, Oxfam says.
COGAT increases quota for Gazan merchants traveling to West Bank, eases travel restrictions, and expands agricultural exports.
At Just Security, Opiniojuris, Lawfareblog and other blogs, serious thinkers and even major policy-makers are weighing in.
Terrorism and Intelligence Center: Hamas looking to recover and broaden military infrastructure; Israel will encounter these capabilities in the next round.
Supreme Court's rulings on IDF legal division’s decisions would be a significant additional shield from “IDF commanders finding themselves in foreign jurisdictions,” former court president says.
NGO Monitor: False chorus against IDF; Discrepancies between report, Amnesty’s account
Donor conference pledges fail to reach the Strip.
The launches are used by Hamas arms designers to experiment with various projectile models
The group said in a statement issued in the Gaza Strip that, “The enemy alone bears the responsibility of the repercussions of its uncalculated actions.”
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
IDF responds to attack with tank fire and air strike; reports that Hamas field commander killed by IDF fire; Hamas: Israel is "playing with fire."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,HERB KEINON
Defense minister: In north, Hezbollah remains deterred, and Free Syrian Army-linked groups are preventing radical Islamists from approaching our border.
The IAF strikes were precipitated by a Palestinian mortar that was launched from Gaza and landed in an open area in the Eshkol regional council.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
“I feel 2014 changed the course of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that the future is more uncertain than ever,” Serry said.
Rally in Gaza marks 27 years since the founding of Hamas.
Drone company commander tells ‘Post’ terror group will need years to rebuild.
Fear that materials fall into the hands of Hamas holds up movement of sufficient cement and building equipment from Israel into Gaza, delaying reconstruction efforts.
"We will not allow Hamas to build up its force through sea smuggling of weapons," senior IDF source tells 'Post.'
He spoke two-days after the security cabinet agreed to cut by 40% the amount of electricity it supplies to Gaza.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The 50-day war led to the deaths of 74 Israelis, some of whom were soldiers killed in surprise attacks from tunnels.
Comptroller report on Protective Edge due today.
By GIL HOFFMAN
A related report by Comptroller Joseph Shapira’s office on whether Israel complied with international law during the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be released at a later date.
The event comes after two additional Israeli citizens entered the Gaza Strip and have not been heard from since.
Nasdaq-listed Mellanox already employs a large number of Arab programmers in Israel and dozens in Ramallah and Nablus, in the West Bank.
Power struggle between group’s military and political wings means all options are open.
In the past five years, the number of working children between the ages of 10 and 17 has doubled to 9,700 in the territory, according to the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics.
Lessons learned by the Daily Mail: 1. There are no dams in southern Israel with which to intentionally flood Gaza; 2. Nablus and Jenin are not "two of Gaza's major West Bank cities."
A wedding and a memorial ceremony, both connected to Summer's Gaza conflict coincide.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"We know that innocent people are being held hostage by Hamas," president tells UN projects director
The Palestinian Authority Intelligence Chief last visited Gaza in October.
This was not the first instance of conjoined twins born in Gaza.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,LAUREN S. MARCUS
News of reconciliation may have been touted too soon, as Fatah responds with a list of conditions to Hamas' announcement that it is ready to try and form an agreement.
Hamdallah’s appeal to Hamas, which controls Gaza, comes as Hamas and the Fatah-dominated PA are at loggerheads.
The festival will feature 25 films, made by Palestinian, Arab and international artists in Gaza, the West Bank and the Israeli-Arab city of Haifa, said festival spokesman Saud Aburamadan.
The adviser to Iran's foreign minister said the Palestinian Authority's refusal to pay for Gaza electricity is a crime.
Such a move could leave Gazans with four hours or less per day of electrical power and add to the ongoing shortage of potable water.
Gaza’s current electricity infrastructure has the ability to provide for only less than half of the strip’s electricity needs.
Opening of Rafah crossing seen as "breakthrough."
By BEN LYNFIELD
In October 2014, donor countries have pledged $3.5 billion to help reconstruct Gaza, but according to a World Bank report prepared for the AHLC meeting, $1.48 billion of that sum had get to be paid.
The landlords of the destroyed homes gathered Sunday morning outside the building of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
In the audience, Alaa Abu Qassem, a Gaza student who had never been to the movies before, reveled in the new experience.
With almost all ballots counted, the AKP has taken just shy of 50 percent of the votes, comfortably enough to control a majority in the 550-seat parliament.
Citing personal reasons, Mustafa is the first minister to quit since the formation of a unity government with Hamas.
"Do you feel any national responsibility toward the Palestinians and their cause?” Fatah spokesman asks Hamas.
Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elarabi said on Sunday that the dispute between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority was hindering efforts to reconstruct the Gaza Strip.
“The war left more than 100,000 Palestinians homeless, over half of whom are children,” said UNRWA.
The preliminary inquiry could lead to charges against Palestinian and Israeli officials.
In an interview with The Huffington Post, the Nobel laureate said that such an investigation would be “good for both sides.”
At least six children and women were killed amid the Sinai clashes.
Fatah accused Hamas of being behind the explosions to foil the rally plans. Hamas denied any link and vowed to investigate.
Let’s also begin talking about the freedom and liberation of those Israelis held against their will in Gaza.
By GERSHON BASKIN
I imagine some readers might react negatively to the mere idea, since I’m talking about Gaza and the United Nations, two contentious topics for many Jews both in Israel and the US.
By AHMED ALKHATIB
Eleven years ago this month, Israel withdrew from Gaza and transferred the entire coastal territory to the Palestinian Authority (PA).
By KENNETH BANDLER
Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub threatened to take undefined “decisive steps” to keep Hamas from “holding the Gaza Strip hostage.”
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dror Feiler may embody the most extreme red-diaper baby deformation but those who haven’t gone quite as far as he did, nevertheless gravitate in the same direction.
By SARAH HONIG
William Schabas resigned as head of the UNHRC inquiry into Israeli war crimes.
By JPost Editorial