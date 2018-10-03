gourmet kosher cooking

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The kosher world continues to grow and diversify
By HOWARD BLAS
Thanksgiving dining options are moving far past the green-bean casserole.
By ZLATI MEYER/ USA TODAY
A visit to the biggest annual kosher food festival in the US
The shuk’s newest restaurant wants to give you the best bite you’ve ever tasted.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Three Jerusalem women specialize in hosting overseas groups for Shabbat and holiday meals.
By BUZZY GORDON
In Tel Aviv, in the same way as in Moscow, the high quality of products is chef Misha Amayev’s top priority.
By LENA LAGUTINA
Jerusalem’s Red Heifer zealously maintains its American steakhouse pedigree
The gourmet restaurant in Zichron Ya’acov is a true classic.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Does rainy weather affect your baking?
By LES SAIDEL
Elegance abounds at Aubergine, where health is on the menu.
Recipes for those who love vegetables and to help include a few at each meal.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
La Missada serves all the Oriental dishes we’ve come to love, prepared by chefs from Shanghai.
By SHMUEL HALEVI
Gazpacho is a delightful kosher Mediterranean bistro in Ashkelon.
By JASON MESKIN
If music be the food of love...
By DAVID BRINN
Mapu, named after the street on which it is situated, occupies more than half of the lobby of the attractively refurbished Prima City Hotel.
Pstry Chef Malki Adler and the author pick four great Rosh Hashana desert recipes.
The Herbert Samuel restaurant takes kosher cuisine to a whole new level.
Rachel Azaria’s bill comes hot on the heels of a ruling by the High Court of Justice last week, which ruled that independent authorities cannot even give the impression of being kosher to customers.
By JEREMY SHARON
“Zahav” is part-cookbook and part-memoir.
By JTA
Have no plans for tonight? How about staying in and cooking some delicious dishes for family and friends?
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The kosher dairy restaurant is a desirable destination
By SHAWN RODGERS
Special desserts for the New Year
By NERIA BARR
One Haredi figure said, "We expected the prime minister of Israel, who represents the Jewish State, to behave with more statesmanship and not to eat publicly in such a restaurant"
By JPOST.COM STAFF
When it’s too hot to spend hours in the kitchen, take a shortcut by using good-quality canned items.
Eatwith welcomes an Italian chef with a difference.
Replace butter with olive oil when baking these classic desserts.
There is many a tasty treat at Trattoria Haba.
By RUTH BELOFF
Carla Snyder, the author of 'Sweet and Tart,' shared tips on using citrus fruits at a cooking demonstration that we attended in Los Angeles.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Vegetables for kids
There are also menu and serving ideas sprinkled throughout the book, which the adventurous hostess will appreciate.
By AMY SPIRO
Standing in a room filled with over 90 Michelin stars in total was an unforgettable, overwhelming moment which I shall treasure for the rest of my life.
By ISAAC MASSIAS
As the Chinese New Year approaches, we are reminded of the pleasure of cooking Chinese dishes at home.
How to make the perfect carrot cake, a light zucchini cake and healthy pumpkin muffins.
Produce can play a part in every course of the menu, even dessert.
Recipes for Tunisian potato shakshuka, a cooked tomato and pepper salad and homemade galettes.
A new cookbook tries to bring the cuisine of a luxurious spa into your home kitchen.
Macarons come in a variety of flavors and colors: green, red, pink and yellow.
Now that it’s here, we can get down to business and fry up some incredible goodies for the Festival of Lights.
Every year, after the first rain, wild mushrooms begin to take over restaurant menus.
The following are three cold-weather favorites.
In the late ’60s and early ’70s my family and I would spend our entire summer holidays in Tangier; Until this very day, I still feel the nostalgia of those wonderful days.
The best part about these stews that cook slowly over a low flame is that the entire meal is cooked in one pot.
Experimenting with new cookie flavors is Dorie Greenspan’s passion.
Searching for a medieval synagogue led us to some of the most delectable custard pies ever to cross our taste buds.
Exploring local tastes and new combinations.
All you need is a good frying pan. Just place it over a flame and you’re ready to spoil your family.
When we sampled Yvonne Ardestani’s dishes, it was easy to forget that her recipes are vegan and gluten-free.
Chef Moshe Basson from the Eucalyptus restaurant in Jerusalem has a couple of interesting suggestions.
By MOSHE BASSON
Recipes with pastry chef Muriel Uzan, focusing on unique desserts, some of which are easy to make and others that are a little more sophisticated.
These recipes have been prepared for centuries, and the holidays would simply not be the same without them.
Maria Speck, author of Simply Ancient Grains writes: “we have seen an explosion of previously obscure grains becoming mainstream
Although quiches can be complicated, there are lots of quiches that are extremely easy and quick to prepare which everyone enjoys.
Three very authentic Jewish Moroccan recipes.
“...I’m talking about dry chicken breasts, and it’s time for us to Just Say No.”
Recipes for kosher French cooking from Provence.
Recipes for a taste of Portugal anytime.
The best known Tu Bishvat custom is serving dried fruits and nuts and using them in baking.
"At a recent dessert potluck party for food writers at Melissa’s Produce in Los Angeles, we enjoyed an array of tempting, bite-size treats, each flavored with at least one produce item."
How many of us would love to bake top-quality bread regularly, but just can’t seem to find the time?
With a mother born in Romania and a father born in Iraq who met in the Israeli army, it’s no wonder that Amelia Saltsman enjoys cooking Jewish dishes from many lands.
Select the right cookbook as a gift for the right person this Hanukka.
These popular three-cornered fried pastries have a crunchy crust and a satisfying vegetable filling. The potato filling, which is usually studded with peas, is full of flavor from aromatic spices.
In casual eateries in Lima’s public market building, we found loaf-shaped causas made of potato puree layered with tuna salad and other ingredients.
“Chroniclers... have not hesitated to describe an idyllic Mediterranean world living on a diet of fresh, homegrown vegetables... homemade cheese and of course home-produced olive oil"
Three new kosher cookbooks offer a range of options – from broad to niche
"You just turn the blender on and walk away,' says Kay Oswald of KitchenAid.
Some selections from the highly-anticipated Planned Parenthood Food Fare in Los Angeles.
Yaron Loubaton is the improbable designer behind some of the most advanced military machines – and innovative children’s toys.
By ASAF FINKELSTEIN,YOAV SCHWARTZ
Next time you’re vacationing in a bed-and-breakfast, take a minute to listen to the owner’s story.
By MEITAL SHARABI
A 1938 vegetarian Jewish cookbook gets a new life – and a translation from Yiddish.
"The art of curry cooking lies not in hot spicing, but in the blending of the flavors," says Kusuma Cooray, author and chef.
The Israeli version of the doughnut, the sufgania, is a solid round ball of dough, unlike the modern, American- style doughnut with a hole in the center.
As we know, water and oil are diametric opposites; it is thus not surprising that the
effect of oil in the dough is opposite to that of water.
There is a lot more behind the braids than one might think, historically, symbolically and anecdotally.
Moadon Marshal teams up with Ha’Studio L’Bishul to offer the blind and sight-impaired an opportunity to do the cooking.
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Two rabbis from the Orthodox Union Kashrut Division traveled to Saudi Arabia and Dubai in order to inspect, supervise and certify the food as kosher.
This Hanukka, pick from these new cookbooks as a gift for the culinary connoisseur in your life.
Mifgash Hasteak has been a sizzling success for 50 years.
Manna had no added chemicals or preservatives; It appeared fresh daily and if not eaten that day, it would spoil.
Try these popular pastries made with gluten-free flour.