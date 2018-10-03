green line

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In an interview before his arrival, the US president preferred not to address most core issues.
By UDI SHAHAM
Hollywood actor and technology enthusiast defends online vacation rental company in the face of disruptive demonstrator's rant about West Bank settlements.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
After perceived "de facto freeze" during Obama administration, City Hall reportedly set to approve 1,400 homes in east Jerusalem's Ramat Shlomo.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israel: This gives a prize to terror and Palestinian obstinance.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Decision made ‘to avoid any political interpretations.’
By RINA BASSIST
An increasing number of mass transit firms are seeking to gain Israeli technical know-how despite the intractable political situation and ongoing conflict with the Palestinians.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Left-wing groups protests location straddling Green Line.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Organization launches campaign to remember significance of green line and challenge allocation of monetary donation by Jewish organizations.
By SAM SOKOL,HERB KEINON
Army Radio reports municipality to discuss advancing plans to develop new housing units over the Green Line.
Other government offices, like Construction and Housing, Science and Technology are located over the Green Line.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN, TOVAH LAZAROFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
PM kicks off Likud-Beytenu campaign with promise to continue settlement construction "despite international pressure."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
PM kicks off Likud-Beytenu campaign with promise to continue settlement construction "despite international pressure"; commits himself to lowering housing prices, tackling Iranian nuclear issue.
France, Britain, Germany, Portugal issue joint statement expressing "extreme concern" over construction plans in E1.
By EUROPEAN JEWISH PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
By HERB KEINON AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Jerusalem Local Planning Committee approves construction in Givat Hamatos neighborhood; Netanyahu to Asian and Pacific envoys: It is not logical for Israel to be barred from building in its capital.
By MELANIE LIDMAN AND HERB KEINON
Former foreign minister gives rare rebuke to int'l community, says settlements a requirement for achieving peace.
Newer neighborhoods over Green Line are only place to build high-rises to address housing shortage says Naomi Tsur.
A look at Israel's complicated permit process, and why today's partial approval doesn't translate into tomorrow's penthouse.
'Post' learns that Washington urging Israel not to build in E-1 area between J'lem, Ma'aleh Adumim in response to PA statehood bid.
By HERB KEINON
"This is our country, I'll continue to support building in J'lem," Netanyahu says on visit to neighborhood.
European Union statements on Palestinian issue being driven by "partisan elements," says Israeli official.
Israel protests publicizing list of areas from which EU duties must be levied; no policy change as list's scope grows.
Decision to make college in West Bank settlement into full-fledged university passes quietly despite protest warnings.
Foreign Ministry report details medical, security and economic coordination between Israel, PA.
The only problem is that there was no new announcement of a new construction project beyond the Green Line.
Britain joins France in saying Israel's approval of construction projects in Gilo, Silwan "counter-productive" to peace efforts.
Abbas: Move "contradicts efforts to revive peace process"; 500 Har Homa units represent 1 of last steps in building project.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Housing Minister says publishing the 6,000 total tenders are the right decision to help solve the country's housing crisis.
From Hebron to Ariel, US Republican lawmakers take rare drive across Green Line to see for themselves what life in W. Bank settlements is all about.
Givat Hamatos project for 2,610 apartments in east Jerusalem includes expansion of Arab extension of Beit Safafa neighborhood.
By REUTERS, MELANIE LIDMAN, AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Givat Hamatos project for 2,610 apartments passes major hurdle in approval process; Ban Ki-moon says proposed construction illegal.
By REUTERS AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Givat Hamatos project for 2,610 apartments passes major hurdle in approval process; PA chief negotiator says plan "makes a mockery of ... efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace."
By MELANIE LIDMAN AND REUTERS
Givat Hamatos plan for 2,610 apartments passes major hurdle in approval process; Left-wing activists, politicians: Ruinous for peace talks.
Gilo project expected to be discussed at upcoming EU foreign ministers meeting; Quartet envoys to meet again.
Project to build units in J'lem neighborhood over Green Line has been slammed by left-wing groups Ir Amim and Peace Now.
WikiLeaks releases 2005 cables from US embassy in TA to Washington focusing on mindset of 2 American women living beyond the Green Line.
Info about Absorption Ministry program encouraging aliya includes J'lem, Haifa and Modi’in, but removes Ma’aleh Adumim and Ariel.
By RUTH EGLASH
PA president says deal could be reached within 2 months if Netanyahu is well-intentioned, says decisions needed, not negotiations.
PA president says deal could be reached if Netanyahu is well-intentioned, says solutions needed, not negotiation.
Academic achievements strained by geo-political situation improve with student-counselor initiative program.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Construction announcements feed global condemnation that helps the Right. It’s a simple script currently being played to perfection by all actors
The World Bank found that Tel Aviv has the largest Sudanese community in the world after Khartoum and Juba.
By BEN HEARTBURN
The question sounds simple. And building has certainly resumed since the 10-month
moratorium ended in September. But the true picture is far more complex.
Representing the younger generation, soon-to-be city councillor Merav Cohen is determined to make her mark.
By PEGGY CIDOR
More than two years into the job, Jerusalem's Mayor Nir Barkat opens up on the vision and the challenges of running Israel's capital city.
By DAVID HOROVITZ
The goal of court reform is elimination of the Green Line, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said.
The government and right-wing politicians have been particularly frustrated by the EU’s funding of left-wing organizations focused on pushing for Israel’s withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines.
Wellington's foreign minister clarifies that a letter his country sent Tuesday to Jerusalem was not an apology.
Katz’s plan also calls for clarifying Israel’s construction policies beyond the Green Line to the new US administration that would allow for building throughout Jerusalem.
Birnbaum wrote letter in December pledging not to ask for additional extension for temporary permits for 74 Palestinian workers.
By HERB KEINON,NIV ELIS
One of the biggest achievements of the €900,000-twinning program was the Israeli Environmental Protection Ministry’s publication of a draft Integrated Environmental Licensing Law.
By SHARON UDASIN
South African government's move to demand labeling should come as no surprise.
By ILAN BARUCH
The anticipated UN decision to establish a Palestinian state within the 1967 Green Line border is a vital Israeli interest.
By JOSHUA SOBOL
A new research contends that by settling in East Jerusalem, nationalist Jewish groups are undermining Israel’s claims to West Jerusalem.
By KAMOUN BEN SHIMON
Israelis will give their lives to hold onto Jerusalem, just as the British would for London, the Russians for Moscow and the Americans for Washington.
By SARAH HONIG
Quality of life, low-cost housing, generous subsidies rather than politics are drawing new immigrants – including growing community of English-speakers – to W.Bank city of Ariel.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Residents in the town of Barta’a in northern Israel and Samaria (West Bank) live in a constant identity crisis between the security barrier and the Green Line.
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Minister okays construction of public housing units for Holocaust survivors in J'lem neighborhood beyond Green Line.
By DANIELLE ZIRI AND DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Survey finds that some 2/3 of public believe if school was located within Green Line, it would not have faced same fight for recognition.
Police release driver in Neve Daniel hit and run that hit IDF soldiers, rule out terrorist motive.
By BEN HARTMAN
Police investigating whether crash near Neve Daniel in Gush Etzion region was a hit-and-run, or a terrorist attack.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND BEN HARTMAN
City to build new apartments on Kibbutz Ramat Rahel; area not over Green Line, though 23% was "no man’s land" between Israel, Jordan.
Housing projects in Har Homa and Pisgat Zeev removed from agenda of Interior Ministry c'tee ahead of Obama-Peres meeting.
Plans to expand neighborhood located beyond Green Line come as Peres to meet Clinton, Obama; c'tee denies any political message in timing.
Plans to expand neighborhood located beyond Green Line come as Peres in US to meet Clinton, Obama; may include additional 300 units.
“These type of unilateral actions can be counterproductive to getting both sides back to negotiating table,” US Embassy spokesman tells 'Post.'
Peace Now head says plan one of largest ever created across Green Line; Meir Margalit: "This is confirmation of death of peace process."
Israel has invested millions of shekels in upgrading the site, located over the Green Line in the Jordan Valley.
While Israel has always respected the sanctity of religious sites, it is not going to politically divide the corpus of
Jerusalem – nor should it.
By H.V. SAVITCH
Beyond the Green Line is my story. It’s the story of a boy who came to Israel looking to become a man by earning a red paratrooper’s beret.
By MARC GOLDBERG
The State Department’s overblown language indicates a distorted view of the reality driving the conflict – and it’s not settlements.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israelis who still adhere to such concepts as democracy, or human rights, or simply common decency, increasingly feel beleaguered and threatened – and not only left-wingers.
By ADAM KELLER
Double standards are the norm in today’s Israel, fueled by a paranoid Netanyahu who sees anybody who disagrees with him as a deadly enemy.
By JEFF BARAK
Presumably there is no law in any Western democracy that prohibits any national from living in a given locale on the grounds of citizenship, ethnicity or religion.
It is difficult to conceive of anything more imbecilic than the debate
raging over whether Mahmoud Abbas’s recent declarations are sincere.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Nothing makes us cringe more than screaming headlines reporting racist outbursts or hate crimes in our own country.
By ISI LEIBLER
Brushing aside the public’s educational needs, security represents perhaps the lowest point in Barak’s self-centered career.
By ARI HAROW
“Post-Zionism” is the moral argument against Zionism.
By MOSHE DANN
Poof! Suddenly Jordanian nationals were transformed into a ‘Palestinian nation, Jordanian territory into a ‘Palestinian homeland'.
Over 200 persons from both sides of the Green Line convened at Jerusalem’s Leonardo Hotel and were presented with material.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Into the Fray: It is time to have a clear-headed, hard look at reality: The two state solution is dead.
If Arab claims are valid and the government built illegally, then both Jews and Arabs are entitled to compensation.
The international community relishes reviling ultra-tolerant Israel while it ignores and even justifies crude Arab racism.