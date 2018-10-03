03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Right now I am thinking about what is going on and the love that is over Israel and all about Jerusalem,” said the first US president to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Pence is expected to meet with Israeli, Palestinian and Egyptian leaders during his trip to the region.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Social media followers attack the Trump family with antisemitic comments following tweets wishing everyone a Happy Hanukka.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Many thought a showdown with the police was imminent after the community voted 58-20 against an initial proposal to resettle the families on a nearby plot of land.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Hanukka gelt might just be the key to teaching about charitable giving.
By AARON KATSMAN
100 years to city's capture and Trump recognition means future keeps on getting brighter.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
City fire and police officials confirmed that a Hanukka menorah sparked the blaze at around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
By JTA
World Bnei Akiva members visit sites that suffered natural and human devastation this year
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A swastika was drawn on the menorah and a substance that looks like blood was splattered over it.
The German port city is now home to roughly 3,000 Jews.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"In Kolkata, where so many of us lived for so many years, there is all the infrastructure present for the Jewish community to become a vibrant community once more."
The Polish President hosted an annual Hanukka celebration at his palace.
The small Jewish community of Montenegro is lighting a candle to keep traditions alive.
Djerba is not a Jewish community to be pitied, but one to admire, and live up to. They have chosen to not only stay alive, but to thrive.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
In Jerusalem, the official state candle-lighting ceremony was, for the first time, dedicated to survivors.
From deadly antisemitism to the triumphs of Jewish life after the Holocaust, these stories all paint an indelible picture of the 20th century Jewish experience.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
A representative from Guinness World Records certified that the formation was indeed the largest one in the world.
"On this holiday, we are proud to stand with the Jewish people who shine as a light to all nations."
The wildly popular Jewish a cappella group is currently on tour.
By AMY SPIRO
Over the next 8 days, we will stream live from remote Jewish communities worldwide to show that although small in numbers, our love of tradition is strong and our light will never be extinguished.
Hanukka was celebrated and observed throughout the war, in the ghettos and even in the camps, people hoping beyond hope that the suffering would end and believing that they would be free once again.
By HADAR BEN-YEHUDA / NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL
One family woke up to a Hanukka surprise when vandals turned their 7-foot-tall, PVC pipe hanukkia into a swastika.
The Tunisian assailant, 24-year-old Anis Amri, was shot dead by Italian police in shootout last Friday after a European-wide manhunt.
By REUTERS
La fête des Lumières est une célébration particulièrement populaire dans la culture américaine. Comment en est-on arrivé là ?
By DAVID GEFFEN
By YAD EZRA V'SHULAMIT
Preparing for a safe and celebratory holiday doesn't have to be stressful.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Long-term emissary merges best of US and Israeli traditions.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Theocracy, democracy and Halacha
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
The Ethiopian Festival was made possible by the Jerusalem Development Authority, which makes available up to $200,000 for high-level events that are not already sponsored by the Culture Ministry.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Open Holidays celebrates Jerusalem’s diversity through its many holiday activities.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
In the Diaspora, the potato pancake was the star of Hanukka.
By SARAH LEVI
The ‘In Jerusalem’ annual round-up finds that Kadosh’s sufganiot are heavenly and advises against saying bon appétit at Le Moulin Doré.
By GIL HOFFMAN
By JOANNA SHEBSON
The American Colony Hotel goes all out for the holiday season, including its excellent weekly buffet.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By MICHAL GALANTI
Rachelle Fraenkel's son, Naftali, was abducted and killed by Hamas terrorists, and the strength of her spirit despite living through one of the worst tragedies to befall a parent inspired a nation.
"Hanukka is the happiest and the saddest holiday for these children."
“There is now a gaping hole in the middle of the playground,” the children wrote. “We thank God that no one was injured and that all our toys remained intact.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Donuts, latkes, chocolate coins… Hanukkah has some of the best – and least healthy – holiday food. Check out our ideas so you can end the holiday with lighter delicious alternatives.
By JUDAICA WEB STORE
The broadcast from these two cities highlights the very miracle of Hanukka — that despite the strength and will of our enemies, Jewish life remains alive across the globe.
Israeli politicians light up for the Festival of Lights.
The menorah dates back to between the 2nd and 4th centuries CE.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Lions will play the Judean Rebels on Thursday night in the annual Jerusalem derby Hanukka Bowl.
The Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival begins on the 16th.
By HANNAH BROWN
Worthwhile initiative led by Israeli women, Jews and Arabs together.
By ADAM MONTEFIORE
During Hanukka 1932, the family took a now-famous photograph of the hanukkia positioned on a window ledge, beyond which the Nazi flag could be seen
By JEREMY SHARON
Hinam launches joint lighting ceremonies around the country
Although Rivlin planned to be in Beit El, the outcome of the UNSC vote prompted him to emphasize that he will go there specifically to join in the Hanukka celebrations.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Night Light Festival illuminates streets with food, music and art.
Music, art, light instillations, and holiday foods will mark the neighborhood festivities.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
The search for the perfect doughnut in Jerusalem.
Jerusalem's Hutzot Hayotzer has become a unique art hub, where the artists specialize in contemporary Judaica and Jewish ceremonial art, using both advanced and ancient techniques
Jewish educational organization brings light to a darkening world
By YAEL KATZWER
A new mindset is required ahead of Hanukka, Christmas and New Year
By BENITA LEVIN
During his spirited romp through 13 countries, Adam Valen Levinson manages to celebrate Hanukka in Abu Dhabi.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Growth, transformation and renewal can take place on numerous levels only when we appreciate that transitions are often an opportunity.
By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH
Many cultures have a similar practice, which probably originated in sympathetic magic. In an attempt to encourage the sun to shine longer, you light fires.
By REUVEN HAMMER
But with Hanukka candlelighting, we turn outward
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Ahead of Hanukka, Yad Vashem has created an online exhibition of ‘silent witnesses.’
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
Wooden hanukkiot were made right after World War II when the sources of metal had diminished.
Abigail Pogrebin takes on an entire calendar of Jewish observance, and discovers self-reflection and spirituality
By NICOLE BAUKE
A few fun ideas for the last day of Hanukka that won’t break the bank.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Taking a look at how some Israelis in Germany preserve – and adapt – their holiday traditions in a non-Jewish environment.
By ORIT ARFA
Here’s how to make this holiday the ‘festival of delights.’
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Now that it’s here, we can get down to business and fry up some incredible goodies for the Festival of Lights.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
With light as its symbol, the real miracle is that the light in the Jewish soul is never extinguished!
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Our challenge today is to recognize that diversity is not a liberal value; it is the way of the world.
By MICHAEL M. COHEN
The Israeli version of the doughnut, the sufgania, is a solid round ball of dough, unlike the modern, American- style doughnut with a hole in the center.
By LES SAIDEL
Is Bar Rafaeli moving closer to religion?
By MIKI LEVIN/MAARIV
These are the best videos to get you into the holiday mood.
Find out which flavor of the Hannuka donut best suits your personality!
The Chief Rabbinate and Israel’s religious establishments should stop battling windmills.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Trump’s gift was recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his decision to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The Soviet Jews have played a significant role in making the Christmas tree kosher.
By LEV STESIN
Although Jewish life in Thessaloniki flourished, the community was often faced with the threat of destruction throughout history, and survived.
By ELIAS MESSINAS
Jews in the Diaspora deal with this question every day; it goes to the essence of their identities.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
To “speak peaceably” means to incorporate patience, understanding and consideration. Most important, to “speak peaceably” means to listen attentively.
By SHALOM HAMMER
While there was great rejoicing in this particular area of the world during Christmas 1917, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular have less cause for rejoicing at Christmas 2017.
It is a simple fact that there has never been a people more devoted to a city than the Jewish people are devoted to Jerusalem.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Happy Hanukka.
Imposing Maccabean will by force alone, rather than reaching national consensus in a more brotherly fashion, exacted a heavy price.
By STEWART WEISS
‘The Hasmonean War was primarily directed against Jews and not against Greeks… meaning the Hellenistic Jews’ (Yeshayahu Leibowitz)
By MATAN PELEG
Hanukka is the perfect time to reinforce the mutual responsibility between Israel and the Diaspora. Let us find the ways to strengthen it, before it is too late.
By ELIEZER SHENVALD
Eight days of Hanukka – and a lifetime of in-laws.
By HERB KEINON
When my parents moved to Jerusalem, they adopted the local practice of lighting the candles outdoors in a special glass case.
By LIAT COLLINS
Judaism is not a religion that is based on the supernatural, that relies on miracles... And yet the Jewish tradition is full of miraculous occurrences.
You could spend the entire workday responding on social media to unpleasant comments.
By BARBARA SOFER
Thus Christmas was part of our lives, a celebration of the family’s matriarch: Yvette (nee Camhi) Nahmia.
By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Jewish acapella group puts a new spin on Passover.
News briefs from around the nation!
"Hanukka could teach us how to deal with a multicultural world."
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
The story is a challenge to us to keep that divine light burning by our actions and our aspirations.
The next "First Family" celebrates the Jewish festival of lights.
News briefs from around the nation.
This week the usual column of ‘Wine Talk’ puts on its special Hanukka costume and discusses some of the secrets of olive oil.
By Adam Montefiore