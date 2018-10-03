hate crime

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
American and British far-rightists were stripped of Twitter's account verification mark after Twitter was attacked over the implication that the mark is also a content endorsement.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
So far in 2017, there have been 53 antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts K-12 schools, an increase of more than 60 percent over the 33 school-based incidents.
By GERRY TUOTI / METROWEST DAILY NEWS
Police deny report of not intervening in Lehava assault that led to one victim hospitalized.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Arab vehicles in French Hill targeted in latest wave of suspected hate crime attacks.
Over the past two years, pro-Israel activists have obtained dozens of rulings, legal opinions and injunctions against BDS in Spain.
By JTA
Justice Department statement does not say whether 19-year-old Israeli citizen would be extradited to the United States.
By REUTERS
In one tirade against his biological mother, Cruz said: “My real mom was a Jew. I am glad I never met her,” according to CNN.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The step is one of several that Twitter said it would take to crack down on white nationalists and other violent or hateful groups.
Jews also were the most targeted religious group, followed by Catholics and Muslims, despite perceptions of a rise in Islamophobia.
Over half of religiously-motivated crimes targeted Jews, and a further 25% targeted Muslims, according to the FBI's latest data.
By YAIR ETTINGER
This is the first time the temple had been targeted by a Hate group.
Swastikas were found in two separate incidents in New York in the last week.
Racist flyer campaigns have become widespread across the US recently, and while protected under free speech, the hateful letters arose fear and revulsion.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
At least seven businesses received threatening flyers with an image of a swastika that also said "out with the Jews."
By JOY BERNARD
Images of Adolf Hitler along with the phrase “finish what he started” were taped to doors and windows in and around the campus multicultural center.
By LOUIS SAHAGUN/LOS ANGELES TIMES
Jewish leaders said that King, who was interviewed by the local media in front of his defaced home wearing a kippah, is not Jewish.
Holocaust Survivors send a message about hate from their own lives in a video by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Berlin resident Shahak Shapira spray-painted scores of racist tweets at the entrance to Twitter's offices.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“Zio tears replenish my electrolytes,” tweet Dyke March organizers.
By BEN SALES/JTA
The state police hate crimes unit has been involved in the investigation.
Bongani Masuku called for Jewish lives to be made "hell" among other incendiary remarks.
By EYTAN HALON
"Sarah died as the media remained quasi-indifferent.”
Local firefighters said multiple vehicles in the parking lot at the Chabad Jewish Center of Las Vegas and Southern Nevada were torched late on Monday night.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Police arrest 6 for ‘nationalistic crimes’ in ‘price tag’ spree
By MELANIE LIDMAN AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
State Department calls for both sides to show restraint and to restore calm after "price-tag" attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Firefighters find anti-Muslim graffiti, "price tag" written on walls of out-of-use mosque; Palestinian vehicles set ablaze.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Presidential tweet came after Muslim group leader said Trump has stirred up bigotry and racism in America.
Tensions have been high in London since murder of UK soldier; far-right English Defence League denies Islamic center arson.
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Men had posted pamphlets with title "Death Penalty?" featuring mannequin hanging from a noose and saying gays would go to hell.
Home Secretary issues order making it a criminal offense to associate with Muslims Against Crusades.
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST, CORRESPONDENT
Local pols buck boycott of Israel – and buy shoes.
By RICKY BEN-DAVID AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Warning is fifth to reach Manhattan house of worship since past summer; report shows hate crimes in NY increased by 14% in 2009.
By JORDANA HORN, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Attack on building in Iranian neighborhood marks sixth attack on mosque in Germany's capital this year.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Islamic center targeted in apparent hate crime after a teen who occasionally worshiped there was accused of planning terror attack.
Amsterdam weighs use of undercover police to combat anti-Semitic acts.
“death to Jews," reads a graffiti that was recently discovered in the Old City of Jerusalem.
By UDI SHAHAM
Jerusalem’s second annual Shira Banki memorial will be held on Tisha Be’av
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
A synagogue in the capital was the target of an ominous hate crime.
"Even in the midst of Pride we must work on behalf of our brothers and sisters in Chechnya."
By ARIANE MANDELL
The perpetrators spray-painted hateful graffiti on the walls and set fire to two vehicles.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
18-year-old indicted for beating Arab man he believed was dating a Jewish woman.
Delivering opening remarks, Yuval Rotem, director-general of the ministry said youth spend some nine hours a day on social media so there needs to be a coordinated response.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Mayor Bloomberg says "there is no place for acts of hate in New York City," following vandalism; police investigating as hate crime.
Ben Zyskowicz is assaulted by man shouting anti-Semitic slurs; prominent politician unhurt.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Judge says of attack that left 17-year-old Jamal Julani seriously wounded: Youths were motivated by hatred and carried out a lynch.
4th person - a well-known member of the LGBT community - also brought in for separate crime believed linked to motive for shooting.
By BEN HARTMAN
Eritrean national tells police he was walking in south Tel Aviv park when he was set upon without cause by three teenagers.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND BEN HARTMAN
Remand extended for woman suspected of trying to hamper investigation and helping in conspiracy behind attacks on African migrants.
Suspect is member of organization which provides security services to Jewish population in Brooklyn, wanted for attacking African-American.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Over 5,000 marchers expected to participate in parade; activists to push for hate-crimes bill making attacks against homosexuals a serious crime.
If anyone is “lacking in moral leadership and empathy” for the victims of hatred, it’s surely the liberal rabbis.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
We Jews must also deal with hate; for we, too, have been infected with the disease, albeit in a much less violent form.
By STEWART WEISS