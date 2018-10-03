03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In a healthy show of democracy, politicians within several political parties publicly bickered about their budgetary positions.
By NIV ELIS
All you need to know about the upcoming election.
By LAURA ROSBROW
Defense Ministry asks for a week's delay to "study the bill"; IDF, Bayit Yehudi oppose the proposal.
By JEREMY SHARON
Herzog says Netanyahu's policies are endangering Israel, calls on Livni and Lapid to back him as prime minister.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Presidential hopeful says he will focus on educational and social problems if elected president.
Shaked: Left having tough time because its partner for peace ran
away; Herzog calls for Livni, Lapid to leave government
Bill’s author, proponents from Hatnua are concerned that Bayit Yehudi is trying to earn time in order to stymie legislation.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Hatnua MK says he's more experienced than anyone else running; Livni says entire faction will give him their support.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
On Knesset's 65th birthday, public faith in legislature at 13-year high, but it is still least-trusted public institution.
Legislation would allow court to stop president from pardoning murderers with nationalist motivation.
Justice minister: Giving speeches isn't enough, Labor must act.
Bennett: 'Creeping intifada' in West Bank must be stopped.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFMAN
Bayit Yehudi advises Livni not to sow fear, says world knocking on Israel's door to learn from country's innovation.
By HERB KEINON
Despite tensions between coalition partners, veto against "Amar bill" withdrawn as legislation passes preliminary reading.
Bennett to appoint women to rabbinate electoral panel, vetoes Stern Bill while Hatnua vetoes Amar Bill.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND JEREMY SHARON
Lapid vows no compromise; Peri insists on criminal sanctions.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Lapid threatens to leave gov't over criminal sanctions on haredi draft dodgers; Ya'alon: We will find a compromise, draft legislation.
Ya'alon, Yesh Atid clash on criminal sanctions for draft-dodgers.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN, LAHAV HARKOV, AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Ya'alon, Yesh Atid disagree on criminal sanctions for draft-dodgers; Likud: Yesh Atid overreacting to distract from budget criticism.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Legislation would raise threshold, limit number of ministers; Yesh Atid, Hatnua intend to revamp bill.
At Hatnua faction meeting, justice minister praises Kerry for efforts to restart peace process, says time for 2-state solution now.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND DANIEL CLINTON
Finance minister to meet with PM over budget cuts only after meeting with BOI governor later this week.
By LAHAV HARKOV, JPOST.COM STAFF
PM knows he needs to succeed in building a strong, stable government, because US president Barack Obama is coming to Israel just four days after the deadline for forming a coalition.
The Tzipi Livni Party head warns PM "leading to an end of the Jewish state," asserts Israel has a legitimate Palestinian peace partner.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Tzipi Livni Party leader charges Likud with placing Jerusalem at forefront of international attention in order to win votes.
A moins de deux mois des élections, Tzipi Livni, co-candidate du Camp sioniste pour le poste de Premier ministre par rotation, répond aux questions du Jerusalem Post
Des femmes, des jeunes et un agenda socio-économique irréfutable. Cela suffira-t-il à assurer une victoire au chef de file du parti travailliste ?
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,SYLVIE BERGER
Le mariage est consommé. Itzhak Herzog et Tzipi Livni se présentent sur une liste commune et tentent de former un bloc de centre gauche pour détrôner Netanyahou
Shamir: Ministry will find the appropriate balance between human needs and protecting animals.
By sharon udasin
Nutrition is not the only factor driving obesity, which has grown to epidemic proportions in the Western world.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Target is to change gradually to help consumers, who might reject food with significantly less salt than they are used to.
Surgery was performed on Thursday but announced on Saturday night when it was determined that patient was doing well.
By JUDY SIEGEL
MK Sheetrit picked up on the idea raised by Channel 2’s morning news program.
After pushing through a reform in the conversion law, Hatnua MK Elazar Stern wants to take on
kashrut licensing and the issue of Shabbat in the public sphere.
Ex-chief of staff reportedly turns down spot.
Nachman Shai follows in footsteps of PM Netanyahu, who raised more than a million shekels from several wealthy Americans.
Parties say 'Zionist Camp' is not their official name; Bayit Yehudi says Ben-Gurion is turning over in his grave.
When Labor leader Isaac Herzog said that he was going to the Saban Forum in Washington to “work on his couplehood” with Hatnua head Tzipi Livni, there were a lot of men who probably cringed.
Sheetrit is the most recent Hatnua lawmaker to bow out of politics.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Mitzna praises Livni-Labor union, says joint list has genuine chance to defeat Netanyahu.
Livni will announce her candidates for the Knesset on Tuesday, following the return from abroad of MK Amram Mitzna.
"The bill helps our brother-converts to experience the conversion process in a positive and supportive way in accordance with Jewish law," Bennett says.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Hatnua MK says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s UN speech was no better than that of Mahmoud Abbas, who accused Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
Leaders of Israel's two largest parties would face off in a run-off race for PM in the next election if a new electoral reform bill becomes law.
Currently there are only four conversion courts in the country in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Ashkelon and 31 rabbinical judges for conversion.
According to MK Elazar Stern’s bill, the only requirement for a restaurant or other business to get kosher certification would be to serve kosher food.
Bayit Yehudi blocks portion of bill for municipal rabbi reforms, claiming it's not well thought out and was not coordinated with the party.
Hatnua MK Elazar Stern says law would strengthen Hebrew calendar's role in enhancing state's Jewish calendar.
Hatnua and Bayit Yehudi spar over bill to allow civil unions after ministerial committee choose not to vote on bill.
Ya'alon objects to criminal sanctions against haredim refusing to serve; Hatnua demands extending service in Hesder program.
By JEREMY SHARON, LAHAV HARKOV
Bayit Yehudi, Yisrael Beytenu to demand Arabs serve as much as haredim; Likud to push for less anti-haredi legislation.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND JEREMY SHARON
Both Labor and Likud got their campaigns under way by declaring they would be in power come March 17.
I’m writing in regard to the article “Hatnua MK Stern drafts bill for burial of gentile soldiers alongside Jewish counterparts.”
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
We are entitled to demand that our political representatives behave as patriotic Israelis, suspend their differences and collaborate to promote the national interest.
By ISI LEIBLER