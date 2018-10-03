03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
TIP FOR THE WEEK: You will work better this week if you are surrounded by lovely people and lovely things.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Take your time; accumulate information and check your options.
Astrology for the week of June 30, 2017.
Tip for the Week: Super sensitive…you could misunderstand a glance or a word out of place. It’s just you feeling fragile.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Take a moment to organize your thoughts…and then speak.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: A word in haste could cause problems down the road. Think twice and choose what you say carefully.
Astrology for the week of March 22, 2013.
Astrology for the week of November 23, 2012
Astrology for the week of November 16, 2012
Astrology for the week of October 5, 2012
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Before saying anything you will regret, take a step back and think it over once again.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Pure logic doesn’t do it for you this week. Intuition and gut feelings are what you need to pay attention to.
Tip for the Week: Some days you feel as strong as iron and others as fragile as glass.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good week for reflection and contemplation. Take your time.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Think twice before making any serious commitments this week. There is plenty of time to act once you are secure in your decision.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Take your time. Think things through carefully. Finally, announce your decision.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: This is a lovely week for mingling with people and enjoying yourself with friends.
Tip for the week: This is the week for taking control rather than standing in someone else’s shadow.
Tip for the week: This week your days will be balanced between what you have to do and what you want to do.
Tip for the week: Energy surge expected by Tuesday, so save heavy work until then.
This is the week for deep and serious thinking. There are still a few parts of the puzzle which need to be found before you make your final decision.
Tip for the week: Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. The stronger you are this week, the better.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Changes are on the way. Change of thought. Change of feeling. Take your time.
Tip for the week: Extremely sensitive and thin-skinned, this week you wear your heart on your sleeve.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Think, feel, then act.
Tip for the week: Time to come back down to earth and take care of business.
So much is going on this week that you are going to have to be especially organized if you want to get everything done on time.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Stop and smell the roses. Things are a lot better than you hoped.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Trust your intuition.
TIP FOR THE WEEK:It feels like a heavy weight has been lifted. Time to stand tall and give thanks. May we be written up and inscribed for a healthy, happy new year!
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Flashes of intuition, exciting ideas, intense emotion and even anger are expected during the week. Pace yourself.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Things are falling into place – trust yourself and be confident.
Tip of the week: Great week for socializing, be it for personal or professional reasons.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Busy week. Try to be flexible and plan accordingly.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Get ready to make your move!
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Delays, some confusion and a few bumps along the way expected. Nothing serious, nothing permanent and nothing to lose sleep over.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: This is a perfect week for tying off loose ends.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Think big!
TIP FOR THE WEEK: It may feel that your emotions are riding on a very steep rollercoaster this week. Take deep breaths.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good week to indulge a fantasy or two!
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good time for thinking out of the box! Great ideas are waiting to be discovered.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Hard work works better than relying on luck right now.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: As difficult as it may seem, now is the time for being passive rather than active. You will have your say soon.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Although you would really like to save the world, try working on something smaller and more realistic.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Rush of energy is just what you need to get a project up and running.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Dreaming is good…but making your dreams come true is better.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: If it seems too good to be true…it probably is. Take your time.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: If you don’t need it…don’t buy it.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: The time is right to harness your knowledge and begin a new project!
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Shift of energy expected during the middle portion of the week, so if you have something pressing to attend to don’t put it off.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Not everything may go your way this week…deal with it.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Time for some serious thinking as you begin contemplating plans for your future.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: You need more space and quiet emotional time to do your best work this week.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: The beginning of this week brings changes in thoughts and feelings. Enjoy!
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good week to get out there and shine!
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Time to take a breather from all the extracurricular activity.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: By conserving your energy and focusing on your target, you will enjoy a job well done.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: The time is right to commit yourself to a goal you have been considering for some time now.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Your sense of fair play will stand you in good stead this week.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Your sense of fair play grows stronger as this week progresses.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: The middle of this week brings a change in attitude, a rush of energy and desire to move forward with plans.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: With the planet Jupiter now in the sign of Libra for the first time in 12 years we can expect a year of fortune blended with balance and fairness where partnerships are accented.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Take your time and think twice before making a serious commitment.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Green light for working on old projects, yellow and red light for starting anything brand new.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: If you are not completely confident in your choice, then postpone making any important decision…this is NOT the time for relying on your luck!
Tip of the week: :Your search for knowledge is limitless at this time. However, in your enthusiasm, you may reveal too much. Choose your words carefully.
Tip for the Week: Take your time. Everything is set in motion and when the time is right things will begin to fall into place.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: If it sounds or looks too good to be true, it probably is.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Use your energy wisely and, wherever possible, pace yourself.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Enjoy yourself with good friends and family.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Get ready for some busy days this week.
Tip for the Week: Super-sensitive this week you will do well not to wear your heart on your sleeve.
Tip of the Week: Pace yourself. You have plenty of time, so there is no need to rush into making a hasty decision.
Tip of the Week: Take time off this weekend to catch up on some much-needed rest.
Tip for the Week: Things are moving slower than expected, but this is not the time for forcing the issue.
Tip for the Week: This is a time for contemplation rather than action.
Tip for the Week: Pace yourself this week as a drop in energy expected.
Tip for the Week: Sunday and Monday you need to get your priorities straight before making any commitments.
Tip for the week: Change is expected toward the end of the week.
Tip for the week: Time to re-examine your actions and look for something you missed or forgot to do.
Tip for the week: Take a moment to double check your facts. Things may not be as they seem.
Tip for the week: Good week for reflecting and considering your next move.
Tip for the week: Good time for thinking out of the box!
Tip for the week: Take advantage of a window of opportunity which opens during the middle portion of this week.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Things begin moving forward albeit a little slower than you had hoped.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: The time is right to harness your knowledge and begin and begin a new project.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Like dominoes, everything is beginning to fall into place.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good week to accent the positive and eliminate the negative by simply smiling and walking away.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: For the time being, keep your thoughts to yourself.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: You may need a little more time before finalizing a decision.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Keep your wits about you when walking through crowded places.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: By the middle portion of this week you will feel a shift as things finally begin to move forward.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: You’re your time, ask questions, think things through and you will know when the time is right to make your move.
Your weekly horoscopes.
What does this week hold for you?
TIP FOR THE WEEK: If you don’t need it, don’t buy it.