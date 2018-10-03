03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Some 100,000 residential units around the country are being used as offices instead of living spaces.
By NIV ELIS
Finance Minister Yair Lapid, who chairs the committee, said lowering housing prices was one of the biggest tests of his budget.
Bank emphasizes that while the annual rate of increase in house prices continues to be high – an annualized rate of 15.3% – it expects the increase to slow “over the course of the coming year.”
By NADAV SHEMER
Researchers find that while home prices in August 2010 were somewhat higher compared with the long-term fundamental factors, they did not deviate from levels in previous episodes.
By GUY KATSOVITCH/GLOBES
Housing prices increased by 14% over the 12- month period ending in April, marking a slowdown from the 20% rise recorded for 2010 as a whole.
Fourth month of year also saw decrease of 31% in purchases, says ministry survey.
Despite a CBS report to the contrary, home prices are falling, Steinitz tells ‘Post.’
By SHARON WROBEL
Tax on capital gains made from sales of land to be cut from 45% to 20%; govt. hopes it will encourage sale of 1.9 million dunams of private land.
Bank of Israel governor says,"We have to choose between a healthy American economy with a few problems with the exchange rate, and an American economy that isn’t growing and us feeling the effect here."
By OMER RABIN / GLOBES
On Tuesday, the Knesset's housing lobby is planning a day of hearings to mark the five-year anniversary of the housing protests.
The fact that more units are taking off and are in the pipeline should eventually ease the pressure that's been pushing housing prices ever-higher.
Michael Gross: ‘The solution exists’ to the country’s greatest socioeconomic problem.
Yhe proposed regulations would considerably decrease property tax rates on photovoltaic and solar-thermal rooftop and field installations.
By SHARON UDASIN
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that Israel's economy could withstand that kind of investment, as well as the negative repercussions associated with falling home prices.
Keeping construction levels high is a crucial element in reeling in the soaring price of housing.
Housing prices went up 4.4 percent in the past year, compared with previous rate of 3.4 percent.
First of plans will broaden a mechanism for doling out subsidized state land to developers who promise the lowest cost for their units.
The exclusion of the Environmental Protection Minister from the Housing Cabinet raised concerns from green groups.
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
Uri Ariel says government decisions harming housing market, encourages MKs to work to reverse them.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Coalition agreement between Netanyahu, Lapid calls for implementation of measures to deal with the soaring price of housing.
Netanyahu calls on tent demonstrators to support his land reform proposal; Attias says plans to build apartments in periphery.
By BEN HARTMAN AND HERB KEINON
Une fois de plus, la campagne a délaissé les thèmes sociaux. Mais un jour viendra peut-être où la cherté de la vie reprendra ses droits. Et où l’électeur aura droit à de vrais débats
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Peu importe qui dirigera la prochaine coalition, il est temps de trouver une solution à la crise du logement
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
State comptroller blasts Housing Ministry for failing to provide public housing to the eligible population.
It takes a lot of money to live in dignity as you get old. But you need even more to do so within the shelter of protected housing.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The question remains: How big will apartments be in years to come?
By LIOR REGEV
Up until 2009- 2010, most of the housing units being built in Israel formed part of low-rise buildings of one to four stories, despite being one of the most urbanized countries.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The neighborhood’s housing shortage is increasing as many families seek to move to Gilo, for reasons such as good educational institutions, relatively low housing prices and public transportation.
Though the whole affair seemed like a round of poker in which all the players were waiting to see who would show their hand first,
The verdant Nayot and Naveh Sha’anan are near some of the city’s best-known landmarks.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Politicians from across the spectrum blame each other.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Koolanu leader unveils more details of his party's plan to tackle the housing crisis.
Koolanu's Kahlon calls for splitting credit cards from banks.
City Hall working with WeWork to introduce legislation approving co-living residents
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
According to the Jewish Agency, there currently is a waiting list of 27,000 low-income Israeli seniors, half of whom are Holocaust survivors, for subsidized housing.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Jerusalem and Washington representatives have convened to discuss how to increase "the availability of affordable housing" for Americans and Israelis alike.
By MICHAEL WILNER
'They run our lives and think they can do whatever they want.'
By UDI SHAHAM
“I won, but what about all the other people who tried?” MK Biran asks, criticizing Kahlon’s flagship project.
“The nation demands social justice, and this is a step on the way,” 2011 protests icon MK Stav Shaffir said.
Housing lottery draws 41,856 households who have signed up for the chance to buy some 15,000 apartments in 24 Israeli cities at significantly discounted prices.
The bill states that landlords are responsible for certain repairs in the rental property and may not demand a guarantee of more three months’ rent, among other provisions.
"De facto freeze" would affect Gilo, Har Homa and Pisgat Zeev.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon says the deal will provide a “boost” to solve the housing crisis.
By HERB KEINON
Four of the 2011 demonstrators who are MKs today put blame on Netanyahu for skyrocketing prices.
The original plan, approved in 1994, called for hotels and 1,600 single-unit homes to be built on a 30-hectare plot of land adjoining Achziv Beach near Nahariya.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Unprecedented measure intended to lower home prices for capital’s struggling young families.
“The ones who brought about this housing market is the state of Israel itself,” says Kahlon.
Rivlin addresses representatives of 20-plus social welfare organizations, most of which focus on the housing crisis, in advance of the second Housing Crisis Congress.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that the influx of workers would both reduce the labor costs of construction workers and expedite the process of building tall buildings by 20%-30%.
MK Cabel: For 20 years I have seen no change on the issue.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The law will go into effect on Wednesday June 24, not July 1 as earlier planned, if it passes its second and third readings in Knesset Monday as expected.
Under the plan, Finance Ministry will take control of the Building Planning Committee from the Interior Ministry.
All in all, construction began on 43,620 new apartment units.
While the 2011 protests swept the country and brought hundreds of thousands of people to protests in cities across Israel, at most there were only about two dozen tents at latest camp.
By BEN HARTMAN
Though the central problem in Israel’s housing market has been a shortage of supply, it is unlikely that these units will see the light of day anytime soon.
Consistent political instability, an inability to create and follow long-term plans, and bureaucratic disarray stand in way of addressing housing crisis.
The report is considered a bombshell in the election campaign.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Sources close to State Comptroller Joseph Shapira said the date for publishing the report was set before the election was advanced.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
In exclusive interview, the Zionist Union’s economist argues why his housing plan is best.
The four new 18-story residential towers will contain 405 units and cost 20-30% below market costs.
In 10 of the wells around the perimeter of the area, investigators identified "volatile and highly toxic, some even carcinogenic materials," head of Water Authority said.
Moshe Kahlon has bet his political chips on bringing down home prices. Will he succeed? Or will he become the latest politician to discover the Finance Ministry can be dangerous for his career?
Government spending on housing has fallen from 4.5 percent of total spending in 1999 to only about 1.5 percent today.
A different approach to the ongoing housing crisis.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
If Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu truly understood how tough it is for people to make ends meet, he shouldn't have waited for the public to explode in fury.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
Netanyahu betrayed his voters by failing to address domestic problems, but Livni contributed greatly to this failure.
By EVELYN GORDON
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
A relatively small town, Ness Ziona has some major advantages.
To house yourself you need to up the ante a bit – try two million shekels for one room. That includes a kitchen sink, but you’d probably want to renovate.
By PAMELA PELED
This suburb of Tel Aviv boasts gorgeous sea-views, reminiscent of the French Riviera.
After a 60-year decline, Haifa is on its way up.
The Jezreel Valley town’s low prices are attracting new residents.
Run by a foundation rather than an elected municipality, Caesarea’s housing prices have remained fairly steady.
Eight-page document calls for the government to exercise legislative control over housing prices in Israel.
PM says planning c'tees are among most cumbersome in world, need to be reformed; Steinitz: Housing prices likely to drop by end of year.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Finance minister says gov't trying to close a 10-year delay over housing issue, people who think problem can be solved quickly are "mistaken."
Protesters: Move to Wohl Rose Park meant to be in conjunction with housing-reform vote; J'lem mayor tells protesters to stay in IDF square.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
March ends at high profile Gindi Towers luxury complex, billed as a preview of larger protest slated to take place over the weekend.
Tel Aviv tent city residents address Knesset committee; Housing Minister announces 6,900 new homes.
MK Attias: This year the number of housing projects will surpass the demand, thereby cutting the ongoing shortage.
Fed up with high housing prices around the country, hundreds set up tent city, vow to stay until government presents a solution.
Disability activists and donors should drop by Kishorit, or an apartment like Danny’s, to get a crash course in what a real community looks like.
By HANNAH BROWN
Why should property rights be infringed because the finance minister wants to make a populist show of how he is taking steps to lower housing prices?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel needs to forgo the high yields it has been realizing on land sales and act on behalf of its citizenry.
By ROBERT GOLDBERG
In Judea and Samaria, large areas of uninhabited state land, survey land (undetermined ownership) and land within settlements are available for building.
By MOSHE DANN
Housing reform was supposed to have been a priority since the 2011 social protests.
These programs must all become part of a broader, macro-level housing policy with clear, quantitative goals.
Kahlon will be judged on the basis of how successful he is in reducing the price of housing, which was the main issue in his election campaign.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
While I recognize that housing is difficult for all, why is the problem more extreme in certain sectors of the population?
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Enormous amounts of time, energy and money are taken up by these land disputes.
A couple of weeks ago, there were those calling the demonstrators all sorts of names, from spoiled brats to anarchists.
By JEREMY RUDEN
You are lucky to live in a free society where you are rewarded for your hard work. Stop blaming the government and take control of your lives.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
I hope the government will not obligate me to rent out my imaginary apartment below the market price determined by the laws of supply and demand.