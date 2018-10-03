03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In the second such incident in a week, an IDF drone crashes in Gaza.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Origin of projectile not initially known.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
According to a former Israeli official quoted by Bloomberg, the Israeli drone strikes against militants in the Sinai peninsula were carried out with Cairo's blessing.
Reports state the drone fell in northern Gaza and is now in the hands of the al-Kassam Brigades.
Islamist group claims that Skylark 1 drone crashed into the Gaza Strip last month, which it then dismantled and rebuilt.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The IDF Spokesman’s Office declined to respond to the report.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
120 incidents have been or are in the process of being reviewed.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF conducting new drills.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF to deploy unmanned ground vehicles along Gaza border.
Al-Khatib's case has struck a chord with the Palestinians and many internationally because it is rare that Palestinian female minors are arrested.
A substantial change in the structure of the infantry will be made in the coming year, to increase the effectiveness of IDF attacks.
Golani platoon commander Or Carandish was injured during Operation Protective Edge, but his injuries didn't stop him from returning to the battlefield once he was healed.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Expert tells ‘Post’: Exercises are efforts to repair group’s military infrastructure.
Drone company commander tells ‘Post’ terror group will need years to rebuild.
Tehran claims it is extracting intelligence data from Israeli drone shot down by Revolutionary Guards; Iranian military official says drone is Hermes model with a combat radius of 800 kilometers.
Tehran claims it is extracting intelligence data from Israeli drone shot down by Revolutionary Guards.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
The lack of Siri functionality in Hebrew has been a sore spot for Hebrew-speaking Israelis,
By NIV ELIS
After Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle crashes in Gaza due to technical error, Kassam Brigades claims to have recovered drone.
By YASSER OKBI,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Pendant que les leaders politiques se chamaillent, la coopération de haut niveau entre Israël et les Etats-Unis se poursuit. Dernier fruit de cette alliance indéfectible : le F-35 nouvelle génération, qui veillera sur les cieux d’Israël
By SHLOMO MAITAL
In Lebanon and Gaza, artillery gunners, tanks and combat intelligence units will have to deal with a vanishing enemy in built-up areas.
The new version of the IDF’s Skylark will be able to fly further and send back higher-resolution pictures.
The IDF “has not developed a complete response” and “needs to immediately carry out more preparatory work” to address the issue.
Upgrades would bring the drone to the scale of the high-altitude long-range Global Hawk drone.
Hermes 900 "Kochav" drone had its first flight during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 over the skies of the Gaza Strip.
Incident marks the Sixth crash of a Sky Rider drone this year
Lt.Col. Reut Retig Weiss becomes second woman to ever be appointed commander of a combat unit
The IDF is investigating the cause of the crash.
By EYTAN HALON,ARIANE MANDELL
$400 million deal was inked in September 2015.
IDF: Issue already being addressed.
What will Israel do with $38 billion from the US?
By YAAKOV KATZ
"The missions are growing in number. I set out for this, instead of completing my service and being released from the military," she said.
The Drone Guard's sophisticated external hardware gives it the ability to "detect low signature, low-level and low-speed airborne targets" using 3D radars.
Israeli and American companies offer US military new loitering munitions.
T-Stamp payloads already operation in several IDF units and in US military.
Israeli F-15's escorted the plane to Ben Gurion International Airport without incident and the passengers disembarked.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,REUTERS
The tunnel is 30 meters deep, and was likely dug after the 2014 Operation Protective Edge, according to IDF assessments, though this has not been fully verified.
Now, the military is acquiring the trailers, which can carry 8 tons of logistical equipment, and be attached to all IDF tanks currently in service.
In Israel, it’s a given that foreign intelligence agencies active in the Middle East monitor Israeli military activities.
The Hermes 900 upgrades will help the IDF quickly monitor disappearing guerrilla-terrorist targets.
The Skystar aerostats are used by militaries for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and communications, as well as counter- IED missions.
Iran, Hezbollah and others have increasingly used drones – a technology significantly promoted by both the US and Israel.
The IDF ruled out the possibility that the drone was deliberately downed; says crash was due to technical malfunction.
"A good percentage of tunnel shafts have been identified by the Sky Rider drone unit," senior source says.
When you read the story, you notice that Abdullah accomplished everything by using Palestinian educational facilities.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR