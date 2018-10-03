idf veteran

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Whether credible or not, the plans never came into effect as Israel emerged victorious from the conflict.
By EYTAN HALON
Cap. Yochai Kalangel and Sgt. Dor Haim Nini lost their lives in the attack on the Lebanese border.
By BEN HARTMAN
Soldiers’ mental health files are not accessible to doctors and medics except when they get medications and when there is a doctor in a medical assessment committee.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The program encourages seniors to leave their homes and travel, consume culture, shop or simply enjoy life by offering them special discounts.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
During the 1976 Entebbe rescue operation, Lubrani flew from Tehran to Nairobi to arrange for the refueling of rescue planes that were returning to Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Oren Or Bittoun gives speeches around the world urging veterans to talk about their experiences.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"We could do more for you,” President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged, pledging: “And we will do more for you.”
Founded by three former elite IDF soldiers, ISRAEL-is aims to reach 50,000 soldiers a year
“Returned captives paid with their bodies and souls for the security of the state and its existence, and the state has the responsibility to help with their rehabilitation and welfare.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
The former IDF generals who formed the non-political movement both insist they are not entering politics.
By GIL HOFFMAN
‘Post’ tags along for joint navy and air force drill simulating medical evacuation of wounded.
Revealing new details from the ‘generals’ wars,’ Ze’ev Drory remembers Shomron, the former IDF chief of staff.
By EYAL LEVY
The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization made the summer special for children who have gone through an unspeakable loss.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
A crowdfunding page launched by the right-wing NGO My Israel last month to help make Ha’israeli’s home accessible raised over NIS 1.4m.
The campaign which includes a video entitled “Breaking the Silence hunters,” introduces three IDF soldiers who say they were continuously pursued by the organization.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
After agreeing to send lone remaining sons, families will not be able to change their minds.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Rivlin emphasized the importance of the role of the IDF in the security and survival of Israel.
By HANNAH BROAD
Tuesday's events will conclude on Wednesday evening with a candle-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl and will kick off the 68th Israeli Independence Day festivities.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Capt. Moshe Taranto was killed dealing with a Gazan tunnel; Since then, his commanding officer and family have formed a unique bond.
The reserve units are in their second year of stepped-up combat training, in line with recommendations made by Maj.-Gen. Roni Numa.
Ben-Gal fled the Nazis as a young boy and later found his purpose in the IDF, rising up the ranks to head the Seventh Armored Brigade during one of "the most difficult battles of the Yom Kippur war.
Bill seeks to “create social justice and fairness towards those who choose to serve.”
Doctor asked wounded soldier to hop on his injured leg.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
‘When I hear them talk about what happened to them, I feel like they are telling my story’
According to the State Comptroller report, so little progress was being made on the issue that in March 2012 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally intervened.
President Reuven Rivlin sends youngsters on a mission, in search of IDF heroes.
Amos Horev, commander of the Hulda Convoy, talks about the battle
by veterans against the plan to commemorate Rehavam Ze’evi in Sha’ar
Hagai, military ethics, rules of engagement and leadership.
Disabled IDF vets bond with foreign cyclists: To keep your balance, you must keep moving.
By BARRY DAVIS
David Wakstein, who was wounded in the Yom Kippur War and later became an artist, searches for the role of art as a means of expression.
In July 2006, Gal Hirsch led his division to war only to find not everyone was on the same page. Here is an excerpt from his new book:
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A man who moved quickly up the ranks of the IDF, who was like a father to his soldiers,
but had deep conflicts with Ariel Sharon and a hard time accepting criticism of his military decisions.
By URI MILSTEIN
Taking part in a seminal moment in Israeli history, Operation Entebbe veterans Sorin Hershko and Shai Gross reminisce about those fateful days, and their enduring friendship.
By YOAV SCHWARTZ,ASAF FINKELSTEIN
The Nine Lives band is the balm that soothes its musicians’ souls – helping these disabled IDF veterans find their way back to normal life.
After weeks of nonstop fighting, with friends wounded and killed before their eyes, no one can tell these young IDF soldiers their generation is spoiled and lacking values.
By AVIRAM ZINO
For Etay Ziv, wounded in Gaza in 2012, not receiving aid from the Defense Ministry feels like the unkindest cut of all.
By NATAN GALILI
Before you choose a side in any conflict you should learn about it.
By LEOR DIMANT
'We are brothers with the same fate,' says Staff Sgt. Brian Mast, who was seriously injured in Afghanistan, to former IDF soldiers at Beit Halochem in Tel Aviv
Organization pairs disabled American and Israeli soldiers in emotional and spiritual recovery program.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD