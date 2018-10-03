iran syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The greatest question for the incoming administration is how they form a cohesive policy on Syria, which Trump views as a mess America should avoid.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Experts debate whether Saturday's violence in Gaza is directly related to last week's exchange with Iranian forces in Syria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
"We take the threats to Israel seriously and we take a view that Israel has every right to defend itself from those threats."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Iran has created a foothold in Syria that only stands to grow stronger, warns Orit Perlov, an analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Unless a big change occurs in the near future, it is almost inevitable that a military campaign will take place on Israel's northern border.
By EYAL BEN-REUVEN
The question that leaves is: to what degree is the Syrian regime happy with Iran’s actions that cost it soldiers and pose a risk?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"The next incident is only a matter of time," the official warned.
For Israel, the next chapter in Syria’s war will be a nightmare scenario.
“Iran proved through its intervention in Syria that it incited hatred against Israel just to achieve its goals of keeping the regime in power.”
Some 20 Syrian air defense missiles were fired towards Israeli jets during missions over Syria.
"The squadron is ready and prepared for any task it is given," said Lt. Col. L., commander of the 113 squadron.
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
The prime minister's comments come after a dramatic day where Iran drone penetrated Israeli airspace, IAF raided enemy positions in Syria and an Israeli F-16I plane was downed.
By HERB KEINON
Saturday's escalation marks the first time in more than a decade that an Israeli jet has been lost during combat.
"The Israeli enemy has resumed aggression on some military positions in the southern region and our air defenses have responded to them and thwarted the aggression," a Syrian military source said.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Reports by unofficial media in Syria say that the target of the Israeli attack was an Iranian base in the Jamaraya region.
The pragmatic Sunni Arab countries – Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and several of the Gulf States – have understood that the main threat to the region, is not Israel.
Syria says all missiles fired by Israel were intercepted, and one plane was hit.
According to the report, the majority of sites allegedly targeted have one common feature.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
The images show administrative buildings and barracks on the base destroyed by the airstrike.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has repeatedly warned of Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Jerusalem may be eyeing different redlines in Syria in hopes Moscow’s message to Assad will reduce Iran’s presence.
The defense minister’s comments go against the repeated warnings of the prime minister.
Eisenkot made the statement in a rare interview with Saudi-owned newspaper 'Elaph.'
The following are five reasons that Hezbollah’s latest statement has ramifications for Israel and the region.
Concern among officials about Iran’s influence – and what is believed to be its goal of forming a land corridor from Tehran to Beirut – has grown.
The Syrian news agency that broke the story did not say why the militants left their positions on their stronghold near the border.
By HAIM ISROVITCH/MAARIV ONLINE
Israel hopes, with the help of Russia and the United States, that enough pressure can be placed on Iranian-backed militias to the point where they can be removed.
Defense Minister said that Israel acts to prevent transfer of WMDs from Syria. As far as is known, it is the first time that a senior Israeli official expressed such a concern.
By YOSSI MELMAN
A military source stated that the mortar fire was likely accidental spillover from battles between Assad regime forces and rebels in Syria's civil war.
He did not clarify how he believed the developments established a link between Israel and islamist groups.
By REUTERS
Activists living in the coastal province of Latakia have alleged that Israeli made drones have been scouring the skies throughout Syria collecting information on rebel positions.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
US ups its troops in an increasingly complex battlefield and risks straining relations with Turkey.
“This incident proves that every one of these warnings proved true. Israel will defend its citizens and will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty,” UN Ambassador Danon said.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
A report by Channel 10 says the meetings focus on the "day-after" Syria returns to Assad's control.
Foreign reports say five IAF missiles damaged Iranian ammunition depot outside of Damascus
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Why did it take so long to target the facility and in whose interest was it to reveal the facility to the public?
The Iranian quest to turn postwar Syria into an Israeli war front provokes Russian strategy, threatens Syria’s reconstruction and brings to mind an economically bankrupt USSR’s imperial overstretch.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Sergei Shoigu's visit comes days ahead of Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's visit to Washington, DC.
"We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel," said the Israeli prime minister
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON
Former NSC head says Iranian nuke deal source of problems Iran is causing in region, and deal is "worse than we imagined."
Amidror, a fellow at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, said that Iran bears responsible for Syrian President Bashar Assad's actions.
With the end of the Syrian civil war presumably in sight, Israel and the other countries in the region are facing a serious question.
By SHARON UDASIN
The United Nations says 50,000 people remain in rebel-held Aleppo.
Leading Israeli analysts are not optimistic that the cease-fire will hold over the long run or lead to a peaceful political settlement of the war.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The ‘Greater Syria’ vision that guided Assad the elder is making way for a ‘Smaller Syria’ ploy in the service of an imperial Iran.
The UN Security Council on Saturday demanded a 30-day truce across Syria, as one of the deadliest air assaults of the seven-year war pounded the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus.
Israel will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from entrenching themselves in Syria, said Liberman.
The "Shadow War" between Israel and Iran has been going on for years, bringing us closer and closer to today's events and what is to come.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Iran is a key ally of the Syrian government in the seven-year civil war and it says it has no intention of withdrawing unless Syria requested it do so.
A statement at the conference will call for the lifting of unilateral sanctions and urge the West to help in the reconstruction of Syria.
The US and Russia, two world super-powers, and Turkey and Iran, the two regional Islamic powers, are locked into a deadly confrontation with no political issue in sight.
By ZVI MAZEL
In exclusive interview, recent visitor to Iran says people are demanding freedom and better living conditions, but they fear a crackdown and government informants.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday to discuss confronting Iran and its Lebanese Shi'ite ally Hezbollah.
The long-drawn civil war has brought nothing but suffering to the Syrian people.
Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over the growing Iranian presence on its borders and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria.
The Iraq-Saudi alliance is meant to anchor what may be a broader involvement of Saudi Arabia, not only in Iraq but also in eastern Syria.
Ties between the Shi'ite-led governments in Tehran and Baghdad have become stronger, and Iran has acquired growing influence in Iraq.
The swap seeks to benefit Iran's and Syria's power in the conflict and the region.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Iran has placed its military bases off limits also because of what it calls the risk that IAEA findings could find their way to the intelligence services of its US or Israeli foes.
Israel cannot expect Russia to act against Iran in Syria, says former US ambassador Robert Ford.
An Iranian military official claims to have evidence.
"The spilling of any pure blood will not go unanswered."
Kurdish, Arab fighters open offensive on Syria’s last ISIS stronghold, occupied since 2013.
In lightning offensive, Iraqi forces carve out strategic corridor from Baghdad to Syria.
“President Obama didn’t have to react to this particular case. Obama had a very different environment in 2013.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The United States and its allies say the Syrian military carried out a chemical attack that killed 87 people and wounded over 550 others, something Syria has already denied.
Israel’s Reform movement this year asked its members to dedicate the Sabbath before Passover to the Syrians and refer to them at least twice during the seder.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
Six years on from the start of Syria’s bloody civil war, Iranian machinations in the country have become the greatest strategic threat to Israel.
Sven Mikser's comments to the 'Post' come just ahead of Netanyahu-Putin meeting in Moscow.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The energy minister says that since the Iran has expanded operations all over the region ever since signing the nuclear deal.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Brunner was described as the right-hand man to Eichmann, a leading Holocaust architect who was captured in Argentina in 1960 and later hanged after a trial in Israel.
The US is the odd man out as Moscow works with Tehran and Ankara to map out Syria’s future.
The Syrian Army’s seizure of the rebel-held area in eastern Aleppo puts the Assad regime clearly on the ascendancy, but the civil war is far from over.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The UN human rights office cited reports that at least 82 people had been killed on the streets while fleeing or in their homes in four different neighborhoods in the last few days.
Locked out of the government system for several hours, Syrian officials turned to Facebook to deny any attack against Assad and update viewers on his current condition.
Along with omitting news of the ceasefire, the regime website and TV are projecting the theme of “We are winning the war and will fight on until victory.”
The Amnesty report documents 65 "torture survivors" who detail flagrant abuses by Syrian prison guards, including rape and beatings.
Efforts to end the war between Assad and Syrian rebels are a separate affair from the war against Islamic State and other terrorist organizations operating in Syria’s eastern provinces.
In Switzerland, UN, US and Russia deny negotiations have collapsed ; Ja’afari: HNC breached truce.
The recent upsurge in fighting has proven the most acute challenge yet to a cessation of hostilities deal agreed in February.
The government delegation would reject any attempt to include presidential elections on the agenda, he said.
Ten of the suspects were from Syria and the rest from Eritrea, Sudan, Nigeria, Georgia and other countries, he added, without going into further details.
Under the last five years of Assad's presidency, since an uprising first took root in Daraa in March of 2011, between 250,000 and 370,000 have been killed.
Israel’s primary interest in managing the current mind game with Iran in Syria is to minimize the threat to security interests while preventing all-out war with Hezbollah (let alone with Iran).
By OFEK ISH MAAS
The complex regional and international arena adds to the risks and dangers of all options for Israel.
By ISSAM ZEITUN
All in all Israel should not ignore Iran’s military presence in Syria. Yet because of the constraints and problems of such an Iranian deployment, it does not seem to be a major threat to Israel.
By EHUD EILAM
It seems that the time is coming when Israel, if it wants to stop Iran’s influence and consolidation in Syria, will have to become actively engaged in the Syrian quagmire.
By UDI DEKEL,ZVI MAGEN
“Russia now controls everything and the US is not interested in investing any capital with Syria.”
By KENNETH BANDLER
The shot was fired.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
It takes more time to prepare the nation, the government, the public, the US and the international community for war than to prepare the military.
By GAL PERL FINKEL
Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, and as the battles have encroached on the Israeli border, the period of utter calm along the Syrian-Israeli border, which has persisted for 40 years.
By SARIT ZEHAVI
Let us walk through this door holding each other by the hand.
By AKIL MARCEAU
It is important to raise our voices and speak to the international community so that people know that no one outside is helping us.
By NASIR PASHA KHALAF
There is a long-standing pattern of the US benefiting from Israeli innovations.
By JOHN GOLAN
Decent people, truly committed to working for a better society but who lack the arrogant showmanship of a Trump or a Netanyahu, will always find it hard to outmaneuver these people at the polls.
By JEFF BARAK
Hamdan told Iranian media that the visit’s main objective was reaching an understanding on the Syrian conflict.
By GRANT RUMLEY,AMIR TOUMAJ
"We went to watch... dolphins and we ended up in f**king Syria."