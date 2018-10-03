islam in europe

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Anti-Israel related antisemitism increased in 2017.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Sheikh Abu Bilal Ismail said in a fiery 2014 sermon at Berlin's Al-Nur mosque: “Oh, Allah, destroy the Zionist Jews, they are no challenge for you."
Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the international human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center had sharply criticized the Ulm authorities.
The event included work sessions that featured case studies and exchange of information on the status of religious freedoms in European countries and initiatives to limit them.
By JTA
New project seeks to increase monitoring of hate speech.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Islamic Tarbiyah Academy in Dewsbury, located in West Yorkshire England, is under scrutiny following allegations that the school is "promoting extreme Islam."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Anti-Defamation League director Abraham Foxman says Europeans “have to change the way they are managing and monitoring everyday society,” like Americans did after 9/11.
By SAM SOKOL
French are seeking answers in books teaching Islam following deadly attacks in nation.
L’histoire de l’occupation islamique au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique du Nord est un héritage funeste marqué par la violence, le chaos et la régression. Dans ce contexte, pourquoi l’Europe refuse-t-elle de voir que l’islam menace son avenir ?
By ZVI MAZEL
Malgré les attaques qui se succèdent sur son sol, l’Europe refuse d’admettre l’ampleur
de la gangrène terroriste
By ORIT ARFA
"Islamist radicalization is a threat to our society, and not just when it leads to violence. It's a challenge every time the law of the state is respected only if compatible with religious tenets."
By REUTERS
The local Christian couple had argued that the call to prayers violated their own religious rights.
"You allowed your mind to be poisoned by those who claim to be leaders," the judge told the killer.
"Acceptance and respect of Austrian values are basic conditions for successful cohabitation between the majority Austrian population and people from third countries living in Austria."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Hungarian FM: "Politics has raped European law and values."
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Wilders, a eurosceptic, anti-immigration fan of Trump, has dubbed the March 15 parliamentary election the start of a "Patriotic Spring" in Europe.
Geert Wilders leads the biggest political party in the Netherlands, which has a platform of banning mosques and the Koran.
Amnesty's report comes as terror attacks have fanned tensions over immigration, fueled the popularity of right-wing parties and made security a key theme in upcoming elections.
The larger European stage sees a wave of various forms of populism – including the extremism of Hofer – as a danger to Europe’s unification project.
Flyers from the movement said Germans were "becoming a minority" due to immigration and urged people to take action against "Islamisation".
The protest comes a week following the expulsion by Italian authorities of a Tunisian national who allegedly planned an attack on landmark monument.
Israeli Islam expert says: A phobia is something irrational, an imagined fear, while fear from Islam is real since it is based on terror.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The history of the 500-year-old ghetto shows that minorities can integrate and keep their identity.
The unidentified culinary student said that school officials forced her to violate her faith.
Israel to reopen Temple Mount after deadly Friday terrorist attack, nearly one thousand Jordanians protest over cancelled Friday prayers in Al Aksa, Prime Minister Netanyahu on state visit to France.
French anti-radicalization czar Muriel Domenach talks to the ‘Post’ about how to combat Islamism online and on the ground, and where France and Israel can cooperate.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Two books examine how the delegitimization of Israel commingles with anti-Semitism
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Only Arab cartographers, compasses, and navigators can lead the Arab world to a future that will be better than the past 100 years.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Former Pentagon official: Erdogan is trying to Islamize Europe quickly. That is what open borders would mean.
The AfD election manifesto says Islam is not compatible with the country's constitution.
As Islamic State consolidates in Libya, the potential this represents for severe disruption of European life should not be underestimated.
By JONATHAN SPYER
A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday.
The refugee crisis is now the worst in Europe since World War II.
Carbon dating says folios 1,370 years old; manuscript had been misbound with a later text.
A note on a tourist website in Italian suggests that because there is no documentation of Jews living there, “ghetto” may be a corruption of the Italian borghetto, “a settlement outside city walls.
By BARBARA SOFER
Unless the EU addresses its clear double standards, no video will be able to honestly speak to Israeli society, regardless of the narrator.
By ITAI REUVENI
Once true cause of radical Islamic terrorism is understood, West will realize that Israel is a valuable partner.
By GABRIEL ROSENBERG
Eyes are now set on the upcoming elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany, in which rightwing candidates are set to gain strength or even control of the government.
By ELIE PODEH
The reality is a world becoming more religious and hateful every day – and almost all of this hate is driven by Islamists.
Over the past three years, migrants from the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa have flocked to Europe.
By ARTHUR KOLL
When the history of the West is written it will say: they educated themselves to hate themselves and love what they hate about themselves in the other.
We may think that a war between Christians and Muslims has nothing to do with us, but as we all know, when there is trouble in the world, the Jews are held responsible.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
The San Bernardino and Orlando massacres are not isolated incidents; they are the beginning of a new, bloody era in America.
It is fundamental that people from all faiths and backgrounds work together in the spirit of pluralism and democracy to face these radical lurches with courage and build a better Europe for tomorrow.
By MUDDASSAR AHMED
Islam is to terror as rainfall is to flooding.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Symbolic surrender, such as covering up a painting, is as bad as surrendering the hard fought rights of women not to be groped en masse.
Islamists – whether in Paris or Palestine – seek martyrdom, murder alone being insufficient.
By QANTA AHMED
I told him that “Allahu Akbar” used to mean “God is great,” but today it means violence, blood and terrorism.
By RASHIDUL BARI
Godiva announced it will no longer produce liquor-filled desserts, leading some to claim the company is bowing down to Islamic law.
By HAGAY HACOHEN