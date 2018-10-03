israel and palestine peace talks

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The report claims a potential war would involve Israeli combat units across ground, naval and air forces.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD,AVRAHAM GOLD
“Allah has given this land to the Jewish people. Allah has given us the State of Israel,” said Rabbi Fleischer of Hebron.
By KELLY HARTOG
The official said that during the Cairo meetings Egypt expressed a strong desire to assist the United States’ peace efforts.
By JTA
"Serious peace process" defined as US and Israel supporting two-state solution.
By ADAM RASGON
US special envoy in Israel and West Bank for 'interim visit' to advance President Trump's goal of achieving peace.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Providing the Palestinians with autonomy, instead of statehood, in the West Bank, would prohibit such an option, says Education minister.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Will the pledges lead to concrete steps toward relaunching the diplomatic peace process?
By JPOST.COM STAFF
See how Zionist Union MK Erel Margalit responded to a verbal attack on Israel.
Israel and the Palestinians have not held direct peace talks since the collapse of US-sponsored negotiations in May 2014.
Abbas seemed to act like Trump was his personal savior, but will the unpredictable US president deliver for the embattled Palestinian leader?
By BEN LYNFIELD
The US president just jumped right in, erasing any concept of preconditions for talks.
Joint List MK wants to visit Palestinian terrorists in prison again.
By LAHAV HARKOV
PA official: "If the Arab League secretary-general is packaging that as a new plan, we have no problem."
Despite his atypical background, Greenblatt does enter the job with some fixed opinions and a vision for what America’s role should be in any peace talks.
Rajoub tells Post that Palestinian leadership is optimistic about the future.
The school’s mission is to make “education a force for peace and sustainability in the Middle East.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Palestinian leadership has lobbied vigorously for the conference for more than 18 months.
“I say to you that settlements on the land of the occupied State of Palestine are on their way out,” Abbas stated.
The US and Palestinian leaderships see eye to eye on settlements, but they are divided on a number of the remaining final-status issues.
I hope the Trump administration will understand, and act on, the reality that the real barrier to peace is the unwillingness of the Palestinian Authority to sit down and negotiate with Israel.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
"We want peace and you have your state and we have our state. Lets live side by side peace in stability.”
Fatah leaders including Zomlot say the upcoming Congress will be a turning point for Palestinian politics.
US Secretary of State John Kerry told Maariv: "I do not know what will happen next regarding the conference."
By GIDEON KUTS / MA'ARIV
Jerusalem is pushing for direct negotiations in place of the French plan.
EU and UN officials doubt that Israel and the Palestinians can come to a peace deal without the assistance of mediation.
Nachman Shai says Abbas has been given many chances to return to talks.
The two NGOs are set to address an informal session of the UNSC in New York on Friday, as it debates the question of whether West Bank settlements are a stumbling block to peace.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Both say they are ready to meet; Netanyahu in Holland ignores Dutch PM settlement lecture, says Israel "helping to defend Europe" from radical Islamic terror.
By ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
Leaders to address European Parliament; Factions warn against passage of NGO bill.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The two parties have remained in conflict for the past decade, after Hamas was elected into power in 2006, in Gaza.
PM’s office says the issue of the Arab Peace Initiative was not raised during his talks with the Russian president .
The communique said the participants reaffirmed “their support for a just, lasting and comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” Not exactly revolutionary stuff.
By HERB KEINON
At least two resolutions are currently under the pen related to the decades-old conflict: One being spearheaded by France, and the other by the the Palestinian Authority.
The interview furthermore explored the ostensibly tense relationship between US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Barghouti was sentenced to five life terms in prison for his role in terrorist attacks against Israelis during the Second Intifada.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
PA leadership waiting for clarification from visiting Vice President Joe Biden on whether reported plans for a UNSC resolution were true.
Likud Minister Elkin asserts that Israel will pay price for ensuing anarchy.
Beilin: PM may still withdraw from parts of West Bank; Arens: Negotiation advocates in fantasy land.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
European leaders remain willing to embrace PA president because they fear the alternatives could be worse, says former Dutch foreign minister.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Nickolay Mladenov talks to the ‘Post’ about a wide range of regional issues
Largement méconnu du public, Yitzhak Molkho est l'homme clé de la diplomatie israélienne depuis des décennies
Qui était réellement Yitzhak Rabin ? Ni un pacifiste, ni un idéaliste, ni même l’artisan des accords d’Oslo. Depuis 20 ans, Israël refuse de tirer les leçons du passé et réécrit l’histoire
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Trump’s lagging fortunes at home coincide with signs of stirring in the diplomatic process. Are the two connected?
At risk of losing American aid, the Palestinian leadership must make some tough decisions.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
“The US has chosen not to be a mediator for the peace process. We reject it as mediator. The US is with Israel and supports and backs it.”
US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, is expected to land in Israel on a work visit later this Monday.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
It might seem like a no-brainer, but it's nothing short of an epiphany.
Former US ambassador Dan Shapiro, in a conference call on Monday organized by the Israel Project, said these visits are further signs of Trump's seriousness “in trying to achieve the ultimate deal.”
As it turns 50, the formula’s future may be bleak, but its reward remains priceless
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Foreign Ministry: Peace with the Palestinians will be achieved only through two-way, direct negotiations.
What is 14 years between "frenemies"?
Preparing to host Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, the president's aides also cast doubt on the prospect of direct negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leadership.
The official’s comments came as New Zealand met with National Security Council head Yossi Cohen to discuss the country’s draft UN resolution calling on the sides to return to talks.
After failing to elect ‘anyone but Bibi,’ the get-out-the-vote campaign is returning to its roots in NGO OneVoice, to advocate for a two-state solution.
Greek government broadcasts "business as usual" message as FM Nikos Kotzias goes ahead with planned visit.
The foreign minister, on his first visit to Israel, said that European efforts should be “concentrated on the possible contribution to restart the process."
Daniel Pipes says it’s time to convince the Palestinians that they have lost.
By RACHEL COHEN
While territorial division remains the focus of the peace process, some believe that the core issue of the conflict is a rejection of any Jewish sovereignty
Zionism did not impose itself upon an indigenous people who’d been there for centuries; it was one of two simultaneous immigrations
By PHILIP GOLD
If the peace process ends, Netanyahu will present his own plan.
Bringing everyone to the negotiating table has become the new goal, not reaching an agreement.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Nobody outside can force anyone in this sensitive region to be right.
By SAMUEL KRÜGER
The Saudi plan represents a reasonable starting point to build a future negotiations platform that would make a solution more feasible to reach for both sides.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
A fatal flaw meant that they were doomed to failure.
By AVRAHAM NEGUISE
I have believed for years that the only way to advance a genuine chance for peace is through direct secret back channels.
By GERSHON BASKIN
If the international community genuinely desires to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians it must end its obsession with criticizing Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.
By GABRIEL ROSENBERG
In the current absence of effective leadership by America and the Palestinians, Israel should put a comprehensive peace agreement on the table that guarantees its security as much as possible.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A coherent diplomatic worldview, not petty politics or corruption, drives his premiership.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
There are a number of reasons why Donald Trump will not succeed in brokering peace in the Middle East.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The post-Abbas era will pose new threats and opportunities for Israel. It is up to Israel to ensure that the opportunities are maximized and the threats are neutralized as quickly as possible.
Kushner should be applauded for his honesty.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Is the Palestinian Authority going to accept renewed peace negotiations? Despite the opstimistic buzz, it seems highly unlikely.
We have been too long trapped in a mutually harmful stalemate.
It is a shining example of how cooperation on issues of quality of life can build trust and, hopefully, lead to improved relations between Israelis and their Palestinian neighbors.
For different reasons, each of the four Quartet members is unqualified to negotiate an Israeli-Palestinian agreement.
By A.J. CASCHETTA
Netanyahu has taken the first step forward on the path toward true equality. Now he must be encouraged to continue to journey.
“Cycle of violence,” means that there is no moral distinction between a murderer and a policeman, between a society geared toward annihilating its victim and its victim’s actions to prevent that from happening.
By EFRAIM KARSH
By its acceptance of the legitimacy of Palestinian national claims, Israel has, perversely, laid the foundations for the assault on its own legitimacy.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Past peace process negotiators have lamented that, while pursuing an elusive conflict-ending treaty, too little attention was paid to grass roots activities. But it is not too late.
By MARTIN J. RAFFEL,DAN DIKER
Obama is reportedly planning a push for peace during the remainder of his term.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Palestinians have a lot of work to do before they are ready. France should know this.
The contours of a negotiated settlement have been mapped out by politicians and pundits and gamed by academics and played thousands of times by NGOs.
By LARRY SNIDER
We must now consider something groundbreaking to release us from this tangled situation.
By NIMROD NOY
Abbas and Netanyahu each have given the other good reason to doubt his intentions.
Democrats would declare that Palestinians "should be free to govern themselves in their own viable state, in peace and in dignity."