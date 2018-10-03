israel bombs syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
State news agency says IAF attacks were accompanied by rebel attacks on capital's suburbs.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The reports came after a week full of alleged air strikes.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israeli minister Yisrael Katz said the attack matched Israel's policy of not allowing sophisticated weapons to reach Hezbollah.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF,ARIK BENDER
According to Syrian Rebel forces, multiple dawn strikes hit an ammunition depot complex near Damascus airport used by Iranian-backed forces. Intelligence Minister says attack matches Israel's policy.
By REUTERS
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
IDF’s policy is to retaliate to every case of Syrian fire into Israeli territory, whether stray or deliberate.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The sources claimed that the attack killed 13 Syrian troops and Hezbollah fighters.
Hezbollah's patron Iran is currently mired in a number of battles and busy with nuclear talks; they are not interested in opening a new front against Israel.
By ELIEZER MAROM
IDF says fire, which comes amid heightened tensions in the North, is spill over from Syrian infighting.
A day after Al Jazeera reported that the IAF struck missile bases in Syria, defense minister warns: We will not allow the transfer of quality weapons to Hezbollah.
Kuwaiti daily quotes Western diplomatic source as saying IDF struck targets in Qalamun Mountain region to prevent a plan that aimed to draw Israel into a war with Syria.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Deputy leader Naim Qassem says alleged Israeli strike is "an attempt to lay the foundation for a new equation in the framework of our struggle with them."
The defense establishment is being ultra-sensitive since an air strike on Sunday that killed 12 Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps senior operatives near Quneitra, Syria.
"We did not expect the outcome in terms of the stature of those killed - certainly not the Iranian general," Reuters quotes Israeli source as saying.
Hezbollah said that its six operatives were on an "inspection mission" in Quneitra when the Israeli strike occurred.
Jihad Mughniyeh was buried in Beirut alongside his father Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in Damascus in 2008.
Syrian rebels release video of Quneitra area after IAF helicopters reportedly fired missiles at two armed vehicles.
Lebanese news portal el-Nashra reported that among those targeted in the strike was a senior Hezbollah commander.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS,NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israeli retaliatory strike killed 3 Syrian soldiers and injured 10 others; Assad regime calls IDF strike a "flagrant violation" of int'l law.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime has not responded to the airstrikes which Israel launched early Monday morning.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least two Syrian tanks and two batteries of artillery were destroyed in Israeli retaliatory strikes.
Des médias israéliens et syriens affirment que l’armée de l’air israélienne a frappé diverses cibles en Syrie. Aucune confirmation officielle de Tsahal ne vient étayer ces déclarations
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Arab students interrupt Hebrew U event calling speakers "disgrace to Syria."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Terrorism wave in Jerusalem on the decline, says Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee chair.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Foreign media outlets reported an attack in Damascus Monday night by Israeli fighter jets.
The full details of what happened on Wednesday are clouded in secrecy, like many other alleged and acknowledged Israeli air strikes in Syria.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Still, Assad's forces are overextended, raising questions about how much territory it can hold at one time, as it relies on manpower from Hezbollah and Shi’ite militias.
This is the second airstrike launched by Israel in response to rockets launched by Islamic Jihadists from the Syrian Golan Heights on Thursday.
