israel boycott

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The jurist says the International Association of Democratic Lawyers supports Iranian and Palestinian terrorism.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Ignacio Wenley Palacios, the ACOM lawyer leading the anti-boycott effort in Spain, said the BDS movement is “thinly disguised under a veil of a deceiving human rights narrative.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Palestinian official says PA will no longer accept statements of support for a 2-state solution, "while granting immunity to Israeli crimes and systematic violations of international law."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
ACOM has presented lawsuits against every single city council or public institution that has declared a boycott against Israel.
"It's propaganda, it's politics, it's hate, it's anti-Semitism. It’s all the bad stuff we don’t want to be part of."
By NIV ELIS
“We always said that BDS was not connected to the Palestinian issue or the settlements but was nothing more than Jew hatred,” spokesman says after music festival drops American Jewish artist.
By HERB KEINON
Kwara Kekana of BDS South Africa denies accusations of anti-Semitism, explaining that the campaign has Jews among its adherents.
By SAM SOKOL
"It is shameful that grant money from the city was bestowed on a school that lets protests from German Jews fall on deaf ears while speakers and programs associated with BDS are welcomed."
The proposed bill "would prohibit any entity in state government or local government from adopting a rule, ordinance, policy, or procedure that involves the entity in a boycott of Israel.
In many ways, Europe is hostile territory for Israel advocates. But that is not deterring several Jewish groups who are fighting for justice on behalf of the Jewish state.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Radiohead was not swayed.
By ARIANE MANDELL
"The boycotters, whose entire identities revolve around boycotting Israeli Jews, cannot let go of the issue and seek to insert it into unrelated organizations."
The Israeli ministry takes to the streets to see what made up 'facts' people will really believe about Israel.
Dispute over free speech changed some of the legislation.
Act.IL app creates a virtual situation room of pro-Israel experts.
Shurat Hadin says that its letter to Coca-Cola is meant to serve as a warning to the company before eventually filing a law suit.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The documentary puts BDS in its place: If you don’t know what it stands for, remove the ‘D’
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The rejection comes two days after the United Church of Christ overwhelmingly approved a similar resolution.
By JTA
The star said she wasn't fully aware of the ''complexities'' of the letter.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
The talk was part of Israeli Apartheid Week, a series of events organized by the university’s student committee of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS campaign.
One protestor, wearing a t-shirt with the words "Boycott Israel," accused the Israeli MK representative of apartheid.
The engineering student was told that he was rejected "due to the conflict and illegal settlement activity in the region."
The bank has declined to take action against the account since the controversy surfaced in February.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,TAMARA ZIEVE
Danny Danon says the days of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement's lies and intimidation are "coming to an end.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The bipartisan bill combats attempts by intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations to engage in “politically-charged economic warfare against Israel.”
A group teachers from the German city of Oldenburg recently launched a boycott campaign against Israel.
‘Glanz’s incitement violates civil service neutrality’
One of the representatives on the council called the Neturei Karta protesters a “mentally unstable cult” that “represents no one.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Airline says order was a supplier’s mistake; stresses it is not boycotting Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"The truth is we must win, we have no other option, this is our time and this is our moment."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LAURA SIGAL
Research finds majority of American public (62%) view the boycott on Israel as intending to harm Israel as “the national homeland of Jewish people.”
The resolution called on the graduate student union (GSOC) and its parent union, the United Auto Workers, to divest from Israeli companies.
Bundestag President calls labeling decision "unnecessary and unwise."
“This is clearly a discriminatory move and we have already sought advice that it might break international law and treaties," says EJC President Moshe Kantor.
Beneath their pointed anti-Israel slogans and confident, justice-seeking rhetoric, certainty, and a willingness to clearly label actors, apart from Israel, appeared far more elusive.
The concert was announced earlier this week and had been planned for later this year.
“I think for the first time in my adult life, I truly understood what it means to stare racism straight in the face,” says Florida student.
By CORAL BRAUN
Foreign Ministry downplays measure as not having any real world implications.
Plongées dans des situations géopolitiques complexes, les organisations humanitaires
doivent affronter certains dilemmes et engendrent parfois plus de mal que de bien
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
La délégitimation d’Israël dans la presse européenne ne date pas d’hier.
Etude d’articles publiés dans le journal Le Monde
By MICHELLE MAZEL
La prochaine guerre d’Israël se déroulera dans l’arène diplomatique. Et la bataille a déjà commencé
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Pour la diplomatie française, l’affaire Orange est tombée au plus mauvais moment
By RINA BASSIST
Netanyahou a exigé de la France une position claire. Hollande a affirmé que Paris est fermement opposé au boycott. Quant à Stéphane Richard, il est attendu en Israël pour s’expliquer
By HERB KEINON,NOA AMOUYAL
Boycott efforts did not deter 250 British researchers from 33 institutions across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from attending BIRAX Conference with their Israeli counterparts.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"I have made a point of preparing big decisions carefully. I will admit that I am angry at myself as this did not go as well as I would have liked, unfortunately."
A change in attitude from Lebanon?
Led by Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub, there has been a push for FIFA to penalize Israel for soccer activity in the settlements.
"The measure Gov. Abbott signed today became law with bilateral support because Texas stands with its business partners and for free trade."
Erdan: "BDS activists are our country's enemies."
By UDI SHAHAM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The database would collect information that is publicly available like social media activity.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The UN human rights office had been due to present its first report on the politically charged issue at a session that opens on Feb. 27.
By REUTERS
The legislation is intended to harm academic boycotts of Israel abroad that are led by professors employed by Israeli universities and colleges.
By GIL HOFFMAN
An anti-BDS conference at the European Parliament in Brussels took place on Monday.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Individuals would also be subject to restrictions under proposal guidelines.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,MICHAEL ZEFF
"Israel for America is a point of American patriotism."
This marks the first time that a High Court in Spain has issued a judgment relating to BDS.
IDC in Herzliya spearheading effort to provide students with tools to defend Israel.
BDS has suffered some recent setbacks, but as long as the Israel-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved, the movement will continue to benefit from a tailwind.
By MARTIN J. RAFFEL
Flanagan, considered in Jerusalem to be a friend of Israel inside a country often very critical.
“The Jewish state is adopting characteristics of a fascist regime,” said Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi (Balad).
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
‘Individual churches do not need to succumb to pressure to discriminate,’ StandWithUs CEO says
Legislatures have introduced anti- BDS bills in 20 states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, California, Massachusetts, Indiana and Ohio.
The hearing, titled “Israel Imperiled: Threats to the Jewish State,” is taking place before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Dozens of cables sent to the Foreign Ministry each month from Israel's embassies in Europe and the US paint a picture of an escalation by the international BDS movement.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
The British musical paper 'NME' had published a report saying that Rollins had pulled out of the show, scheduled for February 5 at the Havana Club, due to pressure from pro-Palestinian activists.
By DAVID BRINN
Israel, according to diplomatic officials, made clear it was opposed to the move in the “strongest terms,” and said it viewed the step as “very grave.”
Proposal would apply to Joint List, which has MKs who back BDS, and Meretz, which supports boycotting settlement products.
According to the proposal, NGOs funded by foreign governments will have to write that they do so on any publication or public statement or event.
Herzog says PM failed to fight boycott threat.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"I call on all of our closest allies to say in a loud and clear voice that they unconditionally oppose all types of boycott against the Jewish State."
By HERB KEINON,NIV ELIS,RINA BASSIST,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The French government owns 25% of Partner and it is under pressure to pull out of its Israeli activities because Partner operates in the West Bank.
By GLOBES,JPOST.COM STAFF
After French telecom giant says it is interested in cutting Israeli ties, US envoy says peace talks are best tool to fight BDS.
Knesset parley on fighting BDS grows heated when Meretz and Arab MKs take the boycotters' side.
Zionist Union chief met MPs to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between countries.
The late Robert Wistrich
edited a collection of
essays on antisemitism
and anti-Zionism,
but left too many
questions unasked.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Our purpose on campus must be to convey the truth.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
New Zealand singer cancels Tel Aviv concert week after it was announced. Promoter says sorry she had to put up with all the S**t.
By AMY SPIRO
"The occupation and control over millions of unprotected Palestinians are what will inspire the acts to come – indeed, will be their raison d’etre."
By HAGAI EL-AD
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Make the fight personal, because it is. BDS scapegoats Israel, Israeli students, Jewish students, pro-Israel students and harms the campus environment.
By GIL TROY
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Those who live in a Christian nation, where 25 million Bibles are sold every year, have declared that towns where the prophets once prophesied are not part of Israel.
By BARBARA SOFER
Going forward, everyone needs to reflect on the reality of the world Israel lives in.
The most effective stick for beating Israel over the head is often a Jewish stick.
By HANK SHEINKOPF AND GEORGE BIRNBAUM,RONN TOROSSIAN
Hate spreads to where we wouldn’t expect it to sink roots and all for the sake of basking in the supposed aura of enlightenment.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Anti-Semitism is irrational, sometimes unconscious and often counterproductive – as it will be to the mission of the UCC and other churches who have embraced the BDS poison.
By ABRAHAM COOPER,YITZCHOK ADLERSTEIN
Moore, as a prominent musician, could do a world of good by traveling to Israel and bringing Jews and Arabs together through his music.
By DAVID RENZER,STEVE SCHNUR
We’ve finally woken up to the anti-Israel boycott campaign; Now, let’s keep our wits about us and be smart in how we handle it.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism and enemies of Israel are all the same side of one coin: hatred of the Jewish people.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
The question of whether Israel’s policies affect or do not affect its standing in the international arena is closely connected to the question of how Israel should balance ideology and realpolitik.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The issue at hand is whether there will be enough initiative within the government to establish an anti-propaganda agency or whether we will have to wait for a major disaster to occur.