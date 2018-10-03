israel broadcasting authority

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Gilad Erdan signed an order on Thursday barring the Palestinian Authority-funded station F48 from operating from its headquarters in the Northern Israeli city of Nazareth.
By JTA
The Finance Ministry has been withholding funds from the IBA, making it increasingly difficult for the public broadcasting service to meet its operational costs and to pay for new productions.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Veteran employees and retirees of Israel Radio look back at the institution’s glory days, and bemoan the decision to dismantle it.
By PEGGY CIDOR
1.675 million people listen to Kan radio stations on a daily basis.
But with court ruling on IBC still ahead, future participation remains in jeopardy.
By AMY SPIRO
It seems that everyone has an opinion lately about 88FM’s new format under Kan – the Israel Broadcasting Corporation
By BARRY DAVIS
News programs are good and getting better, but the entertainment shows are somewhat juvenile.
Kan hits the airwaves with a whole slate of programming, including ‘Carpool Karaoke’
An injunction issued by the court on Sunday night stopped the splitting of the news department from the new Israel Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) until petitions against it have been heard.
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
There were numerous references made to Israel Radio throughout the day, along with remarks about a fresh start and the station’s new slogan – Kan v’achshav – which translates as “here and now.”
Israel's future participation in question; Portugal takes win, Israel ranks 23rd
After over eight decades of history, public broadcasting is scheduled to start anew on Monday
A first-person account from an IBA journalist looking back on decades of reporting as the saga over the Authority's future draws to an end.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN
David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding prime minister, didn’t like the concept of public broadcasting, according to Rivlin, and instead wanted state broadcasting he could control.
When the Palestine Broadcast Service was founded in 1936, It broadcast in Hebrew, Arabic and English.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The entire public sector will strike in protest over the firing of hundreds of Israel Broadcasting Authority employees.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Despite being at the center of a heated coalition debate that is threatening to send Israel to early elections, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation forges ahead with preparations for its launch.
The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister convened until late on Tuesday night to discuss the IBA saga that has been threatening to send Israel to early elections, but failed to reach an agreement.
New broadcaster Kan acquires star journalists
“It [the IBC] has a budget of NIS 700 million of public money, and it is run without oversight; it runs itself,” continued Elkin.
By JEREMY SHARON
Geula Even-Sa’ar’s appointment is ‘a childish demonstration of defiance,’ associates say.
Bennett: “The public doesn’t understand it, people do not understand what you are fighting about.”
The IBC, whose establishment has been the subject of a heated debate threatening to cause a rift in the government, has started hiring its senior staff.
This also means an end to English-language broadcasts on Israel’s public service, such as the IBA News.
Kahlon says that he will find a way to help as many IBA employees as possible to find work at IBC or other governmental offices.
The nightly half-hour news broadcasts have been arranged through a syndication agreement between ILTV and METV (Middle East Television).
Police are expected to question Netanyahu this week for a third time regarding the case.
By UDI SHAHAM
Officially, the law is meant to allow the government extra time to prepare for the change in public broadcasting, but Kan said it is ready to begin working.
The fact that the bills have been set aside for the coming weeks does not necessarily reflect on how the coalition will choose to move forward after that point.
Screenwriters’ Guild chairman Amit Lior holds a traveling hunger strike against the bureaucracy.
Cabinet vote on reversing plans for IBA delayed by at least three weeks.
By LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
"The coalition deal makes us a monarchy and that is unacceptable according to our Basic Laws," says Tomer Naor of the Movement for Quality Government.
Netanyahu will convene the heads of the six parties in his coalition to discuss a bill that would close down the IBC, which is set to replace the current Israel Broadcasting Authority.
There is already considerable opposition to Bitan’s proposal, including within his own Likud party.
New public broadcaster to start operations in 2017.
The Knesset Committee on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Public Broadcasting Law that would allow the new public broadcasting service to temporarily conduct operations outside Jerusalem.
Bayit Yehudi, Kulanu to oppose PM’s IBA delay
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
“I will not allow public funds to be used to finance yet another elitist station," Miri Regev said.
Regev issued a statement in which she said that she would not waste public funds on yet another elitist station that does not reflect the demographic composition of the nation.
Barkat and Knesset lobby want the new network to be established in Jerusalem.
A special Knesset Committee headed by Yesh Atid MK Keren Elharrar discussed the issue in depth, and in principle accepted the recommendations of the Landes committee with certain amendments.
The IBA is to close down at the end of March 2016, at which time a new, more streamlined and cost-efficient public broadcasting service is to be launched.
Netanyahu holds the Communications portfolio and is the address for the ongoing campaign to try to save the IBA English News from going off the air permanently.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
On Monday, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved the cancellation, and it the Knesset approved it in a first vote with 24 in favor and none opposed.
Steve Leibowitz: Akunis’s resignation is a great loss to IBA.
Eichler Clause in Public Broadcasting Law likely to be repealed by Knesset.
"No one should be paid with tax money to give one-sided opinions…using a microphone that belongs to the nation,” MK Eichler says.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
The battle to save the Israel Broadcasting Authority is a battle to maintain free press in Israel and prevent political interference in broadcasting.
For several months now, certain Israel Radio anchors have been signing off by reminding listeners that the station is in a state of liquidation.
Due to the failure on the part of the government to implement the new public broadcasting law wrote Frej, the employees of the IBA itself have become victims of the state.
Herzog wants to replace the Communications Ministry with an independent communications authority which will not be under any kind of political pressure or supervision.
A round up of the latest happenings from around Israel.
A number of thorny issues has fomented new contentions between the two organizations.
Aside from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top minisiters, many cabinet members were absent from the Yitzhak Rabin memorial.
Uncertainty plagues the Israel Broadcasting Authority’s radio service for immigrants and audiences from abroad.
By MAYA PELLEG
The offspring of Holocaust survivors, Menachem Perry parlayed his childhood coping mechanism into a talent for observation and narration,
impacting generations of Israelis.
By B.P
Ruth Almagor-Ramon has the final say on the Hebrew language at the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Ministers fear that the dismantling of a state-owned public institution will set off a domino effect with other public institutions and services.
Demonstrations oppose bill that would close the IBA within the year and cause 2,000 people to be fired.
Cabinet approves draft bill that seeks to replace IBA with another public broadcasting enterprise.
Communications minister seeks to replace IBA with independent body financed by the state budget without political interference.
Communications minister says he is replacing IBA and Educational Television with a new structure for public broadcasting, cancelling broadcast levy.
The broadcasting authority took issue with the up close shots of Refaeli's derriere and claimed that in one of the scenes, Refaeli appears to be completely nude.
B'Tselem filed the petition following the IBA's refusal to run the ad on the grounds that the ad would be a "politically controversial" statement.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
There’s no money left and there’s no hope that additional funds might appear in the near future.
By NACHMAN SHAI
It was a huge struggle to get the word “Israel” into the official name of the public broadcaster.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Netanyahu and his right-wing government’s desire to restrict the media and to use it for their own needs is transparent.
By EDAN RING
The channel might be funded by the government, but Kan belongs to Israel’s citizens
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The makeup of the governing body of the PNC is not representative of the Israeli public, but rather will perpetuate the present stranglehold of the elites on our public broadcaster.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Israel Broadcasting Corporation employees have announced plans for further protests.
24/7 coverage produced locally could articulate a unique voice not heard elsewhere.
It is high time to close down the public broadcasters – all of them, including Galatz.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is stifling free speech by weakening Israel’s commercial and public broadcasters.
Recent actions reflect major problems involved in Netanyahu’s insistence on serving as communications minister, a post which he uses to promote his personal political survival.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The powers that be decided that only Hayehudim Ba’im will go on air at the end of this month. Why? We don’t know exactly.
Ayala Hasson-Nesher's IBA departure leads to some very serious questions concerning whether the IBC will be able to attract quality people to its ranks.
"One of the major flaws of the present legislation is that it threw out the previous clause in the law which laid down the principle that the IBA has to broadcast to the Jewish Diaspora."
As expected, the government was not able to meet its self-imposed deadline of September 30 for closing the old IBA and opening a new authority.
By DAVID ZE’EV JABLINOWITZ
This past Monday, the Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee passed a government- proposed amendment to defer the implementation of the new Public Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) law.
Upon becoming minister, Erdan identified a number of actions which could affect large parts of the population.
Are we getting a new broadcasting authority or is it only an exterior change of clothes?
Public broadcasting that denies its Israeli roots undermines two millennia of Jewish aspirations for a vibrant Jewish culture in our homeland.
We are living in a time when the media – especially visually – plays a vital role in how a country is perceived.
By BRENDA KATTEN
News briefs from around the nation!
The Israel Broadcasting Authority is in the process of liquidation.
Rivlin chose not to celebrate his 75th birthday and instead congratulated the head of the Golani Brigade’s 12th “Barak" Battalion on his 36th birthday.