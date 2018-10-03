israel economy

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Izzy Tapoohi spotlights some of the factors contributing to the phenomenal success and value of Israel Bonds.
By NIV ELIS
Technology has become a key factor in global economies, and this development has had a most positive impact on Israel.
By YAIR SEROUSSI
The Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced that it is seeking to adopt international standards for managing multiyear budgets.
SEO, as it’s called for short, is a very important component for any business that gets business via Internet searches.
By ISSAMAR GINZBERG
Key to realizing the economy’s potential will be the development of policies that address economic issues like inequality, inefficient regulation and the increase both investment and human capital.
By SHARON UDASIN
For years Israel’s GDP per capita grew by 2% to 2.5% per year; however, from 2012 to 2016 it slowed to an average annual growth rate of about .9%
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Analysts say term may be scare tactic to help reduce prices.
Proposal would spin credit card companies out from biggest banks, allow them to become banks in their own right.
Economic growth in the quarter was dragged down by a 12.9% decline in exports (excluding diamonds and startup exits), plus a 0.4% contraction in private-sector output.
The report also showed that some port workers in the Haifa port earned NIS 79,811 a month.
Moody’s left Israel’s ratings at A1, with a stable outlook, and gave the country high marks for economic and institutional strength.
From April to June, exports fell 12.5%, and the economy grew at just .3%.
The announcement occurred a day after Steinitz's office had reported a breakdown in talks with the companies.
Thursday’s deal represents the third expansion since 2012, and the last protocol led to 100 export transactions with over $1.1 billion.
By NIV ELIS,REUTERS
The Taub Center for Social Policy painted an tough picture of the state of Israel's society and economy its annual "Picture of the Nation" report, released Wednesday.
The market for toiletries and cosmetics is estimated at NIS 8.6 billion a year.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Israel was first country to sign a free trade agreement with the US – in 1985 – while the US was the second country to sign one with Israel, the European Union was first.
There is hotel in Jerusalem with a capacity of one, built in the courtyard of a former leper colony, where a single night will run you NIS 5,000.
By JOSH LOGUE
It all begins with Tu Bishvat and the Seven Species, and eventually permeates all levels of our life and society.
By LES SAIDEL
“The finance minister asked me to stay until the beginning of 2018 in order to complete what the authority and ministry have initiated,” Hauser said.
By REUTERS
Taub Center cites government’s failure to reduce poverty through taxes and welfare system.
Party is no longer seen as an alternative to leadeship, says MK Michal Biran. Gabbay can change that.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Majority of Israelis want government to spend more on: health, police, education, academia, transit, welfare and housing.
By JTA
Margalit: Israel is going through one of worst turndowns
By LAHAV HARKOV,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Ministry says data from Macro Center is incorrect.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Deri’s economic agenda to date has consisted largely in securing welfare benefits for his constituents, who are among Israel’s poorest.
In order to continue reducing Israel's debt to a sustainable level the government will have to reduce spending and increase revenue to hit the legal deficit limit for the year.
During the Passover holiday's intermediate days, around 2,000 people have come for tours of the Afek Oil and Gas drilling site.
Israeli households spend roughly 10% more during the week of the holiday than in non-holiday weeks.
Last quarter fueled by growth with an increase in exports and consumer spending.
Political turmoil will dampen economic growth and hinder fiscal planning, says credit agency Moody's.
New photograph archive: Roman Vishniac
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Israel should be ready for unexpected economic developments.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
The shekel continues to soar, but Israel’s economy remains strong, defying the doomsayers
How will Israel be affected by the decision of the United Kingdom, its third-largest trading partner, to leave the European Union?
With Israel’s economic future on the line, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have to make the necessary leap of faith to go for a peace deal.
By LESLIE SUSSER
Newly elected Mayor Yossi Bachar fights off claims of corruption and shares insight into
his evolving city.
By SHULY WASSERSTROM
If it’s so good, why is it so bad?
By BRENDA KATTEN
On average, corporations in Israel have to comply with 33 tax payments a year.
By CORINNE SAUER
The purpose of this piece is to familiarize you with the essentials, to demystify complex legal terms and clarify key issues usually encountered when starting your own company.
By IDAN BAR-DOV AND OMER GOLDBERG
Thoughts on the consumer law proposal on price reductions
By SHOSHANA RABINOWITZ
Every new settlement established on the basis of agriculture or commerce, rather than dependent on donations from “Distribution Funds,” was a practical manifestation of economic independence.
By URIEL LEDEBERG
"What is needed is a combination of an effective mixed (private/public) economy on the one hand, and universal humanitarian values on the other."
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Why should we import workers to the Israeli economy while young Israelis from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are not given the opportunity to acquire an education?
By JEHUDA HADDAD
“With GDP growth averaging nearly four percent since 2003, Israel is consistently one of the strongest performers in the OECD.”
By IZZY TAPOOHI
What is economic freedom and why should Israelis care about it?
By ROBERT BORENS
Choice is between: an efficient, growth-inducing market economy or a welfare state meaning a huge government that actually harms the poor, inhibits prosperity.
By DANIEL DORON