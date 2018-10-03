israel education

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Until we see as many Israelis come to America and learn about American Jewry we will have a problem. We need a reverse Birthright," says Brandeis professor Jonathan Sarna.
By KELLY HARTOG
Celebrating its 45th year, Alexander Muss High School in Israel has a proud history
of instilling its students with Jewish values and a love for the Holy Land.
By NOA AMOUYAL
American Jews have the highest rate of higher education, at 75 percent (compared to 40 percent of Americans generally), and have an average of 14.7 years of schooling.
By JTA
L’ambitieux programme de Naftali Bennett pour les écoles israéliennes commence à porter ses fruits
By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN
Dans un monde où les messages à contenu sexuel sont omniprésents, il est urgent de repenser les programmes pédagogiques
By TALI KORD
Le rapport Bitton met en exergue la sous-représentation de la culture orientale dans les programmes scolaires israéliens
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
The postdoctoral position will be awarded as part of the US government's Fulbright Program, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US-Israel Educational Foundation.
By SHARON UDASIN
Subjects are divided between environment and life sciences; history and social sciences; technology and computer sciences; and natural sciences and math.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Their theory could affect the way dyscalculia is diagnosed.
The new building will have integrated systems encouraging a healthy lifestyle, energy conservation and a green environment.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
"Progressive education in the haredi world is very tricky. Any culture change is scary. Even the word progressive is threatening.”
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
More than half a century after their graduation from Gymnasia Rehavia, septuagenarian classmates reunite.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In the past month alone, there have been reports of violence both against teachers and against other pupils in Netanya, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Among the municipalities to receive the funds are Ashkelon, Binyamina-Givat Ada, Jerusalem and Haifa.
“Children and teenagers are on the Net for long periods of time, and for the most part will be the first to see and know if their friends need help.”
According to the report, the majority of students who perform poorly in The Program for International Student Assessment come from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Sigal Mordoch, an assistant to the deputy head of the CHE, will be responsible for dealing with issues relating to sexual harassment.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Hundreds of internships have been cancelled due to bureaucratic issue. Legal Counsel has warned of a conflict of interest.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Findings of study by the Shoresh Institution cite fixation on quantity over quality as reason for low ranking in developed world.
Veteran educators discuss how they helped change Israel’s school system from the inside out
Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced that there is still a lot of work to be done, particularly in the ministry’s ongoing effort of ‘closing the gaps’ within the Arab school system.
By SARAH LEVI
Prof. Dalton Conley of Princeton University spoke of how genetics determines education inequality.
Strike confuses teachers, students and parents.
Former Bank of Israel governor calls educational system 'bad.'
By YAIR ETTINGER
“Seventeen-year-olds who shoot teachers, even with plastic bullets should be thrown in jail.”
Jerusalem school reaches out to haredi, Arab students.
An agreement was made Monday night approving salary increases for senior lecturers
“The system is in a state of stagnation and must undergo a comprehensive reevaluation, otherwise the trend will continue.''
Despite low primary-grades ranking, the country remains one of the world’s most educated countries.
2,272,000 children begin the 5777/78 school year today.
Starting at the fourth-grade level, English libraries will be built and interactive digital learning tools will be available for students from fourth to sixth grade.
The study also showed that, in the Arab sector, there are more teachers with academic degrees than in Jewish schools, 95% versus 91%, respectively, in early childhood education.
A survey examined the status in 2016 of medical professionals, lawyers, hi-tech employees, army professionals and social workers in comparison to teachers.
The site crashed soon after its launch, thanks to heavy traffic.
"These preparations of the schools, firstly begin by repairing and removing safety risks, in order to ensure a secure learning environment."
Over the years many of the channel's programs have been directed more to adult viewers than to children.
MK Yousef Jabareen and Sikkuy said the problem is far from solved because redress must still be found for all the students who took the exam without dictionaries in May and earlier.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The rankings place the Hebrew University among the top 15% of the 980 higher education institutions surveyed by QS.
By UDI SHAHAM
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a 7-year-old student complained to her mother of inappropriate touching.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Education Minister Naftali Bennett said that integration of ultra-Orthodox students into Israeli academia contributes to society as a whole.
Students from around the country from all educational streams are taking part in the festive week from May 21 through 25.
Teachers are trying to create worthy deterrence and are seeking to pass new legislation that would make attacking a teacher a criminal offense.
Prof. Zaban will assume the presidency in the upcoming academic year in October 2017.
Some 220,000 students in the 11th and 12th grades are expected to take the matriculation exams across a wide variety of subjects.
Naftali Bennett is enjoying life in his ministry and waiting on the sidelines for his chance to take the reins of Israel’s Right.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Menny Barzilai pushes the Michael Method in India, Holland, Africa and more.
According to statistics presented at the meeting, some 30% of Israeli first-graders use a smartphone without any adult supervision.
Bennett: We won’t give up on goal of integration.
The study also found that the average discipline level of a class has a strong impact on pupil achievement - the impact grows as class size increases.
"All I want is an education."
Facial recognition stays, but fingerprinting no longer mandatory.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Music in Omer festival keys in on music education.
By MAXIM REIDER
Family calls on public to nominate deserving doctors.
Bennett concluded that, contrary to popular belief, Amona doesn't “keep him up at night,” students across the country receiving equal opportunities does.
The score reveals a 90 point gap between the top performing country, again Singapore and is 21 points above the international average of 486.
Despite the advances, large gaps remain across socio-economic sectors and between Hebrew and Arabic-speaking pupils.
Some 234,965 students will be enrolled in bachelor’s programs, 63,120 will pursue master’s degrees, and 11,075 will study in doctoral programs.
Lack of primary, secondary education, high dropout rates hinder efforts to increase their numbers.
By JEREMY SHARON
The Meitarim school network teaches religious and secular children under the same roof.
The employees have been in a dispute for some two weeks after the majority of them did not receive their full salaries for September.
By OFER LIVNAT/MAARIV
Schools around the country dedicated the first hour of studies to discussing Peres.
President Rivlin: "Until now, Israel’s greatest challenge has been security. But now the prevention of racism and hatred has become one of the most acute and strategic problems of Israel."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GREER FAY CASHMAN,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Education Minister Naftali Bennett to Post: Israel needs to change its policy from conflict to innovation.
The World's Largest Lesson aims to introduce children around the world to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals adopted by 193 world leaders in September 2015.
The new program also places a heavy emphasis on minimizing educational gaps and addressing national priorities.
"We are Jews. It's not enough to be the Start Up Nation, we must also be the Bible Nation."
By JEREMY SHARON,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Increases continue elsewhere, Taub Center finds.
The education system faces a number of major challenges: overcrowding, socioeconomic and sectorial gaps, and low student performance.
The protestors crowded the streets, holding signs with the statement: "We won't give up on our children's future."
A poll of 15- to 17-year-olds taken by New Wave Research for Israel Hayom this week found that 64 percent believe they learn much more important lessons from their parents than they do from school.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Formal education systems refer to publicly recognized, funded, and operated schools. In the informal schools, infrastructure and classrooms often do not meet minimum safety and health standards.
By ADAM RASGON
So beloved is the school among its pupils that six of its 60 teachers spent time there as students and decided to return later in life as teachers.
“Our objective is to carry out an education revolution,” Netanyahu said. “This revolution will be based on two things: excellence and Zionism.”
By HERB KEINON
Generally, dissatisfaction was relatively high with locations, physical conditions and the level of teaching at the schools.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
In other changes, special education schoolyear to be longer; Arab schools to begin teaching Hebrew in first grade.
The INSS partners with the Ruderman Family Foundation in one-year-program.
By RACHEL COHEN
Jerusalem’s School for Classical Eastern Music serves as a bridge between cultures.
By MORDECHAI BECK
Parents of children with disabilities press for greater integration
in schools and society.
By JENNIFER RICHLER
The outgoing director-general of the Davidson Institute of Science Education drives home some hard truths
Education Minister Naftali Bennett says success in math and English will lead students to ‘new occupations that we haven’t even imagined yet.’
Michael Slobodov helps disabled kids to cope in the physical world.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Creating an environment in Acre where people flourish
By BARBARA BAMBERGER
Expanding educational opportunities for ultra-Orthodox children.
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Studies confirm that a Jewish day school education can be the most effective and impactful way to increase Jewish identity.
By JIMMY BITTON
Contemporary Israeli history is incomprehensible without familiarity with the centuries of Jewish yearning for Zion as expressed by the biblical prophets, Jewish law and liturgy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel’s schools are so terrible, why are we so smart?
By BRIAN BLUM
The critical importance of education has always been at the top of my priorities.
By GILA GAMLIEL
“We will have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us.”
By REBECCA BARDACH
Why should we import workers to the Israeli economy while young Israelis from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are not given the opportunity to acquire an education?
By JEHUDA HADDAD
It’s time for Israel to change the way we discipline children in school to increase learning outcomes.
By RICHARD L. CURWIN
Different people learn in different ways.
By LIAT BEN-DAVID
Let’s start saying “thank you” now, this September, not waiting for our most cherished mentors to get ill – or worse.
By GIL TROY
There is a disconnect between the demands of life in Israel and the Israeli education system.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
“Excellence and Zionism” are to be based on Bible study prime minister Netanyahu said.
We cannot let the educational system squander our children’s potential and dim their futures.
By ALIZA LAVIE
Pioneers across a spectrum of fields will be awarded the EMET Prize Thursday night.
