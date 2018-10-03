israel kidnapping

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A conversation with the fathers of the "three youths."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Greenblatt expressed "his continued sympathy for the situation regarding their beloved sons, Hadar and Oron, who were kidnapped while serving in the IDF during the Gaza conflict in 2014."
By EYTAN HALON
According to the IDF, Hamas distributes funds to the families of terrorists in order to encourage such activity and recruit new operatives.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The unnamed source in the report said that the offer was turned down because it had to be "all or nothing." The source added that Hamas would welcome a deal brokered with Israel as a mediator.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Members of the Goldin family say the only reliable information is that from security forces.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The organs of the security establishment – be it the Shin Bet, censor, Mossad , IDF, defense minister or prime minister – have repeated time and again the same mistake.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Hamas claims that Israel approached them through a foreign intermediary to negotiate the return of the bodies of two soldiers killed in Operation Protective Edge.
"Our men, our women, our children all envision kidnapping your soldiers and settlers, wherever they are."
Official Lebanese news agency had reported that soldier was kidnapped in attack on IDF vehicle on Lebanese border.
The IDF prosecutor said during the sentencing hearing that Kawasame did not see the boys as human and killed them because they were Jews.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Salah al-Aruri praises "heroic action" of Kassam Brigades; Hamas had previously denied kidnapping Fraenkel, Shaer and Yifrah.
Army says that the soldiers involved were put in army prison for acting "in violation of military orders."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The politicians’s lawyers have termed the arrest a kidnapping and stated that they had minimal information regarding how it came about.
By SAM SOKOL
'Stop incitement, violence - it does not matter in which language,' the justice minister implores.
Speaking after police announced that Jews were arrested for murder of Arab teen, Netanyahu says that Israel will punish the killers: "That is how we are different from our neighbors."
By HERB KEINON
British Middle East minister calls for all parties to "avoid action that could escalate the situation further.”
By JERRY LEWIS
Meanwhile, MK Shai implores European MPs help us bring back the kidnapped teens because time is running out.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman visits Gush Etzion spot where three boys were kidnapped.
In Operation Brother’s Keeper, the Shin Bet is facing an enemy that knows the security agency’s methods and how to cover its tracks as likely culprits of kidnapping know how to avoid electronic communication.
OneFamily makes Remembrance Day.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
The secular students said that until they saw the videos of the evacuation from Gush Katif they never realized how painful it was for each person.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
According to the prize’s organizers, approximately 900,000 people from 30 nations, 150 cities and 200 NGOs across the globe will be participating.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Some 3,000 soldiers took part in the search during the more than eight hours that Asraf was feared missing.
By BEN HARTMAN,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Day of worldwide Jewish solidarity held to mark year since kidnapping and murder of three teens
By JEREMY SHARON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Rachelle Sprecher Fraenkel suffered a huge loss when her teen son Naftali was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas in June 2014.
Niv Asraf let out on bail, says he thought that police would think something had happened to him and finally begin taking his complaints seriously.
By BEN HARTMAN
Niv Asraf and Eran Nagauker, who faked a kidnapping in the West Bank, could face charges of fabricating evidence, disturbing the peace, and interfering with police work.
"It was not planned and he wanted to disappear for a number of days, and from here it rolled forward," Nir Asraf's attorney says.
By BEN HARTMAN,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Bayit Yehudi MK seeks to fine false alarm callers up to NIS 75,300.
The protocol, which the army never officially described, is thought to involve massive use of infantry, artillery and air fire if the enemy is trying to capture a soldier.
Shin Bet investigation determines 16 year old lied about being kidnapped by Arab assailants, sending police on frantic search.
David Mandel had hoped that by the time he arrived in Washington, he would hear good news regarding the three boys and Pollard.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
New York Jews lament news of teens' murders during a vigil in Manhattan's Union Square.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
Jewish communities abroad to hold memorial services for slain teens; some call on PA to act against terror while others call for action against Ramallah.
The Talmud praises redeeming captives as a great mitzva, superior even to charity, because it liberates a person from the pain of captivity.
By SHLOMO BRODY
At a rally near the former World Trade Center, protestors from varied faiths and backgrounds urge leaders to support search efforts.
The rally is symbolic because of fears that the plight of the kidnapped teens would be overshadowed by the soccer games in Brazil.
Unity exists in good times and bad, but sometimes it takes crisis and tragedy to reveal the common bonds that exist within our community.
A look back a year after the kidnapping of the three yeshiva students, uniting the nation in grief.
By LAURA KELLY
The close-knit Makor Chaim Yeshiva is uniting its students in prayer and support.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
‘They took three of ours, let’s take one of theirs,’ 29-year-old alleged ringleader Yosef Haim Ben-David tells police.
Arab rioters believe boy killed by Israelis as revenge for 3 Israeli teens; police clarify motive for crime has yet to be determined.
Transportation Ministry says public transportation operates according to demand, needs of each community.
By SHARON UDASIN
Thousands gather in ]erusalem to remember Naftali, Eyal and Gil-Ad 30 days after their deaths.
The soldier has been identified as Chief Sgt. Barak Refael Degorker, a 27-year-old from the town of Gan Yavne.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LIDAR GRAVE-LAZI
Military identifies St.-Sgt. Guy Boyland, 21, and other unnamed soldier as latest fallen on Israeli side.
Tape seems to dispel scenario that terrorists had panicked and possibly not meant to kill the 3 Israeli boys.
Gil-Ad Shaer heard saying "they kidnapped me" at beginning of recording; police have been harshly criticized for failure to react quickly to call.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF,LAHAV HARKOV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Security sources weigh multiple evaluations, including one that kidnappers killed boys immediately upon realizing call to police was made.
Defense minister suggests West Bank operation which has included hundreds of arrests of Hamas operatives will continue.
Police chief Danino calls handling of emergency call from kidnapped teen "a failure of the utmost severity."
National-religious community to hold service Thursday afternoon, joining other religious figures in prayer.
By JEREMY SHARON
Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe call for immediate release of kidnapped teens.
In the one of West Bank's major trade centers, merchants saw permits revoked and business drop 90 percent.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Mother of kidnapped Israeli teen speaks in Geneva to seek help for her son and 2 other abducted boys.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
UN Watch executive-director says world needs to hear story, "heinous act" violates international humanitarian law.
PA president reiterates commitment to helping Israel find kidnapped teens in conversation with Meretz leader Gal-On.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,YAAKOV LAPPIN,LAHAV HARKOV,TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Abbas wants to strengthen his power," MK says as Palestinian Authority chief reassures Israel he is dedicated to finding missing teens.
Mauricio Macri, now visiting Israel, was kidnapped in 1991 and held in captivity for 14 days until his father paid a multi-million dollar ransom.
Usual policy is to get most newly-arrested Palestinians in front of a judge within 24 to 96 hours.
Police to investigate whether Balad MK incited; Zoabi remains unapologetic, repeats that kidnapping is not terror.
MKs on the right acclaim arrest of prisoners released in Schalit deal, while Gal-On warns it is political, has nothing to do with captive teens.
Herzog in letter to Zoabi: You are harming coexistence, most Israeli Arabs don't agree with you.
Abbas associate says story of abduction "full of contradictions"; claims Israel trying to foil Hamas-Fatah reconciliation.
"You protect the Arabs instead of us," activist shouts at police.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,BEN HARTMAN
While the international community had condemned the kidnapping of Israeli youths by Sunday, Catherine Ashton’s office has yet to issue a statement.
Holding the bodies of soldiers killed in action and refusing their return to their next of kin for burial is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law.
By RICHARD KEMP JIM MOLAN AND ARSEN OSTROVSKY
One year after the murders of teenagers Gil-Ad Shaer, Naftali Fraenkel and Eyal Yifrach at a hitchhiking post in Gush Etzion, the author reflects on the changing norm of hitchhiking.
By BRIAN BLUM
The Torah, given to Jews over 3,000 years ago, is what transformed us from a group of freed slaves to God’s chosen people.
By MENACHEM JOEL SPIEGEL
Three prizes for unity will be presented in a ceremony hosted by President Rivlin to acknowledge the unity of the nation after the kidnapping of the three boys last summer.
By AVI FRAENKEL,RACHELLI FRAENKEL,URI YIFRACH,OFIR SHAER
Standing in front of Gil-Ad Shaer’s parents, I know that I was in the company of heroes; Moral giants who wanted peace to follow their son’s death.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Since the mid-June kidnapping and murder of Naftali Fraenkel, Eyal Yifrah and Gil-Ad Shaer, the worries and concerns of millions of people in this land have come – as Shakespeare put it – “not single spies, but in battalions.”
It has been noted that the murder of a person is the murder of a person, but the murder of a child is the end of civilization – the murder of the world.
By AVI WEISS
Along with most of the country, I had spent the previous 18 days consumed with worry for the fate of three teenagers I’d never met.
By LIAT COLLINS
Rabbi Akiva, Daniel Pearl and our three boys.
By CHIEF RABBI WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Unless dramatic changes are made in the political and diplomatic conduct, more kidnappings and murders are bound to take place.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Global double standards, callousness and hypocrisy regarding Israel were on full display this week.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
It is the worst time to make decisions. Anger bubbles up. Anger takes over. Now is not the time to make fateful decisions.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Western leaders give a free pass to the Palestinians – who know that, as far as the West is concerned, they can kidnap and murder Israeli children with impunity.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
The security cabinet struggled this week to decide on operative steps in response to the three teens' traumatizing murders. In the meantime, the ground had shifted with the murder of the Palestinian teen.
Readers respond to the police emergency response, prisoner release policies, and a New York opera showing.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Kay and Tim are the people we Israelis obsessively seek to impress but our sophisticated simulations drown in their syrupy shallowness.
By SARAH HONIG
We found ourselves crying out to the world asking again and again, “Why are you ignoring this abduction and its perpetrators?"
By TOVA LEBOVITS
Readers react to the kidnapped teens' funerals, the notion of land for peace, and health care.
As the world’s highest repository of international legitimacy, it is vital for all key UN bodies and officials to make clear that the kidnapping of the boys is morally wrong.
By HILLEL NEUER
After returning from a short trip abroad, I was amazed to see just how many different people and institutions out there we were blaming.
By STEWART WEISS
The day that football takes precedence over the fate of the three boys is the day that we lose our bearings on what is truly important in our lives.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Gil-Ad, Eyal, and Naphtali were on their way home to spend Shabbat with family and friends. They never made it there, instead they are now in the hands of Palestinian terrorists.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
