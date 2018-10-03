israel national news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The terrorist who killed an American tourist and wounded many others in a stabbing spree in Jaffa was identified as Bashar Massalha, 22, from the village of Uja.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
"The state paid millions for a specific set of reforms but received a totally different kind of reform," comptroller report finds.
By NIV ELIS
The survey, the first IDI survey to examine economic perceptions, found that the public holds largely negative views on the country’s civil service.
Following the Egyptian discovery, industry experts have repeatedly warned that Israel must quickly seal its export deals with its neighbor.
By SHARON UDASIN
Young Friends of the Jewish Heritage Museum and MJE co-hosted 'Stories of Survivors' for Holocaust Memorial Day at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
When he was eight years old, Ruterman was partially paralyzed in a car accident and was no longer able to walk the trails he loved.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Jerusalemite parents of children suffering from cancer are eagerly awaiting a decision from the High Court on the opening of a new department at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Construction minister tours Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives Jewish Cemetery.
By UDI SHAHAM
Kan hits the airwaves with a whole slate of programming, including ‘Carpool Karaoke’
By AMY SPIRO
“The idea was developed about three years ago, and about one year ago, the association was registered with the goal of holding our first convention on Dec. 1."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
At Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, ministers, MKs, diplomats and Jewish leaders – with one exception – portray a dark future for Israel.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Soldiers performing in the ceremony on Mt. Herzl spelled out the Hebrew term Am ehad, medina ahat ('one nation, one state'), causing some to raise eyebrows.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Most Israelis are proud to be citizens, however the public give a failing grade to politicians, and are more concerned about the economy than security threats.
'The academic boycott of Israeli universities has begun to metastasize outside the US and the UK,' Prof. Peretz Lavie said.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
In 2014, Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation establishing a Missouri trade office in Israel, and this week’s trade mission is intended to further boost ties.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Free-speech debate in Israel has grown fierce under conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By REUTERS
The inauguration of the embassy comes as Brazil and Israel tussle over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nominee to fill the vacant Israeli envoy position.
By JTA
Closed-circuit security cameras captured footage of investigators forcibly escorting the suspect into unmarked police vans at the scene.
By MAARIV ONLINE
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has called into question whether Judea and Samaria police are being honest when representing how long they need to detain right-wing activists.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN
Asked on Twitter whether he would run in the early vote, which Netanyahu seeks to hold on February 23, Sa'ar wrote: "I do not act in puppet shows."
By LAHAV HARKOV
The woman, who is considered one of the more recognizable faces on the local fashion scene, is believed to be suspected of tax evasion.
Now is the time to use our definitions as foundations of strength and reemerge from our self-imposed corners to reunite as a single people.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
A look at some of the events that took place this week.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
ERAN emotional first aid call centers mark 18% increase in calls from distressed public.
The two were sucked into the Reading power plant's pumps when their paddle board turned over.
By BEN HARTMAN
A roundup of the week's news briefs.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
During a visit to Egypt many years ago, I was told by a taxi driver how his neighborhood changed – for the worse – after the Jews moved out.
By LIAT COLLINS
It was nearly 15 years ago, in October 2000, that Joseph’s Tomb captured headlines around the world.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Today’s anti-Semitism is a product of a new civic religion that could be termed "Palestinianism."
By ROBERT S. WISTRICH
Readers weigh in on the latest stories grabbing headlines.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
"It's interesting how these women come forth with such accusations (while hiding their own identity) only when the accused seeks to hold a position of honor."
By Jerusalem Post Readers
“It is a great honor and massive challenge to face one of the best teams in the world,” says Israel coach Eli Gutman.
By ALLON SINAI
Blue-and-white placed in Group B with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Wales, Cyprus and Andorra.
The candidate, Carlos Beruff, made the remarks in a speech before Republican Party members earlier this week.