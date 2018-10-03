israel peace

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump plans to sit Netanyahu down on February 15 for a “long conversation” focused on Middle East peace.
In any event, it is essential to maintain a constant and varied dialogue with the PLO/ PA and with various groups in Palestinian society.
EU foreign minister to hold lunch with Abbas
Over the past year, Israel has launched an intensive effort bolster its ties with African states, making inroads in a continent that has long refrained from enhancing such cooperation.
By ADAM RASGON
Trump: "I’ve always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let's see if we can prove them wrong. Okay?"
In Independence Day message vice president says Trump seriously considering moving embassy to Jerusalem
Abbas says rulers to convey message in "one voice."
International conference opens with 70 nations participating; Israeli and Palestinian representatives not invited.
UNSC resolution 2334, which was passed on December 23, said that settlements “have no legal validity” and constitute an obstacle to peace.
A grass-roots women’s organization is hoping to change the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The top PLO official said that Liberman ought to implement agreements and negotiate with the Palestinians.
The Israeli diplomatic source reiterated what Netanyahu has been saying for months – that he is willing to meet with Abbas without any precondition anytime, anywhere.
Jerusalem has given up conflict resolution in the short run, but a strategy of conflict management presents its own predicaments.
Over half of Israelis (52.4%) disagreed with maintaining status quo with the Palestinians.
Jewish and Arab teens learn integrity, cooperation and personal responsibility through Frisbee – and without a mention of politics.
"The world does not know that we here in Haifa have been living in peace for over a hundred years, I really want the whole world to know and learn this magic of peace that we live daily in the city."
European nation engaged in efforts to end Israel-Palestinian dispute, reach accord with Iran.
Twelve percent of Israelis think chances for a deal are high, including seven percent among Jews and 35% among Israeli Arabs.
Diplomatic tensions on the rise as US secretary of state cancels Wednesday visit to Ramallah; PA says move is response to Israel not releasing prisoners.
Knesset Control Committee chairman Amnon Cohen says government disregarding 2010 law requiring issue to be part of talks.
A Harvard student expected that a trip to Israel would confirm his reasonable European certainty of Israel’s arrogant oppression; That’s not quite the way things turned out.
Israel needs to stop arguing the Palestinians' case and start arguing its own.
The Federation Movement is adamant that there is no way to divide the city of Jerusalem again.
A Jerusalem-based peace initiative is attracting settlers, haredim, left-wingers and Arabs.
Trump’s lagging fortunes at home coincide with signs of stirring in the diplomatic process. Are the two connected?
US President Donald Trump, who until now has not spoken of the two-state solution, intends to recognize a Palestinian state, according to the report.
US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, is expected to land in Israel on a work visit later this Monday.
Allen’s recent remarks to the Post were the first time he has gone on record in detail about the plan.
As it turns 50, the formula’s future may be bleak, but its reward remains priceless
Even among Israelis who define themselves as left-wing, only 21% said a peace agreement is possible, while 76% said there is no chance, and 3% do not know.
First sitting US president ever to visit the Western Wall.
Women at the forefront of Gaza flotilla and peace march differ on approaches to activism.
Bar spoke to lawmakers around the world about his plan to bring about a two-state solution.
Top diplomat calls ‘disgusting’ EU parliament ovation for Abbas after delivering water poisoning speech.
Right complains of intolerance at anti-violence rally after organizers cancel Bennett’s appearance and Steinitz was booed.
The NGO Women Wage Peace works to put a political
resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the top of
the public agenda.
Readers respond to the latest 'Magazine' articles.
Rina Castelnuovo is the eye in Israel for ‘The New York Times’.
Ahmed, Dara and Yovav are on a grassroots peace ‘trip.’
The former president said that Persian king Cyrus the Great had actually been the first Zionist, telling Jewish leaders to "take your people and go to your land."
I remain convinced that Israeli-Palestinian peace is possible and that the compromises necessary to reach an agreement could be accepted by both sides – if we managed to change the climate.
Given the lack of initiative within the current leadership, joining another proactive power such as China to the existing dynamic could deal the jolt to the system we all need.
On days when the political horizon seems far away, it is important to know and remember that on the other side there are quite a few people who aspire to create a better future and yearn for peace.
Whether they were Jewish or Arab, religious or secular, new immigrants or veterans speaking in Hebrew, Arabic, English or Russian, the message was always the same – enough bloodshed on both sides.
We still believe in humanity, in its strong spirit.
We have been too long trapped in a mutually harmful stalemate.
We must face the future with confidence that this conflict can and must come to an end.
It's possible that a high-profile push for peace will raise unrealistic expectations that, when not met, could lead to profound disappointment.
TWO STATES for two peoples could be considered Ben-Gurion’s legacy of pragmatism.
The ideas are not necessarily new – but the environment is.
The good news is that we are freed from this no-win situation, and now new ideas can be considered that will have a far greater likelihood of producing peaceful relations.
The peace treaty with Jordan was reached only after Israel and the PLO signed the Oslo Accords. The Arab Peace Initiative, first published 15 years ago, emphasizes this fact in clear terms.
Sarah Kreimer epitomizes the principle that Israel’s most precious resource is its people.
For three weeks, women marched throughout the country demanding a return to diplomatic negotiations and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The most obvious change in the past 20 years is the total lack of trust that exists today across the conflict lines.
After years of failed peace processes and non-implemented agreements, the entrenchment of hatred in both societies is very difficult to eradicate.
Netanyahu should leverage this turning point to re-frame the parameters of how Israel can live astride the very problematic Palestinian national movement.
The willingness to fight, die and to kill in the Israeli- Palestinian conflict has been clearly demonstrated (by both sides) for more than 100 years.
Many walk the avenues of their Holy Land carrying a pain that will not subside.
Palestinian society at large has failed a major morality test by lending support to the wave of killings and attempted killings of Israelis by mostly young Palestinians.
There are various reasons why Israelis oppose possible peace with the Palestinians.
There will be no peace and no reconciliation until we can learn to appreciate that the only way we can live in this land with security is when we cease to see the others living here as our enemy.
Some would say that there is no way to have constructive talks in this environment, but I believe now is precisely the time for dialogue.
Abbas and the Palestinian Authority have not been the cause of the recent round of violence, though it is easy for the Israeli government and prime minister to point a finger at him.
Abbas' most positive legacy, from the viewpoint of peace, was his defiance of violence.
Martin Indyk says that Netanyahu is unable to negotiate because he’s afraid of looking like a frier, which is Israeli for “sucker.”
The last few days have been some of the most trying in the state’s short history. The thread connecting a series of terrible incidents is religious extremism.
Israel could impress upon the French the need for the Palestinians to recognize Israel as a Jewish nation state.
Although Israel is successful in fighting terror, she is less successful is in formulating a long-term plan that would create an environment in which those attacks no longer take place.
It’s been almost 50 years since Israel reunified Jerusalem and turned it from a dusty backwater town into a truly radiant international capital city sparkling with energy and creativity.
We must always strive for peace and we must always promote love. But we must likewise be prepared to fight for human life when it is assaulted by those forces animated by hate and not by love.
If Israeli, Palestinian leaders lack will to make painful concessions, peace proponents lack restraint to focus only on concessions that peace truly requires.
Israel and the Jewish People have very well-based and long-standing inalienable, indigenous, historic, legal and international rights in the area including Judea and Samaria.
Trust is an overused word and an overrated virtue.
There is no need to explain facts to people who clearly don't care about the truth and focus only on bigotry, lies, and anti-Semitic discrimination.
Hillel Schenker, 75 moved from Brooklyn, New York to Tel Aviv in 1963.
“This project was created with hope to reach the day when music will replace the sound of wars and disagreements.”
At the end of October each year, the Beersheba Municipality, in conjunction with the Australian and Turkish embassies, organizes a commemoration ceremony of the 1917 Battle of Beersheba.