israel sweden

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Former MK Lipman: Swedish FM answering difficult questions in a public setting is huge diplomatic success.
By JEREMY SHARON
"These are extremely troubling instances of a grotesque but nevertheless very real – and murderous – incitement," says ambassador to Sweden.
By JTA
We are a ‘friend of both sides,’ says Stefan Löfven, embroiled in controversy over his weekend statement.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"If a single Jew," feels they must hide their Judaism, the ambassador said, "we have failed."
Two firebombs were found at the site and had burned out on the spot.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Swedish broadcaster canceled agreement due to Israelis in film, says filmmaker Bo Persson.
Umea Jewish community center closes following threats, vandalism.
Leftist students set up booths on their schools campus and held signs reading "Sieg Heil - Hell No."
Prime Minister Lofven had included intention to recognize Palestinian state in inaugural address last year.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Four new ambassadors present credentials to Rivlin, with Portugal a first-timer.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
El-Ad is calling on European diplomats and NGOs to pressure Europe to implement United Nations Security Resolution 2334, condemning settlement-building.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The group is in Israel taking part in the Jerusalem Leaders Summit. Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the conference on Monday, also cancelled.
By HERB KEINON
Jerusalem's snub of Wallstrom comes even though Sweden will take a seat on January 1 on the 15-member UN Security Council.
Lapid was the first-ever Israeli MK to participate in the Swedish Zionist Federation’s annual demonstration in Stockholm, now in its fifth year.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Lapid will be the first-ever MK to participate in the Swedish Zionist Federation’s fifth annual demonstration in Stockholm.
Livni met Saturday with Wallstrom and according to the MK's spokesman, she persuaded the Swedish FM to publicly support Israel's right to protect itself and publicly denounce the BDS movement.
Earlier this week, Wallstrom called for an investigation to determine if Israel was guilty of extrajudicial killings of Palestinians during the current wave of terrorism.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Space Minister Ofir Akunis responded to the the claims, saying that an investigation should be conducted instead on "how a woman who so bluntly hates Israel was elected as foreign minister."
By REUTERS
Latest misunderstanding comes after Foreign Minister accused Israel of extrajuditial killings.
Swedish FM Wallström reportedly accused Israel of "extrajudicial killings" in parliament last week.
Netanyahu’s phone call to Lofven, one diplomatic official explained, was taking that protest up a notch.
Foreign Ministry summons Sweden’s ambassador in Israel for an urgent meeting with its Director-General Dore Gold.
Margot Wallstrom's tweet failed to name Palestinians as the ones carrying out terror attacks against Israeli civilians.
Police said they are now working on extraditing the man to Sweden to face abduction charges.
By BEN HARTMAN
New YouTube channel: In Memory of Raoul Wallenberg
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Is the anti-Israel rhetoric of Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party down to a desire to placate the Arab world and its own restless Muslim community?
By ZVI MAZEL
‘Watching the Moon at Night’ is a powerful wake-up call.
By SHIMON SAMUELS
I know that I am cynical and I know that these are angry words, but I am not sorry and will not atone.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
This is not a call for murmurs of assent, it is a call for action. There are lives at stake here.
By ILYA MEYER
The Iranians, who have already learned about Swedish aid to Kurdish forces operating under US and Saudi auspices in Iraq, sent a message to the Swedes during Lofven’s visit.
By NIR LEVITAN
At the Swedish book fair, there were at least seven anti-Israel booths and assemblies.
By NOAM BEDEIN
However, to the surprise of many on the economic Right, the proponents of big government seem undeterred by these examples.
By ROBERT M. SAUER
To recognize a state is one thing. Building a state is a whole other issue.
By MARTIN BLECHER
If history is any guide to the future, Stockholm’s ambition to build bridges to peace will remain a vision as long as Swedish-Israeli relations remain in their current state.
By DANIEL SCHATZ
As I was leaving the Stockholm airport, a young man came over to me, introduced himself as a local Jew, and strongly suggested that I remove my kippa because he believed it was dangerous to wear one
By DOV LIPMAN
What do you think, Ms. Wallström? Should we Israelis start wearing armor instead of shooting the terrorists who attack us?
By BARBARA SOFER
In view of the widespread European anti-Semitism, Israel calling Wallström an anti-Semite is of little practical use.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Spurious attacks on Israel are a distraction from Sweden’s and Europe’s real challenge – dealing with a lawless and radicalized group of Muslims who see Europeans not as hosts but as enemies.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It seems that pretty much everything is going wrong for Sweden's foreign minister these days.
By INGRID CARLQVIST
Unsurprisingly, Israelis have a decidedly negative view of Sweden.
Unlike other anti-Israeli organizations that are grassroots movements consisting mainly of Arabs, the “Jerusalem Committee” consists of Swedish politicians.
By NIMA GHOLAM ALI POUR
Israel’s new government must take a firm stand in its relations with Sweden
following Sweden’s acknowledgment of Palestine – otherwise it risks losing Europe
Swedes tend to believe that others – including Muslim immigrants and their offspring living in Sweden – see the world like they do; Many do not.
By JPost Editorial