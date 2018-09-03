israel women

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Women bring a different viewpoint and sometimes different solutions and we don’t have enough women in the high echelons of the security establishment.”
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Study finds women afraid to make financial demands, be the primary breadwinners in their house.
By NIV ELIS
For the first time, Tel Aviv ranked among the top 50 cities in the annual Dell Women Entrepreneurship Cities index, released on Monday.
By SHARON UDASIN
Dr. Hila Dotan said that “what’s important for women is the sense of fighting for others, for their friends, for something bigger than themselves.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Arab women are unique in that they are exposed to forced smoking at a high level even though relatively few of them – aware of the danger to their babies – actually light up.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The findings further found significant gaps between men and women with regards to the entrepreneurial process, from the formulation of an idea until its implementation.
Participants will learn theoretical and practical knowledge, acquire tools for managing personal and public leadership skills, and will take part in meetings with public figures.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Keren Gefen’s newest initiative focuses on fertility preservation.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Exploring the ancient neighborhoods of Jerusalem through the winding streets named for heroes of centuries past-all on your way to Mahaneh Yehuda market!
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Who needs female representation in the Knesset when finally someone is spoiling us with chocolate, writes activist.
By JEREMY SHARON
Leader of haredi women's party is making waves in Israeli politics for her small but vocal faction.
WIZO’s first-ever Glass Ceiling Index gathered data from government sources, research institutes and academic studies regarding women’s achievements and gender inequalities across a number of fields.
Newly disclosed letter written by first prime minister two months before establishment of state calls it ‘privilege and duty’ to name female ministers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Yehudit and Yehuda Bronicki, the founders of Ormat Technologies, are to receive the Israel Prize in Industry.
The soldiers are part of a pilot program by the IDF to integrate women into the corps.
“There is nothing that makes you feel better than helping someone else realize that they can succeed”
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Social Equality Minister Gamliel addresses counterparts from Arab countries.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Two banknotes featuring the portraits of female poets Rachel Bluwstein and Leah Goldberg went into circulation, completing a poetic series that includes poets Shaul Tchernichovsky and Natan Alterman.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"Dehumanizing women by erasing their faces is a very dangerous phenomenon that we have to fight."
By UDI SHAHAM
Will we soon see a woman in the highest administrative position in the Rabbinical Courts system?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Lt.-Col. Elad Cohen was due to finish position in coming weeks regardless of investigation.
Lt.Col. Reut Retig Weiss becomes second woman to ever be appointed commander of a combat unit
The backdrop to this meeting has much to do with internal Likud politics.
The dress I wore to the Knesset would not have been appropriate for a visit to the Western Wall. But I wasn’t visiting the Western Wall – I was a journalist covering an event at the parliament.
By JAMIE HALPER
The family allegedly were angered by the 19-year-old's plan to work outside the home and supposed contact with men.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
MAVOI SATUM director Batya Kahana-Dror (above) sees the appointment of a women as deputy director of the rabbinical courts as merely the first step.
Yacimovich complained that women make 30% less than men.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Women in Israel are making strides in education, but fall behind in wages and C-level representation.
Hotovely "investigating issue" ahead of International Women’s Day.
Ghadir Kamal Meriach became the first female Druse news presenter on Channel 1, earning praise from industry peers.
President Rivlin and Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel join forces.
In its letter to the Attorney General, WOW demanded that he instruct Halevi and police personnel at the Western Wall to protect WOW worshipers and their right to pray at the site.
Legal advisers to the rabbinical courts advise the rabbinical judges on aspects of civil law concerning the cases coming before them.
Rabbanit Carmit Feintuch will be the first female communal leader in a synagogue in Israel.
MKs call for more female representation in Health Ministry.
The SAWA initiative, which began in the country's south focusing on Beduin women, has recently expanded further North.
Netanyahu: Women in Israel are leaders in every area; Touma-Sliman: We are celebrating, but struggling for equality.
Taub Center report also finds major discrepancies between parental leave policies.
The Central Bureau of Statistics also found that the average number of children per woman in Israel stood at 3.08 - the highest in the OECD, which has an average of 1.7 children per woman.
The promotions, from commander to deputy chief, were the largest round of appointments since Roni Alsheich was sworn in as National Police commissioner in December.
By BEN HARTMAN
Founded before the state was born, in 1935, , Emunah (or HaPoel HaMizrachi Women as it was known then), was led soon after by Tovah Sanhadray- Goldreich.
Several requests to allow a ceremonial-sized hannukia into the women’s section made to Western Wall administrator Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz were refused.
The campaign, launched ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Rivlin explained that “the world looks differently these days at women’s sports,” and cited the excitement over the US women soccer team's World Cup victory.
Israel’s Under-19 national women’s side met a team assembled from female members of Knesset in an exhibition match at Malha Arena in Jerusalem
By ALLON SINAI
MKs call on Education Minister Naftali Bennett to take a stance against exclusion of women
There are some 2,900 current files open in front of the court, many involving difficult and complex issues.
A loose screw leads to absurdity in ‘Self Made .’
By HANNAH BROWN
The pioneering author, teacher and lecturer prefers to remain modest despite her accomplishments.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Commission: Report shows rise in racial, religious, IDF-related bias in Israeli workplace
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Women advocacy groups highlight difficulties for female officers to come forward and complain.
Learn how to knit!
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Home remedies for a better winter.
Trends change all the time, but you can keep up with the latest styles by watching TV or seeing what your favorite celebrities wear. Unless you like it your way.
Grunge was in many ways darker than other sub-genres in late '80s popular music. It was powered by self-expression, sadness, disenchantment, disconnectedness and loneliness.
Women of the Wall invites Israeli society to dream of a new reality at the Western Wall.
By ANAT HOFFMAN
For many women, finding the right work/life balance is not easy. However, women who have won the EMET Prize have found ways to have fulfilling and demanding careers without being held back by gender.
Beit Siah Nashim, a new venture in Petah Tikva, spotlights significant achievements of the city's unsung female guests.
By BARRY DAVIS
Each trip brings 200 women from around the world. The main stops are Tiberias, Safed, Masada, and Shabbat in the Old City in Jerusalem.
By KELLY HARTOG
Women in Iran risk prosecution if caught contravening the ban, which was issued by ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Juliana Taimoorazy was smuggled out of Iran in 1989, now mentors young women who, like herself, arrived in the US to avoid religious persecution.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
For International Women’s Day, it is time for us to start thinking outside the box and to understand that a technology-based career – particularly in computers – represents a natural fit for women.
By STUART HERSHKOWITZ
It’s time for the people’s army to listen to the voice of the people, and not just to the voice of extremists.
By IDIT SHAFRAN GITTLEMAN
US Jewish leaders want Israel to recognize egalitarianism, but they are ignoring women.
We need to protect the hard-won rights of women in Israel, and not have them sacrificed on the altar of appeasement.
By YAEL ROCKMAN
The impressive increase of women's representation in the Knesset has not translated into similar strides in other political spheres and senior executive positions.
By OFER KENIG
For three weeks, women marched throughout the country demanding a return to diplomatic negotiations and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By SOPHIE SCHOR
The stars are aligned in favor of Israeli nurses, and Goldberg will lead the way towards a brighter future for nurses and healthcare in Israel.
By ELIANA MARCUS AARON
Our accomplishments are regularly assailed, our motives questioned. Women are not yet equal partners in the Orthodox world.
Poll by travel dating site ranks 21 options.
By AMY SPIRO