israeli politics

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Netanyahu had promised he would build the homes in exchange for the peaceful evacuation in 2012 of 30 families from the Ulpana outpost on the outskirts of Beit El.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The era of concessions, playing nice and showing weakness is over, the Middle East Forum’s Israel Victory Caucus argues.
By RACHEL COHEN
Marking the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War and its ramifications on the Israeli-Arab conflict, the 'Post' talks to activists.
By SARAH LEVI
La première victoire électorale du Likoud a engendré une nouvelle donne politique,
économique et sociale qui a transformé le pays
By AMOTZ ASA-EL,AMOTZ ASA-EL
Meir Turgeman is running ‘because Jerusalem is part of my DNA.’
By PEGGY CIDOR
Will Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat run for another term?
Diplomatic stalemate doesn’t keep politicians from pretending dramatic decisions need to be made soon.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu is following in Nixon’s footsteps, for better and worse.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
He would have become an obvious heir apparent to Netanyahu, due to his experience as defense minister and foreign minister.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Orly Levy-Abecassis, who left Yisrael Beytenu in 2016 but remains an independent member of the Knesset, announced on Wednesday her intention to form a new party.
Now Lapid is going after Netanyahu, even though he is not yet on the ropes, according to the polls.
Herzog said that the opposition used legitimate tools to fight bills it was against.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The accused portrayed his actions as "explainable."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Ssshh! The US Vice President's visit doesn’t really matter...
Few Mossadniks have gone into politics, but that isn't stopping Ram Ben Barak.
Ben Barak joins former Shin Bet security service director Yaakov Peri, former IDF Major-General Elazar Stern, and former Jerusalem police chief Mickey Levy, who are all current MKs.
Headline-grabbing bills pander to political interests.
Waiting to announce his future could help Barkat politically.
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM
Gal-On has vowed to quit politics if her plan for open primaries does not pass.
Some 53% of all Jewish respondents agreed with the statement that “the religious population is gradually taking control of the state.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav is a Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbi, who led aggressive Haredi protests against the secular establishment and the state’s institutions in the 1970s and 1980s.
According to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, the bill “matches the legislation to a reality that has existed for years.”
Melcer was responding to questions about the court’s alleged activism and about whether a law allowing the Knesset to overrule the High Court would be a positive development.
The statement attributed to him was: “I, who believe that Zion is all ours, believe that the sovereignty of the State of Israel must be everywhere, with all that it implies.”
"The Left despises and fears Jewish identity and tradition."
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
One coalition member after the next says they won’t sit in a government headed by Labor’s leader.
According to the Likud’s administration, the 12 members booted from the party got their membership through “fraud and deception.”
Labor has a history of quick leadership changes, and no leader has served two consecutive terms in the 21st century.
ADL survey finds grim situation with few optimistic about future cohesion.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Meni Naftali is one of the organizers of weekly anti-corruption rallies outside the Petah Tikva home of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
In the Knesset, Trajtenberg concentrated on legislation helping children and his work in the Finance and Education committees.
The result was only 33 votes away from moving up the leadership vote from January 2019 to February 2018, which was thought likely to lead to Gal-On’s ouster.
There are six former IDF chiefs of staff not affiliated with a party, meaning Gabbay has a handful of people to impress.
Netanyahu, according to senior political officials, believes that he and his wife Sara enjoy a tremendous amount of support among large parts of the public.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN
Hundreds attended Gideon Sa'ar's political comeback launch.
With every clap of the crowd, his rivals on the Right and Center hear his possible demise.
Meetings with their respective parties may serve to test the men's leadership.
The poll found that 69% of respondents said Netanyahu should quit if indicted.
Sa’ar, Lapid, Bennett and Gabbay about tied as best post-Netanyahu PM candidate – but Likud voters like Bennett best.
The prime minister lashed out at media, calling them the "thought police."
Former Balad MK Bassel Ghattas’ resignation as part of a plea deal complicated the rotation agreement.
A war of words is under way in Israel's political world.
The number of world leaders who made time to meet with the new head of Labor is nil, those who do meet Labor figures meet with opposition leader Isaac Herzog.
What kind of political pressure is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing?
Nearly half of Israelis think that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is corrupt,yet many think he’s most suited to be PM.
Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli: Too bad vote not by secret ballot.
Australian Ambassador Chris Cannan last week conducted a memorial service for the victims of the Maccabiah bridge collapse at the monument erected near the site of the disaster in Ramat Gan.
Some consider political activist and criminal lawyer Barak Cohen a violent bully; for others he is a source of inspiration. In an interview he explains more about his tactics and offers advice.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Herzog and Margalit finished third and fourth in Tuesday's first round of voting. They were both wooed by Avi Gabbay, who visited both at their homes, but both decided to endorse Peretz instead.
For many Maccabiah athletes coming to Israel for the first time seeing the real Israel is an experience like that of people in Birthright groups.
Polls claim no chance of either Labor leader defeating current Prime Minister.
We are sick of hearing who is crooked, especially the week a prime minister left prison.
Former environmental protection minister Avi Gabbay will face off in a runoff against MK Amir Peretz in a contest that is completely up for grabs.
While in prison, Olmert completed writing an autobiography that was confiscated two weeks ago from his publisher by the state prosecution.
Arrests follow attacks on police officers and IDF soldiers in the turbulent settlement.
By ALIMASHER KAMISHU
Peretz: Add voting stations in periphery
The controversial legislation will allow former politicians to be appointed to public management positions.
Speaking at a hastily called press conference at Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolow, Levine said Labor requires new leadership.
Former prime minister denied two chapters of own book, warned by Justice Ministry not to bypass censor office
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Israeli author David Grossman wins prestigious Man Booker International Prize in London.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved the bill Monday.
Dayan, a haredi woman from Mitzpe Ramon, called a press conference at the party’s Tel Aviv headquarters to highlight the corruption.
‘I think it’s important to dispel this idea that there’s a love affair between Jews and Trump, or Israelis and Trump,’ says Jerusalem protest organizer.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Tensions have been high leading up to Trump's arrival in Israel.
Unrelated to the Trump-Russia scandal, the Knesset established new rules to keep secret information inside its committee walls.
The boost in tax credit points will take effect retroactively, beginning January 1, 2017.
By SHARON UDASIN
Nearly every reporter on the program had something to say about the broadcast being the last.
“I look forward to working with President-elect Macron to confront the common challenges and seize the common opportunities facing our two democracies,” Netanyahu said.
The vast majority of aides responded that MKs do not come prepared for Knesset committee meetings and that the Knesset is not successful in overseeing the government.
“The fight against terror is what unifies us,” Grindeanu said.
The Knesset’s summer session begins Monday under the shadow of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal troubles and with a host of other fiery topics on the agenda.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went with an inspirational message, replete with Israeli flags waving, pictures of the Western Wall and soaring violin music.
“From all the hate, we forgot how to love”
Joint List MK Dov Henin said events about the “occupation” have been held in the Knesset many times, including recently.
Former commando Omer Bar Lev wants a shot at challenging Benjamin Netanyahu.
Joint committee weighs further postponing launch to June.
"The time has come to raise our heads."
Ballot boxes to stay in workplaces, with poll-watchers at each.
In the days before the Internet, The Jerusalem Post was there to report on the dramatic developments in 1967 as they happened.
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
Heidi Moses, UTJ MK Menahem Eliezer Moses’s gay daughter, is running in the next Knesset race for Likud. In a conversation with the ‘Magazine’ she tells of her extraordinary journey.
Corruption persists due to the dynamics of fear: Fear of retribution, fear of falling out of favor, fear that one’s aspirations will not be fulfilled.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Shlomo Karhi’s mock-primary win is any indication, Likud activists are getting fed up with jerks
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Interior Minister Arye Deri demonstrated a lack of humanity in expecting a bereaved husband to hurry from his wife’s Shiva to the Knesset to vote for his bill.
By ASHER MAOZ
We would like to believe that the security establishment decides whether or not to protect individuals based on objective criteria.
Unequivocally, Israel belongs to all Jews.
By LEAH AHARONI
King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October last year, was the longest-reigning monarch in the world in his lifetime, having been on the throne for 70 years.
Israelis, while having very uncomfortable feelings about the moral character of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are comforted by Netanyahu’s positions on issues of national security.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Netanyahu is laboring despite his probes, while Gabbay labors despite Labor.
What were the police thinking when they took into custody Meni Naftali and Eldad Yaniv?
The founder of the Likud, Menachem Begin, could be imagined spinning in his grave at the deterioration of his parliamentary legacy.
The coalition is quiet on many core social and political issues. I think that the role of the sensible Right is to make this distinction.
By ROY FOLKMAN
By DAVID RICCI
The former PM is promoting himself with the most violent political language heard in this country in decades.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Most of the country’s filmmakers are afflicted with societal cluelessness.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Margalit brings his entrepreneurial spirit and acumen to governing while never losing sight of the Labor Party’s Zionist roots.
By YUVAL RABIN
We must put an end to the divisions created by the Right which incites against groups of citizens who do not share its ultra-nationalist fantasies.
The worst may be over for the Six Day War’s most improbable casualty – the Israeli consensus