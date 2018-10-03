03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Late this afternoon, while Israelis celebrate Independence Day, UNESCO’s 58-member Executive Board is set to approve the text.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“The Palestinians must stop the incitement against Israel,” Netanyahu told visiting Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfanso.
Netanyahu makes remarks ahead of meeting with visiting Italian president.
Israelis will be able to spend the upcoming fall in Venice as British carrier extends flights offered.
By SHARON UDASIN
WWII memorial event recalls dangers of antisemitism, racism.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
While his talks in Saudi Arabia and Israel were mostly friendly, the meeting between the pontiff and US president had the potential to be a little more confrontational.
By REUTERS
The Italians 'habitually used the language of Christian virtue,' disassociating themselves from the Nazis.
With the rise of far-Right and populist parties, Di Segni hopes history will not repeat itself.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The menu included spicy pumpkin soup, kasha cooked “in the oven.”
By JTA
President of community campaigning to remove signs honoring King Vittorio Emanuele III.
Northern League leader vowed to halt a migrant "invasion."
“It is an enrichment of the cultural story of our city and of the presence of the Jewish community in Bologna.”
“Being Israeli and Italian is a double identity, which goes side by side."
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
"There is a new way of expressing antisemitism and sports is one of them," the head of the country's Jewish communities said.
The decision to hold a moment of silence and read from the diary at professional, amateur and youth matches was announced on Tuesday by Italy’s sports minister, Luca Lotti.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,JTA
The film will be an adaptation of World War II novel 'Beneath a Scarlet Sky.'
By AMY SPIRO
Raoul Wallenberg Foundation hails Archbishop Corrado Lorefice as ‘savior’ of religious and cultural values.
Gino Bartali, who died in 2000, smuggled Resistance messages and false documents for Jews hidden in his bicycle frame when riding through central Italy.
Vandals desecrated the Jewish section of one of Rome's main cemeteries in a incident that comes after weeks of similar reports about antisemitic acts of violence across Europe.
The plaque in honor of the former Israeli prime minister was destroyed by vandalists in Milan on Saturday night in an act many denounced as antisemitic and anti-Israeli.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The site, with graves dating from the 14th century to the early 17th century, was uncovered during excavations carried out during the restructuring of the Palazzo Leonori.
"We believe that Msgr. Lorefice’s gesture is unprecedented in the history of the reconciliation between Jews and Catholics," says IRWF head.
The case dates back to March 2013, when two fans of the Lazio soccer team were caught on camera during a match between Lazio and Catania chanting “giallorosso ebreo,” Italian for “yellow-red Jew.”
Jewish groups welcome Antonio Tajani, who succeeds Martin Schulz.
Running race to pass sites of Holocaust of Jewish remembrance in the Italian capital.
Archbishop of Palermo to hand over ownership of the facility, where Great Synagogue once stood.
The conference in question is WATEC Italy 2016: Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition and Conference, slated to take place from September 21-23 in Venice.
The catastrophic earthquake that hit central Italy on Wednesday sparked an outpouring of goodwill from around the world, including Israel and the local Jewish community.
An official called for the complete annihilation of Zionists and distinguished them from "real Jews."
Cette année, les cédrats en provenance du sud de l’Italie se font très rares, et leurs prix atteignent des sommets
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Quand les hommes politiques jouent avec le feu
By MICHELLE MAZEL
Le 500e anniversaire de la fondation du ghetto de la Cité des Doges jette un éclairage sur le destin singulier de sa communauté juive
By ERIC J. LYMAN
"Jerusalem is dear to the hearts of us all, and it has a deep connection to the Jewish people," says Italian ambassador.
By KKL-JNF
The full result is not due until much later on Monday.
Onlookers said the suspect made a fascist salute before being handcuffed.
The political party CasaPound, the Italian nationalist party, organized the rally and demonstrated the loyalty of their members through three Nazis salutes.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Leila Khaled, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has in recent years embarked on global speaking tours in support of the BDS movement.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Disenfranchised Italians turn to anti-migrant, anti-EU party simply for being there for them.
The hard-core and often violent Lazio fans left the stickers and antisemitic slogans such as "Roma fans are Jews" in a section of the stadium where Roma supporters usually sit.
The food in the South Tyrol has many Germanic influences, so many shops sell copious amounts cold cuts and cheese.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
More than 300 Houses of Life have been discovered in Italy and another 200 in France, Belgium, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece.
Reporters Notebook: Soldiers on the streets of Florence.
Those arrested had celebrated after a deadly March 22 attack in London.
Students wrote in Mein Kampf despite its not being officially eligible for the Italian-author-only survey.
The USGS said the quake was centered 68 km east southeast of Perugia. It was 108 km deep.
The quake and its aftershocks toppled ancient buildings and left homes in rubble.
The 6.2 magnitude quake is believe to have struck near the Umbrian city of Norcia, which has a picturesque historic center and is a major tourist site.
By ERIC J. LYMAN,REUTERS
The protest comes a week following the expulsion by Italian authorities of a Tunisian national who allegedly planned an attack on landmark monument.
Maccabi hasn’t won a Euroleague road encounter since defeating Khimki Moscow in Russia on November 16.
By ALLON SINAI
It provides aerial and maritime situational awareness at all altitudes, over any terrain and in any weather condition and can also operate at long range with extended flight time.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The company is one of three contenders for US tender for a new-fighter trainer program.
Raised Catholic, Italian pianist Luca Buratto talks about how he is influenced by his Jewish great-grandfather’s legacy.
By BARRY DAVIS
For Italian fare with flair, Bellini fills the bill.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Philanthropist and Israeli citizen Sylvan Adams met Pope Francis, delivered a special message from the Prime Minister, and invited the Pope to launch the Italian race set to begin in Israel.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Four new ambassadors to Israel started their terms on Wednesday.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The process, from the beginning, was deeply enjoyable for the choreographer and his cast.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
“This isn’t the time to talk about what happened with Eran Zahavi. We have a game against one of the strongest national teams in the world coming up.”
World War II novel "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" to get Hollywood treatment
Ariela Wertheimer establishes herself as world class artist without the help of her famous family
By NICOLE BAUKE
The low-cost airline will add the flights to its winter schedule.
Beccafico brings an authentic taste of Rome to Tel Aviv
As part of the decision, the council called on the university to cease all academic collaborations and ties with the Haifa-based Technion.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
‘Perfect Strangers’ is imperfect but fun.
By HANNAH BROWN
Italian-born choreographer Andrea Constanzo Martini will premiere his latest work, ‘Scarabeo,’ at the annual Curtain Up Festival.
The Italian Parliament established the National Museum of Judaism and the Shoah in the city of Ferrera in December 2006.
“I would like to say to my friend, the Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, Israel is prepared to send aid to the best of its ability,” Netanyahu said.
By HERB KEINON
Italy issued the warning to all environmental agencies in the region, however Israeli officials said that it was very unlikely a tsunami would strike Israels shores.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV,REUTERS
The foreign ministry stated that they were apologizing alongside Kara.
These resolutions are “incomprehensible, unacceptable and wrong,” Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told an Italian Radio station during a visit to Brussels.
FIFA fines Italian side 30,000 Swiss Francs for “improper and discriminatory” behavior of fans who gave fascist salute during Italy-Israel match in Haifa.
Roberta Vinci excels at basic Italian: pizza and pasta.
By BUZZY GORDON
From appetizers to desserts, Emilia Romagna dishes up the true taste of Italy
A visit to Jerusalem’s Italian Synagogue.
By RUTH CORMAN
In ‘Shalom Italia,’ filmmaker Tamar Tal turns her camera on three Italian brothers and the story of how they hid during the Holocaust.
By BERNARD DICHEK
As Venice marks 500 years since the founding of its Jewish ghetto, the commemorations are bringing new life to its Jewish community.
Aside from its reputation as a magnet for romance and eternal love, Verona has also been officially recognized by UNESCO for its incredible architectural structure and famous tourist sites.
By MEITAL SHARABI
What can we learn from Roberto Saviano, author of ‘Gomorrah,’ and how can we apply it to the Israeli mafia situation?
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Three recipes to make feel like an actual Roman.
By ISAAC MASSIAS
‘I’m fortunate because I had the
opportunity to deeply study the tradition of
jazz.’
The show’s full title is “Marking 500 Years of the Venice Ghetto,” and it is comprised of various artifacts hauled out of the museum’s storage facilities for the occasion.
Renowned artist Helen Bar-Lev showcases he work in Haifa.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
The deal is part of a military cooperation agreement between Italy and Qatar.
Italy’s plight is troubling. The country’s most vulnerable groups – immigrants, the Roma population, Jews – are rightly wary.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Italian football federation announced following the Lazio incident that a passage of Anne Frank’s diary would be read aloud before upcoming Series A matches, together with a moment of silence.
By ROBERT R. SINGER
A note on a tourist website in Italian suggests that because there is no documentation of Jews living there, “ghetto” may be a corruption of the Italian borghetto, “a settlement outside city walls.
By BARBARA SOFER
The BDS movement has recently been in the headlines in Italy, but luckily it's receiving the proper backlash it deserves.
By EMANUELE G. DALLA TORRE
Against all the odds, and despite the dangers they faced, many of the Anusim continued to pass down their Jewish heritage from generation to generation.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Sometimes, discontent with social reality has real justifications; sometimes it is just a rationalization or projection of a psychological disposition.
By MARC NEUGROESCHEL
Israel welcomes President Sergio Mattarella, and the celebration of the friendship between the two countries could not have happened at a more fitting time.
By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Francis and Trump are due to meet at the Vatican on May 24 while the president is on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.
The festival, which is under the patronage of the Italian Embassy, will include 73 screenings and 14 iconic Italian films.
A collection of news briefs from around the nation.
Born in November 29, 1899, Emma Morano has outlived her entire family.