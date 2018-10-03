03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
As confirmation hearing approaches, liberal group urges US citizens to up pressure against David Friedman.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“The more the congressmen and senators are endorsing a candidate and say this is how it will be, the more likely DNC members will be resentful and go the other way."
By JTA
The search continues to find a suitable person for Senior Contributing Editor Caroline Glick to debate at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York on June 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
“The Trump administration faces this fundamental choice. Is it going to be an administration that is a partner and facilitator of the creeping annexation of the West Bank."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Former Mideast diplomat decries Trump envoy’s "Kapo" labeling of J Street.
By HERB KEINON
Playing on the famous words of the world's biggest pop star, J Street campaign urges Netanyahu to commit to borders in a similar manner as a man commits to a woman.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A new critical documentary takes on the American lobbying group that professes
to be pro-peace and pro-Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
If a state of war persists, Friedman said, “I strongly suggest that we blame someone other than Israel for this predicament.”
J Street said that abandoning the Iran agreement would be “a disaster for the security and future” for both the US and Israel.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Dan Kohl, a board member of the J Street advocacy group, announced his platform this week.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Amna Farooqi, a Muslim with Pakistani roots, came to Israel last month with Diaspora Jews to show solidarity with Palestinians.
The legislation bans foreign nationals who publicly call for economic, cultural or academic boycotts of either Israel or the territory it controls beyond the Green Line, from entering the country.
Left-wing advocacy group says David Friedman is a right-wing settlement booster, lacks credentials.
"Jewish power is like a muscle. If you exercise it right you build it up, if you abuse it, you destroy it.”
Jeremy Ben-Ami: The hand-off of the baton is going to be very smooth.
By MICHAEL WILNER
J Street has since its inception backed an assertive US role in advancing peace talks, while AIPAC counsels greater US deference to Israel on whether and how to initiate peace talks.
J Street fired back in a statement published on their website in which they implore Dayan to refrain from alienating the large portion of "pro-Israel, pro-peace American Jews."
Despite growing up sympathetic to the Palestinians, Amna Farooqi grew closer to Zionism during college, even going so far as to spend a semester studying at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
By SAM SOKOL
Jewish lobbying groups diverge on reactions to nuclear agreement reached between Tehran and P5+1 powers.
AIPAC warns deal may empower the "leading state sponsor of terror," while J Street says deal "blocks pathway to a nuclear weapon."
Organization launches campaign to remember significance of green line and challenge allocation of monetary donation by Jewish organizations.
By SAM SOKOL,HERB KEINON
Foxman, who himself has entreated Netanyahu to rethink the speech, took issue with the lobbying group’s claim that he “certainly cannot claim any mandate to speak for Jews in the United States.”
The new organization would aim to dilute the influence of J Street, which is viewed as a lobby that is sympathetic with the left.
By BEN CASPIT
Project will provide a safe, well-lit place for residents on the move to charge their waning batteries, company says.
By SHARON UDASIN
Trump is the first US president in at least two decades to refrain from pledging total allegiance to the idea of a two-state paradigm.
'The nuclear agreement with Iran blocked Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon for years to come,' J Street said. 'As of now, Iran has abided by the terms of the deal.'
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Group says zero chance at a rapprochement between Abbas and Netanyahu.
J Street announced Wednesday that they are gearing up for a campaign to convince Washington lawmakers to support the recent nuclear agreement.
By JTA,TAMARA ZIEVE
Baker appeared as a keynote speaker for the annual conference staged by the liberal lobby J Street in Washington.
The avowedly left-wing American Jewish lobby called on the premier to retract the statement.
The fact was that even among the most committed, the community was deeply divided on the Iran issue.
By ALAN ELSNER
We have to allow them to grapple with Israel as it is and figure out what needs to change.
If progressive Jews want to foster peace, they must stop reinforcing the Palestinians’ conviction that they alone have an inherent right to the land.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
American Jewry needs a powerful and rational voice speaking out about
the dangerous direction the far-right in Israeli politics is taking the country.
Diminishing engagement with traditional venues of Jewish identity such as synagogues and religious denominations all characterize the millennial generation.
Conference members voted to reject J-Street after critics accused the group of being anti-Israel.
By SAM SOKOL,MAYA SHWAYDER
Jeremy Ben-Ami, group’s president: Fight over accord is "long-term policy and political battle."
The alt-left should stop inciting, sanctioning and targeting Jews of any sort in Israel because it will always come back to haunt Jews in their own country.
By ORIEL T. EINHORN
The legacy of Obama and Kerry is changing the calculus of American Jewish voters
By ABRAHAM H. MILLER,PAUL MILLER
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
In talking about the need to recognize two narratives, I was, of course, not referring to the Palestinian rejection of Israel’s legitimacy, but rather to the fact that there is a Palestinian people.
By JONATHAN GREENBLATT
It may sound surprising to say “American Jewish opposition to Israel,” and not to “Israel’s policies,” but it is sadly accurate.
By DANIEL GORDIS
The Palestinian social media were full of incitement to violence. I fought back with unwashed dishes and a sense of humor.
By LIAT COLLINS
Since its inception, J Street has received a cold reception from the establishment Jewish community for a variety of reasons, both legitimate and otherwise.
By ABE SILBERSTEIN AND JOSH FREEDMAN
A leader like Farooqi who is non-Jewish has a way to transcend this very personal Jewish struggle with Israel.
Now more than ever, it is clear that J Street is Obama's political and ideological home and he and Michelle should come join the J Street National Conference next month.
By LARRY GELLMAN
Until the televised debate, I had interacted little with Ben-Ami; but one small interaction had taught me a lot about his organization.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
J Street has grown to more than 200,000 members, including 5,000 students on 60 college campuses.
J Street has whined about being excluded from the mainstream Jewish community, but it is J Street that has excluded itself from joining in community activities such as a solidarity rally for Israel.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Our readers react to the Jerusalem Post's latest stories and a correction.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
While J Street calls itself “pro-Israel, pro-peace,” critics charge that the organization goes too far in placing blame and pressure on Israel.
By ALAN LEVINE
If Charles Jacobs doesn’t support a two-state solution as being in Israel’s best interest, let’s hear his alternative.
The Conference of Presidents’s rejection of J Street’s membership application was the right decision.
By FARLEY WEISS
To be clear, J Street is to Zionism what Jews for Jesus are to Judaism.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
If J Street’s self-description as “pro-Israel” is to be accepted, we must truly be living in wonderland.
By ISI LEIBLER
J Street president and founder Jeremy Ben- Ami has accusing his critics of using big donors to shut down legitimate discussion
By ILYA FEOKTISTOV,CHARLES JACOBS
Iran either has a bomb already or is about to get one. And, having been abandoned by the White House, we face this threat alone.
The organization succeeded in identifying a leftist constituency looking for a voice in Washington. But ‘The Washington Times’ exposé is so devastating to its credibility and standing that its constituency needs a new champion
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
Ben-Ami has continued over the years to press for Israeli-Palestinian peace and engage in vigorous debates over Israeli policies.
Addressing the J Street lobby group in DC, Biden said the US had an obligation to push Israel toward a two-state solution to end the Israelis-Palestinians conflict.
“What we need is for the community to stop willfully blinding itself to the disastrous reality of holding millions of Palestinians under military occupation.”
By URIEL HEILMAN/JTA