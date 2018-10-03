jerusalem live music

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ce festival phare de Jérusalem adopte une approche pluraliste et s’attache
à gommer les frontières
By MARK WEISS
Sharon Ben Zadok certainly knows where her music comes from and she will, no doubt, captivate her Yellow Submarine audience when she plays there with her own band.
By BARRY DAVIS
Start with piyutim and paytanim, add oud, kanun, ney and kamanche, with ethnically inclined percussion instruments and Western vibes, too, and you get Elad Gabbay’s rich and eclectic new album.
Sofar Jerusalem brings the international live music movement to the Holy City
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Circles of song Unite in Jerusalem draws a diverse collection of people to the First Station.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
The weekly items take in music, the culinary arts, street parties and all manner of cultural outings, at various locations around the city center
The 28-year-old singer’s parents made aliya from Ethiopia in the early 1980s, as part of Operation Moses.
From intimate evenings to twice-yearly hoots, Philippa Bacal knows that folk music is where it’s at.
By ELISSA EINHORN
One could identify Effie Benaya, founder, manager and artistic director of the Oud Festival of Jerusalem, as the most realistic dreamer among us.
By PEGGY CIDOR
French oud player Jean-Pierre Smadja says "It is a dream to finally come and play in Jerusalem."
The ninth annual Piyut Festival kicks off at Beit Avi Chai in Jerusalem on October 6 and will run for four days.
Nocturno cafe is launching its first entertainment program.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
French-born jazz musician Jess Korean will team up with twins, guitarist Ofer and bassist Eyal Ganor, for some quality jazzy renditions of French chansons at Bet Avi Chai.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s ‘Iolanthe’ takes the stage at Beit Shmuel.
Females take center stage to sing messages of hope, clarity and strength.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Sitting down with Alexander Tamir, an engaging musical legend who now heads the Eden-Tamir Center in Ein Kerem.
Frontman Ian Anderson is bringing the band's 50th anniversary tour to Haifa, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
By AMY SPIRO
The show is “only a guitar, a singer, an audience and the connection between them.”
Ray Gelato will perform in the Hot Jazz series.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Classical music will abound during the Spring Festival – Violin Leaves March 15-17 weekend, followed by something for fans of improvised music, on the April 12-14 Jazz – Playing Life As It Is.
All said and played, Schumann, at the program’s end, was the recital’s consolation prize.
By URY EPPSTEIN
This ambitious undertaking of the JBO’s Season Opening concert makes one hope that it will maintain this high level of performance throughout the season.
International chamber music ensemble Trio Noga to perform benefit concert for SHEKEL at Hamezion in Jerusalem.
By HANNAH BROWN
The band played a nearly two-hour, nonstop onslaught of loud, quirky and fun music from the Boston quartet, returning to Israel after their maiden show in 2014.
By DAVID BRINN
Featuring all the hits including “Mrs Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound Of Silence” and many more.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The Sarband’s highly professional and enthusiastic rendition proved how productive an encounter of different cultures can be.
Who says the old days are gone and romance is dead? Want to open a bottle of wine on the breezy balcony and greet your lover with a smile? There’s Engelbert.
By SARAH LEVIN
Jazz bass, piano and guitar combo
After seven years, Zappa international promoter Avi Yossef finally achieved the impossible: bringing legendary Jewish DJ Deadmau5 to Israel.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Ashdod hosts the fifth annual Méditerranée Festival.
Choreographer Yabin Wang reinterpret the novel ‘The Moon Opera.’
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Among the highlights were first-time festival performers as well as serial returnees. Homegrown band Forest, dishing up a swirling blend of spiritual world gypsy rock.
Imri Ziv will aim for the top prize in Kiev on Saturday night.
Australia-based Israeli composer Yitzhak Yedid is here to premiere his latest work,
influenced by the plight of the Syrian people.
To celebrate the 92nd birthday of veteran violinist Haim Taub, a congratulatory concert was performed as part of the Opus Festival
This year’s Israel Festival pushes the envelope at every turn
Vocalist Shirma Rouse headlines the Hot Jazz series
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will perform in Israel
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Benny Sluchin will perform with the Israel Contemporary Players
By MAXIM REIDER
Patrons can select which top-notch local and international performances they want to see
By HELEN KAYE
Jarre also reminded the audience this concert was meant to raise awareness regarding the Dead Sea’s catastrophic state.
By RHONA BURNS
Bieber, Aerosmith, Radiohead - 2017 is shaping up to be a banner one for international touring acts. David Brinn highlights the main attractions and whether they're worth the shekels.
Tickets range from NIS 290-799. For tickets: www.2207.co.il or *2207.
Mishkenot Sha’ananim hosts a concert to commemorate Benny Gal-Ed.
Cleveland-born Jerusalem musician Eli Schabes is the hardest-working man in the game.
It includes such classic songs as “Summertime,” “I Got Plenty O’ Nuttin’,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So” and “My Man’s Gone Now.”
The South African-born octogenarian clarinetist’s contribution to the freer side of Israeli jazz will be saluted at this week’s Jerusalem Jazz Fest
These three musicians demonstrated dazzling virtuosity, not for its own sake, but for radiating a spirit of utmost attentiveness and concentration.
The magic created when Eden and Shay-Li Djamchid start to sing their gentle melodies quiets down even noisy audiences.
By BEN FISHER
The ambiance at the Yellow Submarine was something between that of a rock concert and an intimate hafla in someone’s home back in Morocco.
The well-meant purpose of this musical cocktail was presumably to attract classical music fans to folk music, and vice versa.
The International Music Showcase is around the corner.
The Jerusalem Music Center expands its musical horizons.
The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra launches its new season.
Some 50 artists from Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Australia, France and Belgium as well as local artists will provide the music for an expected audience of 500 at the free event.
By GABRIEL SMITH
Known for such hits as “One Day,” “King Without a Crown” and “Jerusalem,” Matisyahu will be promoting his latest album, Love Born, which is already climbing the Billboard reggae charts in the US.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The ensemble invites leading local and international musicians for programs that are a mixture of different genres.
The Sugar Hill Gang paved the way for rap as a genre.
By OREN BEN-AMI
Pioneers of hip hop and rap The Sugarhill Gang are looking forward to bringing their classic beats to Tel Aviv.
All the concerts in the galleries will be open to the public and are free of charge.
Bashkirova has organized a set of exciting concerts with interrelated composers for the Jerusalem International Chamber Music Festival.
Paris-based Israeli saxophonist unveils new CD this week with intimate show.
The 70-year-old American-born iconic opera singer finally made it over here in June to accept the coveted Wolf Prize for Music, which she was due to receive last year.
Born in Hungary in 1932, Hajdu studied piano, composition and ethnomusicology at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest.
As usual, there is plenty of non-jazzy fare on offer, including oud player-violinist Yair Delal, veteran rock star Shalom Hanoch and world music outfit Quarter to Africa.
British blue-eyed soul sensation is intent on performing in every country that will host her.
By KAYLA ROSEN
One of world’s foremost Elvis tribute artists to make Israel debut.
Cindy Blackman has drummed her way into Carlos Santana’s band – and his life.
Comprised of 10 male senior students from Yale University, the a cappella group is the most recent incarnation of the iconic ensemble that originated at the Ivy League college in 1909.
By RUTH BELOFF
Veteran Israeli multi-instrumentalist Dani Dorchin debuts his latest album at the Tel Aviv Blues Festival
During his previous visit to Israel, in 2012, Morrissey was given the key to Tel Aviv by Mayor Ron Huldai and promised to represent the city in the world.
The American blues singer’s concert celebrates her longtime regard for the Jewish state
By ORIT ARFA
Neither the names nor the images of two foreign soloists were revealed, for their own safety both in their homeland and abroad.
A review of Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra’s concert Gloria
The production, which debuted in the West End to sold out crowds the year of his death, is a tribute concert for the pop superstar.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Jacob’s Ladder Festival celebrates 40th birthday with stellar lineup
Performance set for June, Cooper,68, says his hard-rock show promises to "shock."
Israeli Opera, Opera House, Tel Aviv, February 11.
Brett Loewenstern became a contestant on the show's 10th season at the age of 16.
Renowned pianist Olga Kern makes her Israeli debut.
Rosen is finding his stride not only as a singer, but as a songwriter and composer as well.
Denise King sings it her way in the Hot Jazz series
New show: Arkadi Duchin and Micha Shitrit
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New album: Beyond the Border Line
There is a sunny dynamic to the music and the band’s presentation, which seems to obviate political intent.
Jerusalem’s School for Classical Eastern Music serves as a bridge between cultures.
By MORDECHAI BECK
For music lovers, Mekudeshet at the magical venue of the Tower of David (September 7-15) never fails to inspire.
Levin Areddy clearly has an ax or two to grind with life, the universe and the rest of the existential shebang.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Domestic social and political milieu constraints notwithstanding, Hendler and the choir have been doing good harmonious business for some years now.
The fourth edition of the Pianos Festival will focus on the late Hungarian-born
Israel Prize winning composer Andre Hajdu, who died in August at the age of 84.
A look at some of the music offerings at the Abu Ghosh Festival, taking place October 21-24.
The annual Israeli Music Festival takes place October 5-10.
Despite feminist claims of discrimination, women have a prominent presence in Baroque works
News briefs from around the Jerusalem area.
Today’s Woodstock Festival is raising funds for Jerusalem’s first alcohol-free live music club for youth
Producers of the show said it would be rescheduled.